The balance of power in Washington hangs in the balance as seven key states hold highly competitive Senate elections on November 3.

Lowdown: Texas, Michigan, Ohio, and four other states are home to some of the most competitive elections on November 3. The outcome will define the balance of power in Washington. Why it matters: Senate control will determine which party leads legislative committees, pushes bills, and oversees federal judge confirmations. For millions of Hispanics, decisions on immigration, economy, healthcare, and labor rights could be directly affected. The Essentials 35 Senate seats are up for grabs in the November 3 elections.

are up for grabs in the November 3 elections. Seven states are home to some of the most competitive contests: Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Ohio, and Texas.

Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Ohio, and Texas. Six of those seats are currently held by Republicans and one, Michigan, belongs to the Democrats.

and one, Michigan, belongs to the Democrats. Democrats need to win four net seats to reach a majority of 51 senators, provided they hold onto their other seats. The Big Picture: A Battle for Washington Republicans came into these elections with a majority of 53 seats, compared to 47 for the Democratic bloc, including two independents who vote with the party. The arithmetic is simple, but the electoral path is not. Democrats need to take at least four net seats from Republicans to achieve a majority of 51. If the Senate is tied 50-50, Vice President JD Vance may cast tie-breaking votes.

Historically, midterm elections often pose a challenge for the president’s party. However, the distribution of seats and the particularities of each state can produce results that differ from the national trend. The Seven States to Watch State Top Candidates Current Seat Alaska Dan Sullivan (R) vs. Mary Peltola (D) Republican Iowa Ashley Hinson (R) vs. Josh Turek (D) Republican Kansas Roger Marshall (R) vs. Adam Hamilton (D) Republican Maine Susan Collins (R) vs. Troy Jackson (D) Republican Michigan Mike Rogers (R) vs. Abdul El-Sayed (D) Democrat Ohio Jon Husted (R) vs. Sherrod Brown (D) Republican Texas Ken Paxton (R) vs. James Talarico (D) Republican Source: electoral ratings and coverage of contests as of November 2, 2026. Competitiveness categories may vary among analysts. Texas: Immigration, Economy, and Representation Texas has one of the largest Hispanic populations in the country, with a community that makes up approximately 40% of its residents. The contest between Republican Ken Paxton and Democrat James Talarico pits two different approaches to immigration, government role, and economic priorities against each other. The outcome will have implications beyond Texas: the next senator will participate in federal decisions on border security, migration legislation, taxes, and healthcare. Michigan and Ohio: Two Industrial States Under Pressure In Michigan, Republican Mike Rogers and Democrat Abdul El-Sayed are competing for an open seat currently held by the Democratic Party.

In Ohio, Republican Senator Jon Husted faces Democrat Sherrod Brown, who is seeking to return to the Senate. Both states have experienced intense debates over manufacturing, employment, inflation, and the future of the automotive industry. For working families, decisions on trade, wages, and healthcare costs are just as relevant as national discussions on immigration. Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, and Maine: The Other Four Contests In Alaska, Mary Peltola is trying to unseat Republican Senator Dan Sullivan. In Iowa, Ashley Hinson and Josh Turek are competing for an open seat. Kansas pits Republican Senator Roger Marshall against Adam Hamilton, while in Maine, Republican Susan Collins is seeking to retain her seat against Troy Jackson. These elections show that the battle for the Senate is not limited to states traditionally considered decisive in presidential elections. What’s at Stake for Hispanics Immigration: The Senate can promote, modify, or block migration reforms, in addition to overseeing federal agency policies. Family Economy: Senators vote on taxes, public spending, and federal programs that affect workers, families, and small businesses.