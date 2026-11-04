Democrats Win Senate and House in 2026 Elections with «Blue Tsunami»
Posted on 11/04/26 at 07:54
The 2026 midterm elections have left Democrats in control of both chambers of Congress, according to projections from AP and CBS News with over 95% confidence. In the Senate, CBS News projects 54 Democratic seats and 44 Republican seats, with 2 still undecided, and AP indicates that Democrats have at least 54. In the House of Representatives, AP’s count published by The Guardian as of 5:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, gives Democrats 228 seats and Republicans 139, with 367 of 435 seats assigned.
According to NBC News, Democrats also took the governorships of Georgia, Iowa, Texas, Ohio, and Nevada from Republicans and achieved a majority of governorships for the first time in 16 years. The results are preliminary: the governorship of Kansas, the Senate and governorship of Alaska, the Senate of Mississippi, and about 68 House seats remain unprojected. The state figures correspond to the count published by CNN as of 6:00 a.m. ET.
National Impact: Senate, House, and Governorships
Senate
Prior to the election, Republicans had 53 seats and Democrats had 47. According to CBS News, Democrats gained 7 seats. According to NPR, based on AP’s projections, the seven seats that switched from Republican to Democratic are North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Kansas, Iowa, and Maine. AP notes that this is the first time in decades that Texas, Kansas, and South Carolina have elected Democratic senators.
- Winners in North Carolina: Roy Cooper. In South Carolina: Annie Andrews.
- Democrats retained Georgia (Jon Ossoff) and Michigan (Abdul El-Sayed, projected by AP at 2:27 a.m. ET).
- In Nebraska, Republican Pete Ricketts defeated independent Dan Osborn, according to NBC News (3:28 a.m. ET).
- WWJ and AP report that El-Sayed will be the first Muslim U.S. senator.
Undecided: Alaska (Mary Peltola vs. Dan S. Sullivan, in a virtual tie) and Mississippi (Cindy Hyde-Smith vs. Scott Colom, 48.9% each, according to electoral-vote.com).
House of Representatives
According to AP, Democrats reached the 218 seats needed for a majority when AP projected Johnny Garcia as the winner in Texas’s 35th district at 1:23 a.m. ET on November 4. AP’s count published by The Guardian as of 5:30 a.m. ET adds up to 228 Democrats and 139 Republicans, with a net Democratic gain of 25 seats. About 68 seats remain unassigned.
According to AP (as of 1:23 a.m. ET, cited by Anadolu), districts in California (1, 3, and 41), Colorado (8), Iowa (1, 2, and 3), Indiana (5), Kentucky (6), Missouri (2), North Carolina (11), Nebraska (2), New Jersey (7), Ohio (7 and 15), Pennsylvania (1, 7, 8, and 10), Texas (15 and 23), Utah (1), Virginia (2), and Wisconsin (1 and 3) switched to Democratic hands. Anadolu adds that Hakeem Jeffries would be in position to become the first African American Speaker of the House. More details in our report on House control.
Governorships and Other Offices
NBC News reports that Democrats won a majority of governorships and took Georgia, Iowa, Texas, Ohio, and Nevada from Republicans.
- Georgia: Keisha Lance Bottoms, 54.3%, vs. Rick Jackson, 45.7%. ABC News indicates that she is the first black woman elected governor in the U.S.
- New Mexico: Deb Haaland, 57.2%, vs. Gregg Hull, 42.8%. AP declared her the winner, and according to Source NM, she is the first Native American woman elected governor.
- Kansas, no projection: Cindy Holscher (D), 50.3%, vs. Ty Masterson (R), 49.7%, with a lead of 5,557 votes and 98% reporting. According to Kansas City Star, there are still late mail-in votes to be counted.
- Alaska, no projection: Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins (D) has 49% with 73% reporting, vs. three Republicans who together have nearly 50%. According to Anchorage Daily News, the final result may take until mid-November due to ranked-choice voting.
- Georgia lieutenant governor: Josh McLaurin (D), 55.9%, vs. 44.1%, according to the Georgia Secretary of State (unofficial result).
Ballot Measures
- Florida: Amendment 3, which lowers property taxes and raises the homestead exemption from $50,000 to $150,000 in 2027 and to $250,000 in 2028, was approved with 62%, above the 60% required (Just The News).
- Virginia: Question 1, which includes the right to abortion in the state constitution, was approved with about 62%, according to The New York Times’ projection.
- Missouri: Amendment 3, which sought to revoke the right to abortion, was rejected with 55.5% against (AP, 11:18 p.m. ET).
- Ohio and North Carolina: included voter ID in their constitutions (Just The News).
