Judge Halts Trump’s Triumphal Arch Near Arlington Cemetery After Project Approval
Posted on 11/07/26 at 10:14
- Judge temporarily suspends arch construction work
- Washington and Virginia question the project
- Court rejects military security arguments
Judge halts triumphal arch. A federal judge has temporarily suspended construction on the massive triumphal arch that President Donald Trump plans to build near Arlington National Cemetery. This ruling, issued on November 5, halts work for at least two weeks while legal disputes continue.
District Judge Tania Chutkan intervened after being notified that construction had started, shortly after the National Capital Planning Commission approved the project. The arch, planned between the Lincoln Monument and Arlington National Cemetery, has faced opposition from local authorities, heritage organizations, and veterans' groups.
Judge halts triumphal arch: Washington and Virginia file lawsuit against Trump
The governments of the District of Columbia and Virginia filed a lawsuit on Saturday to stop construction, calling the project "illegal" and a threat to Washington's historical heritage.
Authorities also warned about the potential economic and mobility consequences that a project of this magnitude would cause in an area of historical and tourist importance.
According to EFE, construction could last up to three years, a period during which prolonged traffic interruptions and economic impacts are anticipated.
Judge Chutkan considered that these potential damages justified immediate judicial intervention to prevent work from beginning while the controversy is resolved.
Judge questions military justification for the monument
One of the arguments used by the Trump Administration to defend the construction was that the arch could also serve as a security facility for the US Capitol.
The government argued that the structure would have the capacity to store drones and house snipers, presenting these functions as part of its military utility.
However, Chutkan deemed these statements "lacking substance," as she did not find references to such capabilities in the proposal used to approve the project.
According to EFE, capital security was one of the president's most recent justifications for promoting construction despite opposition from various authorities and organizations.
Judge halts triumphal arch: Organizations warn of damage to Arlington Cemetery
Rejection also comes from organizations dedicated to preserving historical heritage and from veterans' groups concerned about the monument's visual impact.
These organizations warn that the structure could "overshadow" Arlington National Cemetery, one of the most recognized historical spaces in the United States.
The location of the arch has thus become one of the main points of conflict between the Trump Administration and the authorities of Washington and Virginia.
Trump faces blockage after Republican defeat
The judicial resolution comes after the Republican Party's defeat in the midterm elections on Tuesday, which gave Democrats control of both chambers of Congress.
The president continues to promote his construction projects as January approaches, when the new Congress with Democratic majorities is expected to begin its functions.
For now, the future of the arch remains subject to litigation and a temporary suspension that prevents work from starting for at least two weeks.