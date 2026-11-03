The polls are open in the United States this Tuesday, November 3, 2026, on the day of the midterm elections. According to EFE, the first polling stations opened at 5:00 a.m. (local time) in Vermont, and more than 250 million voters are called to vote in elections that will determine the last two years of Donald Trump’s government.

What’s at stake: the 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 33 of the 100 in the Senate, plus two seats in Florida and Ohio that Marco Rubio and JD Vance left to become Secretary of State and Vice President, according to EFE.

the 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 33 of the 100 in the Senate, plus two seats in Florida and Ohio that Marco Rubio and JD Vance left to become Secretary of State and Vice President, according to EFE. Other positions: governors are being elected in 36 states, and there are mayoral elections in Washington D.C., Los Angeles, Oakland, Louisville, and Raleigh (EFE).

governors are being elected in 36 states, and there are mayoral elections in Washington D.C., Los Angeles, Oakland, Louisville, and Raleigh (EFE). Schedules: polling stations open in stages, from 6:00 a.m. ET to noon in Hawaii, according to The Center Square. The last polls, in Alaska, close at 1:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 4.

polling stations open in stages, from 6:00 a.m. ET to noon in Hawaii, according to The Center Square. The last polls, in Alaska, close at 1:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 4. Early voting: more than 57 million people have already voted, in person or by mail, according to the University of Florida’s Electoral Laboratory.

Why it matters: the outcome will decide which party controls each chamber of Congress during the last two years of Trump’s term, which influences the ability to pass or block legislative initiatives.

What time do the polls open and close?

The country spans six time zones, so the opening is staggered. These are the opening times in Eastern Time (ET), according to The Center Square:

Opening time ET States 6:00 a.m. Connecticut, Indiana, Maine, Kentucky, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, and Vermont 6:30 a.m. North Carolina, Ohio, and West Virginia 7:00 a.m. Florida, Georgia, Delaware, Illinois, Michigan, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Massachusetts, Maryland, and Louisiana (in Missouri, Illinois, and Louisiana, they are 6:00 a.m. local time) 8:00 a.m. Alabama, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin (7:00 a.m. local time) 8:30 a.m. Arkansas 9:00 a.m. Arizona, Colorado, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming 10:00 a.m. California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington (Oregon and Washington vote mostly by mail) 11:00 a.m. Alaska and New Hampshire Noon Hawaii

In Vermont, each municipality sets its opening time within a margin that starts at 5:00 a.m., so some polling stations opened before the rest. It’s a good idea to confirm the schedule with your state or county election office.

As for the closings, according to The Center Square, Kentucky and Indiana close at 6:00 p.m. ET and will offer the first hints of the night. North Carolina, Ohio, and West Virginia do so at 7:30 p.m.; Missouri and Illinois, at 8:00 p.m.; and Louisiana, at 9:00 p.m., the time when most states in the center close. Oregon and Washington close at 11:00 p.m. and Alaska, at 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4. According to EFE, Hawaii closes at 7:00 p.m. local time, and a last polling station in Adak, in the Aleutian Islands of Alaska, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

What each party needs in Congress

According to ABC News, in the House, President Mike Johnson starts the night with an effective advantage of 220 to 215. Democrats need a net gain of three seats to reach 218, the majority.