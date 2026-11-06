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Weekend Preview: NFL in Madrid and Utah-BYU on Saturday
The NFL's Falcons and Bengals face off in Madrid, while Utah hosts BYU in a top college matchup.
By  Gerardo Ragusa
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Casco de la NFL en el Bernabéu
Foto Casco de la NFL en el estadio Santiago Bernabéu, sede del Bengals-Falcons del domingo. Foto: EFE/Kiko Huesca

Posted on 11/06/26 at 12:01

This weekend, from Friday, November 6 to Sunday, November 8, American football takes center stage. The NFL has a special game at the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid and a Sunday slate with several attractive matchups. Before that, college football offers a slate with closely matched duels and the Utah-BYU matchup on Saturday. All times are Eastern (ET).

NFL: Game in Madrid and Sunday Slate

The main event is the NFL Madrid Game: the Atlanta Falcons (3-5) host the Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) on Sunday, November 8 at 9:30 a.m. ET at the Santiago Bernabéu. It will be broadcast on NFL Network. The Bengals arrive with two more wins than the Falcons.

At 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, the rest of the slate begins:

  • Dallas Cowboys (3-5) in Indianapolis: they visit the Colts (2-6) at Lucas Oil Stadium. Fox.
  • New York Jets (2-6) in Kansas City: the Chiefs (5-2) play at Arrowhead Stadium. CBS.
  • Detroit Lions (5-2) in Miami: they visit the Dolphins (1-6) at Hard Rock Stadium. Fox. The Dolphins have the worst record among these teams.
  • Cleveland Browns (5-3) in New Orleans: they face the Saints (2-5) at the Caesars Superdome. CBS.
  • New York Giants (4-2-1) in Philadelphia: they visit the Eagles (2-6) at Lincoln Financial Field. Fox. The Giants arrive with a positive record.

College Football: Starting on Friday

The main event is on Saturday, November 7 at 12:00 p.m. ET: Utah (8-0) hosts BYU (7-1) at Rice-Eccles Stadium, on ABC. Utah is the only team with a perfect record among these, and BYU arrives with just one loss.

Before that, on Friday, November 6, the slate is filled with closely matched duels:

  • SMU (6-2) vs. Virginia Tech (6-2), 7:00 p.m. ET, Gerald J. Ford Stadium, ESPN. Identical records.
  • East Carolina (4-4) vs. South Florida (6-2), 7:30 p.m. ET, Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, ESPN2.
  • Illinois (5-3) vs. Nebraska (5-3), 8:00 p.m. ET, Gies Memorial Stadium, Fox. Another matchup with equal records.
  • Nevada (3-5) vs. New Mexico (7-1), 9:00 p.m. ET, Mackay Stadium, CBSSN. New Mexico arrives with just one loss.
  • Arizona (6-2) vs. TCU (4-4), 10:15 p.m. ET, Casino Del Sol Stadium, ESPN.

Quick Schedule

  • Friday, November 6, 7:00 p.m. ET: Virginia Tech at SMU (ESPN)
  • Friday, November 6, 7:30 p.m. ET: South Florida at East Carolina (ESPN2)
  • Friday, November 6, 8:00 p.m. ET: Nebraska at Illinois (Fox)
  • Friday, November 6, 9:00 p.m. ET: New Mexico at Nevada (CBSSN)
  • Friday, November 6, 10:15 p.m. ET: TCU at Arizona (ESPN)
  • Saturday, November 7, 12:00 p.m. ET: BYU at Utah (ABC)
  • Sunday, November 8, 9:30 a.m. ET: Bengals vs. Falcons at the Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid (NFL Network)
  • Sunday, November 8, 1:00 p.m. ET: Cowboys at Colts (Fox)
  • Sunday, November 8, 1:00 p.m. ET: Jets at Chiefs (CBS)
  • Sunday, November 8, 1:00 p.m. ET: Lions at Dolphins (Fox)
  • Sunday, November 8, 1:00 p.m. ET: Browns at Saints (CBS)
  • Sunday, November 8, 1:00 p.m. ET: Giants at Eagles (Fox)

Sources