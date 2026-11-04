The 2026 midterm elections have left Democrats in control of both chambers of Congress, according to projections from AP and CBS News with over 95% confidence. In the Senate, CBS News projects 54 Democratic seats and 44 Republican seats, with 2 still undecided, and AP indicates that Democrats have at least 54. In the House of Representatives, AP’s count published by The Guardian as of 5:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, gives Democrats 228 seats and Republicans 139, with 367 of 435 seats assigned.

According to NBC News, Democrats also took the governorships of Georgia, Iowa, Texas, Ohio, and Nevada from Republicans and achieved a majority of governorships for the first time in 16 years. The results are preliminary: the governorship of Kansas, the Senate and governorship of Alaska, the Senate of Mississippi, and about 68 House seats remain unprojected. The state figures correspond to the count published by CNN as of 6:00 a.m. ET.

National Impact: Senate, House, and Governorships

Senate

Prior to the election, Republicans had 53 seats and Democrats had 47. According to CBS News, Democrats gained 7 seats. According to NPR, based on AP’s projections, the seven seats that switched from Republican to Democratic are North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Kansas, Iowa, and Maine. AP notes that this is the first time in decades that Texas, Kansas, and South Carolina have elected Democratic senators.

Winners in North Carolina: Roy Cooper. In South Carolina: Annie Andrews.

Democrats retained Georgia (Jon Ossoff) and Michigan (Abdul El-Sayed, projected by AP at 2:27 a.m. ET).

In Nebraska, Republican Pete Ricketts defeated independent Dan Osborn, according to NBC News (3:28 a.m. ET).

WWJ and AP report that El-Sayed will be the first Muslim U.S. senator.

Undecided: Alaska (Mary Peltola vs. Dan S. Sullivan, in a virtual tie) and Mississippi (Cindy Hyde-Smith vs. Scott Colom, 48.9% each, according to electoral-vote.com).

House of Representatives

According to AP, Democrats reached the 218 seats needed for a majority when AP projected Johnny Garcia as the winner in Texas’s 35th district at 1:23 a.m. ET on November 4. AP’s count published by The Guardian as of 5:30 a.m. ET adds up to 228 Democrats and 139 Republicans, with a net Democratic gain of 25 seats. About 68 seats remain unassigned.

According to AP (as of 1:23 a.m. ET, cited by Anadolu), districts in California (1, 3, and 41), Colorado (8), Iowa (1, 2, and 3), Indiana (5), Kentucky (6), Missouri (2), North Carolina (11), Nebraska (2), New Jersey (7), Ohio (7 and 15), Pennsylvania (1, 7, 8, and 10), Texas (15 and 23), Utah (1), Virginia (2), and Wisconsin (1 and 3) switched to Democratic hands. Anadolu adds that Hakeem Jeffries would be in position to become the first African American Speaker of the House. More details in our report on House control.