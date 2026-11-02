The Fairfield police in northern California are searching for the perpetrator of the shooting in Fairfield that occurred on the night of Friday, October 30, at a Spirit Halloween store. According to EFE, a pregnant woman died and six other people were injured. As of the morning of Sunday, November 1, no arrests had been made.

The shots were fired around 8:30 p.m. (local time) on Friday, October 30, inside the Spirit Halloween store at the Solano Town Center mall.

Constance Hages, 31, died, and six other people were injured, with three of them in critical condition.

The police believe, based on preliminary information, that it was a «targeted attack». There are no detainees, and the FBI is collaborating in the investigation.

What is known about the victims

The Fairfield police identified the deceased as Constance Hages, 31 years old. In a statement published on social media, the department indicated that the family told them she was pregnant.

Among the injured are three men, 16, 19, and 32 years old, who remain in critical condition. A 23-year-old man was hospitalized and is stable. Two other men, 19 and 43 years old, received treatment for gunshot wounds and have been discharged.

What the police say

According to preliminary information, investigators consider it a «targeted attack» that originated from an incident involving a suspect inside the store. The authorities have not released the identity or description of the person, nor have they specified the motive.

In statements collected by EFE, the police stated: «Detectives are actively investigating this case, reviewing video recordings and other evidence to identify the person responsible for this atrocious act of violence.»

In a message on Saturday, October 31, broadcast by CBS News Sacramento, the department acknowledged the impact on the community: «We recognize the concern and uncertainty that this incident has created in our entire community, especially with the many Halloween events and celebrations planned for today.» The FBI office in Sacramento went to the scene and is helping with the investigation, according to the same network.

Closure of the store and reaction in Fairfield