- California: Proposition 40, a one-time 5% tax on the wealth of millionaires, is losing with 55.6% against and 59% reporting. The outcome remains undecided.
Results in Key States
- Texas: in the gubernatorial election, Gina Hinojosa (D) has 5,057,643 votes (52.8%) and Greg Abbott (R) has 4,379,945 (45.7%), with 94% reporting; AP and CNN projected Hinojosa. In the Senate election, James Talarico (D) has 5,263,139 votes (54.9%) and Ken Paxton (R) has 4,140,129 (43.2%), with 94% reporting; AP and CNN projected Talarico.
- California: in the gubernatorial election, Xavier Becerra (D) has 4,960,174 votes (64.0%) and Steve Hilton (R) has 2,784,695 (36.0%), with 59% reporting. AP and CNN projected Becerra.
- New York: in the gubernatorial election, Kathy Hochul (D) has 3,550,354 votes (60.2%) and Bruce Blakeman (R) has 2,345,191 (39.8%), with 88% reporting. AP and CNN projected Hochul.
- Illinois: in the gubernatorial election, JB Pritzker (D) has 2,335,631 votes (59.8%) and Darren Bailey (R) has 1,438,609 (36.8%), with 91% reporting. In the Senate, Juliana Stratton (D) has 2,418,659 votes (61.0%) and Don Tracy (R) has 1,487,039 (37.5%), with 93% reporting. AP and CNN projected both Democrats.
- Florida: in the gubernatorial election, Byron Donalds (R) has 4,132,112 votes (50.3%) and David Jolly (D) has 4,024,180 (49.0%), with 99% reporting. In the Senate election, Ashley Moody (R) has 4,207,774 votes (50.9%) and Angie Nixon (D) has 3,968,811 (48.0%). AP and CNN projected Donalds and Moody.
- Ohio: in the gubernatorial election, Amy Acton (D) has 2,404,178 votes (52.3%) and Vivek Ramaswamy (R) has 2,039,730 (44.4%). In the Senate election, Sherrod Brown (D) has 2,301,042 votes (50.0%) and Jon Husted (R) has 2,077,748 (45.2%). Both have 99% reporting; AP and CNN projected Acton and Brown.
- Michigan: in the gubernatorial election, Jocelyn Benson (D) has 2,551,714 votes (54.6%) and John James (R) has 2,061,354 (44.1%), with 95% reporting; AP and CNN projected Benson. In the Senate election, Abdul El-Sayed (D) has 2,461,109 votes (52.6%) and Mike Rogers (R) has 2,145,101 (45.8%); AP projected El-Sayed at 2:27 a.m. ET, and CNN also did.
- Kansas: in the gubernatorial election, Cindy Holscher (D) has 546,587 votes (50.3%) and Ty Masterson (R) has 541,030 (49.7%), with 98% reporting. There is no projection, and the count continues. In the Senate election, Adam Hamilton (D) has 556,414 votes (50.9%) and Roger Marshall (R) has 503,230 (46.1%), with 98% reporting; AP and CNN projected Hamilton.
- Iowa: in the gubernatorial election, Rob Sand (D) has 757,326 votes (55.5%) and Zach Lahn (R) has 607,415 (44.5%). In the Senate election, Josh Turek (D) has 686,487 votes (50.5%) and Ashley Hinson (R) has 630,615 (46.4%). Both have 98% reporting; AP and CNN projected Sand and Turek.
- Maine: in the gubernatorial election, Hannah Pingree (D) has 353,346 votes (55.2%) and Bobby Charles (R) has 235,427 (36.8%). In the Senate election, Troy Jackson (D) has 342,661 votes (53.9%) and Susan Collins (R) has 293,629 (46.1%). Both have 86% reporting; AP and CNN projected Pingree and Jackson.
- Alaska: in the gubernatorial election, Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins (D) leads with 101,611 votes (49.0%) vs. Bernadette Wilson (R), with 61,003 (29.4%), with 73% reporting. In the Senate, Dan S. Sullivan (R) has 100,751 votes (48.5%) and Mary Peltola (D) has 99,074 (47.7%), with 72% reporting. Neither race has a projection, and the count continues.
- Georgia: with 98% reporting, Jon Ossoff (D) was reelected to the Senate with 59.0% vs. 41.0% for Mike Collins (R). In the gubernatorial election, Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) has 54.3% vs. 45.7% for Rick Jackson (R), and the office changes parties.
- Arizona: Katie Hobbs (D) was reelected, with 56.3% vs. 42.0% for Andy Biggs (R) with 75% reporting, according to AP’s projection cited by Axios.
