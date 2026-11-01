The Milwaukee Brewers won their first World Series title in franchise history, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 in the series.

This weekly sports recap kicks off with historic news: the Milwaukee Brewers won the World Series by defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 in the fifth game on Wednesday, October 28, securing their first title in franchise history. The week of Saturday, October 24, to Friday, October 30, 2026, also saw the Chiefs fall to the Seahawks, Real Madrid’s win in the classic, Nashville securing the Supporters’ Shield, a shift at the top of the Premier League, and a 3-3 tie between Napoli and Roma. World Series: Milwaukee Wins First Title Game 2 on Saturday, October 24, showcased a remarkable comeback for Milwaukee, which trailed 4-0 in the first inning. Sal Frelick tied the game with his first home run in three months, and Cooper Pratt put the Brewers ahead with a seventh-inning single, resulting in a 5-4 victory and a 2-0 series lead. On Monday, October 26, Game 3 saw the Brewers win 10-1 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Jackson Chourio went 5-for-5, while Brice Turang opened an eight-run fifth inning with a two-run single—a rare feat in World Series history. Rookie pitcher Robert Gasser threw six innings of one-hit ball, leading Milwaukee to its eighth consecutive postseason win, tying a record. Game 4 on Tuesday, October 27, was a tougher match. Pratt’s home run gave Milwaukee the lead in the 12th inning, but a throwing error by third baseman Joey Ortiz allowed Tampa Bay to score three runs, resulting in a 4-3 win and forcing a fifth game. The following day, Jacob Misiorowski pitched 5⅔ scoreless innings, and Pratt set a rookie World Series record with six hits in the series. William Contreras won MVP honors and hit a run-scoring double, while Chourio set a five-game series record with 11 hits. This championship marks the Milwaukee franchise’s 58th season since its inception as the Seattle Pilots in 1969. Manager Pat Murphy reflected, «This group, the 2026 team, will be remembered forever.» Read more: Weekly Sports Recap: World Series, WNBA, F1, and College Football NFL: Seahawks Stop Chiefs, Steelers Win in Paris

The Seattle Seahawks defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 20-3 on Sunday, October 25, at Lumen Field, handing them their first loss of the season. Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught nine passes for 150 yards and a 28-yard touchdown from Sam Darnold, and the defense limited Patrick Mahomes to 165 yards with one interception. Seattle improved to 4-3, while Kansas City fell to 5-1. In Paris, the Pittsburgh Steelers won 16-10 against the New Orleans Saints in the first regular-season NFL game in France. Aaron Rodgers threw his 540th career touchdown pass, moving him to third all-time, ahead of Peyton Manning. The Cincinnati Bengals came back from a 13-0 deficit to win 35-13 in Baltimore, with four touchdown passes from Joe Burrow, and the Detroit Lions defeated the Packers 20-17 with a 22-yard field goal by Jake Bates as time expired. Read more: NFL Week 7 Recap: Seahawks Stop Chiefs, Steelers Win in Paris LaLiga: Mbappé Decides Classic in Camp Nou Real Madrid won 2-1 against Barcelona on Sunday, October 25, at Spotify Camp Nou, with a double from Kylian Mbappé: he opened the scoring at 41 minutes and defined the match at 87, after a counterattack in which Eduardo Camavinga returned the ball to him. Raphinha had tied the game at 61 with a left-footed shot. It was Barcelona’s first league defeat this season. After 10 games each, Barcelona has 27 points, Atlético de Madrid 25, and Real Madrid 24. In other leagues, Bayern Munich won 3-1 in Freiburg, in their first game after coach Vincent Kompany’s hospitalization, and returned to the top of the Bundesliga. In Ligue 1, Marseille beat Le Havre 4-3 after leading 4-0, and in Liga MX, Pachuca won 2-1 at home against América. Read more: Mbappé Decides Classic: Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona and Weekend Recap MLS: Nashville Secures Supporters’ Shield Nashville SC won 2-0 in Montreal and reached 70 points, securing the 2026 Supporters’ Shield. Sam Surridge opened the scoring in the 51st minute. According to the AP, Nashville needs just four points to tie the league record, held by Inter Miami in 2025. On the same day, Inter Miami lost 2-0 at home to the New York Red Bulls, with a Casemiro own goal in the 7th minute and a goal by Emil Forsberg in the first minute of added time. Lionel Messi entered in the 56th minute. In the Los Angeles classic on Sunday, October 25, LAFC tied 2-2 with the LA Galaxy and secured their postseason spot. In the standings, Nashville leads the East with 70 points, ahead of New England and Inter Miami, both at 55, while Vancouver leads the West with 55, followed by FC Dallas at 54.

Read more: Inter Miami Loses 2-0 to Red Bulls and Nashville Wins Supporters’ Shield Premier League: Villa Defeats City, Tottenham Surprises Chelsea On Saturday, October 24, Aston Villa won 2-1 against Manchester City at Villa Park, ending the leader’s seven-game winning streak. Nicolas Jackson scored both Villa goals, at 6 and 60 minutes, and Erling Haaland had tied the game at 52. Arsenal took advantage of the slip-up with a 2-0 win over Everton at Emirates Stadium and is now tied in points with City. At Stamford Bridge, Tottenham won 2-0 against Chelsea. The game was 0-0 until the 77th minute, when a corner ended in an own goal by goalkeeper Mike Penders. At 80, Cole Palmer was sent off for a second yellow card, and at 87, Mathys Tel scored the 2-0 goal. It was Tottenham’s first win at that stadium since 2018. Read more: Premier League: Villa Defeats City, Arsenal Wins, and Tottenham Surprises Chelsea Serie A: Napoli and Roma Tie 3-3 with Balerdi’s Goal in the 89th Minute Napoli and Roma tied 3-3 on Saturday, October 24, at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Frank Anguissa opened the scoring at 28 minutes, and Scott McTominay extended the lead at 48. Roma reacted with goals from Matías Soulé at 69 and Leonardo Balerdi at 74, and the game was 2-2. McTominay put Napoli ahead again at 83, but six minutes later, Balerdi tied the game with a header, in a play confirmed after VAR review. McTominay and Balerdi each scored two goals. Read more: Napoli and Roma Tie 3-3 with Balerdi’s Goal in the 89th Minute What’s Coming This Weekend