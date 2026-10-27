Why it matters:

A woman of Mexican descent, raised in public schools in the Rio Grande Valley, is leading polls to end 30 years of Republican domination in the Texas governor’s race.

The essentials

– Gina Hinojosa, 52, a state representative from Austin, faces Greg Abbott on November 3

– Born and raised in the Rio Grande Valley, on the border with Mexico

– She entered politics by organizing parents against the closure of a public school

– Proposes repealing subsidies to private education and reducing property taxes

– Republicans like Ashleigh Johnson of Grapevine-Colleyville have publicly endorsed her

**Source:** [«Texas, a Republican bastion in danger for elections» – El Universal](https://www.eluniversal.com.mx/mundo/texas-bastion-republicano-en-peligro-para-elecciones)

The big picture

Texas has not had a Democratic governor since Ann Richards left office in 1995. Hinojosa is not just competing against Abbott; she is competing against three decades of political inertia. Her strategy is to speak to Republican families who feel their party no longer represents them. «I believe in conservative values, which usually mean less government control, and I feel that our state has become the opposite,» said Ashleigh Johnson, a Republican mother who supports Hinojosa.

Why she connects with Hispanic voters

Hinojosa attended public schools in Brownsville. She trained as a civil and labor rights lawyer. Her story reflects that of millions of Latin American families in Texas who depend on public education for their children’s future.

According to Emerson College polls, 36% of Texans consider the economy their main concern, above immigration. Hinojosa addresses property taxes, cost of living, and schools. These are issues that directly affect working-class Hispanic families.