- Nevada: Aaron Ford (D) has 51.7% vs. 44.2% for Governor Joe Lombardo (R) with 87% reporting, and the office changes parties, according to NBC News. According to Las Vegas Sun, mail-in ballots postmarked on election day will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Saturday.
States with the Most Latino Voters
- Texas: according to AP, Gina Hinojosa defeated Governor Greg Abbott and will be the first Latina to govern Texas and the first Democratic governor in over 30 years. In District 15, Bobby Pulido (D) defeated Representative Monica De La Cruz (R) with 61.7% vs. 38.3% and 88% of precincts reporting (KRGV); AP projected the race, and according to Texas Tribune, Donald Trump had won that district by 18 points in 2024. In District 28, Henry Cuellar (D) was reelected with 66.4% vs. 29.2% for Tano Tijerina (KRGV, 74% of precincts). In District 34, Vicente Gonzalez (D) was reelected with 56.7% vs. 38.7% for Eric Flores (KRGV, 99%). In District 35, in the San Antonio area and redrawn by Republicans, Johnny Garcia (D) has 55.4% vs. 44.6% for Carlos De La Cruz (R); AP projected him at 1:23 a.m. ET.
- California: Xavier Becerra (D) has 64.0% vs. 36.0% for Steve Hilton (R) with 59% reporting (AP and CNN). According to Los Angeles Times, he will be the first Latino governor of California elected directly by voters. AP indicates that Democrats won districts 1, 3, and 41.
- Florida: AP and CNN projected Byron Donalds (R) in the gubernatorial election and Ashley Moody (R) in the Senate. In District 27, in Miami, María Elvira Salazar (R) has 50.2% vs. 49.8% for Eliott Rodriguez (D), with a lead of 1,116 votes and 99% reporting; there is no projection. In District 28, Carlos Gimenez (R) was reelected; AP projected him at 7:55 p.m. ET (WLRN). In District 25, Jared Moskowitz (D) defeated Scott Singer (R), according to WLRN. According to NPR, Democrats won at least three Florida districts redrawn by the Republican legislature.
- Arizona: Hobbs was reelected. In District 6, JoAnna Mendoza (D) has 54.9% vs. 43.1% for Representative Juan Ciscomani (R) with 78% reporting; Decision Desk HQ projected her as the winner, but there is no confirmed AP projection. In District 1, Amish Shah (D) has 54.6% vs. 43.5% for Thomas Feely IV (R) with 71% reporting, with no projection.
- Nevada: Aaron Ford (D) won the gubernatorial election against Republican Lombardo.
- New Mexico: Deb Haaland (D) won the gubernatorial election.
- Colorado: John Hickenlooper (D) was reelected to the Senate with 60.2% (AP, via The Guardian). In the gubernatorial election, Phil Weiser (D) leads with 60.9% vs. 33.6% with 77% reporting (NBC News). AP indicates that District 8 switched to Democratic hands.
- New Jersey: in District 7, Rebecca Bennett (D) defeated Representative Tom Kean Jr. (R) with 57.1% vs. 41.4% (NBC News). In District 2, Zack Mullock (D) has 51.1% vs. 47.9% for Representative Jeff Van Drew (R) with 89% reporting, with no projection.
- New York and Illinois: Kathy Hochul (D) was reelected in New York. In Illinois, JB Pritzker (D) was reelected for a third term, and Juliana Stratton (D) won the Senate (AP and CNN).
How Latinos Voted
These figures come from voter surveys, not official results. According to the Fox News Voter Poll, conducted by SSRS from October 19 to November 3 among about 79,000 people, Hispanics made up 10% of the electorate and voted 62% for Democratic House candidates and 35% for Republican candidates. Among Latino men, the proportion was 56% to 41%, and among Latina women, it was 66% to 31%.
The AP Voter Poll, with about 80,000 people in all 50 states, indicates that Hispanic voters were less likely to support Republican candidates than they were to support Trump two years ago. According to AS/COA, in 2024 Trump received 48% of the Hispanic vote.
What’s Next
The new Congress will take office on January 3, 2027. According to NPR, Trump retains veto power, so laws will still require his signature. According to CBS News and Anadolu, with the majority, Democrats will control committees and be able to block nominations in the Senate and launch investigations.
The governorship of Kansas, the Senate and governorship of Alaska, the Senate of Mississippi, and about 68 House seats remain unprojected.
Preliminary results; some races are still being counted.
Sources: AP; AP (Texas); AP Voter Poll; CBS News; NPR; NBC News (governorships); The Guardian (AP data); Texas Tribune; Los Angeles Times; Fox News Voter Poll; Kansas City Star.