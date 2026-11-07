Judge temporarily suspends arch construction work

Washington and Virginia question the project

Court rejects military security arguments

Judge halts triumphal arch. A federal judge has temporarily suspended construction on the massive triumphal arch that President Donald Trump plans to build near Arlington National Cemetery. This ruling, issued on November 5, halts work for at least two weeks while legal disputes continue.

District Judge Tania Chutkan intervened after being notified that construction had started, shortly after the National Capital Planning Commission approved the project. The arch, planned between the Lincoln Monument and Arlington National Cemetery, has faced opposition from local authorities, heritage organizations, and veterans' groups.

Judge halts triumphal arch: Washington and Virginia file lawsuit against Trump

The governments of the District of Columbia and Virginia filed a lawsuit on Saturday to stop construction, calling the project "illegal" and a threat to Washington's historical heritage.

Authorities also warned about the potential economic and mobility consequences that a project of this magnitude would cause in an area of historical and tourist importance.

According to EFE, construction could last up to three years, a period during which prolonged traffic interruptions and economic impacts are anticipated.

Judge Chutkan considered that these potential damages justified immediate judicial intervention to prevent work from beginning while the controversy is resolved.