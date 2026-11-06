This weekend, from Friday, November 6 to Sunday, November 8, American football takes center stage. The NFL has a special game at the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid and a Sunday slate with several attractive matchups. Before that, college football offers a slate with closely matched duels and the Utah-BYU matchup on Saturday. All times are Eastern (ET).

NFL: Game in Madrid and Sunday Slate

The main event is the NFL Madrid Game: the Atlanta Falcons (3-5) host the Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) on Sunday, November 8 at 9:30 a.m. ET at the Santiago Bernabéu. It will be broadcast on NFL Network. The Bengals arrive with two more wins than the Falcons.

At 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, the rest of the slate begins:

Dallas Cowboys (3-5) in Indianapolis: they visit the Colts (2-6) at Lucas Oil Stadium. Fox.

they visit the Colts (2-6) at Lucas Oil Stadium. Fox. New York Jets (2-6) in Kansas City: the Chiefs (5-2) play at Arrowhead Stadium. CBS.

the Chiefs (5-2) play at Arrowhead Stadium. CBS. Detroit Lions (5-2) in Miami: they visit the Dolphins (1-6) at Hard Rock Stadium. Fox. The Dolphins have the worst record among these teams.

they visit the Dolphins (1-6) at Hard Rock Stadium. Fox. The Dolphins have the worst record among these teams. Cleveland Browns (5-3) in New Orleans: they face the Saints (2-5) at the Caesars Superdome. CBS.

they face the Saints (2-5) at the Caesars Superdome. CBS. New York Giants (4-2-1) in Philadelphia: they visit the Eagles (2-6) at Lincoln Financial Field. Fox. The Giants arrive with a positive record.

College Football: Starting on Friday

The main event is on Saturday, November 7 at 12:00 p.m. ET: Utah (8-0) hosts BYU (7-1) at Rice-Eccles Stadium, on ABC. Utah is the only team with a perfect record among these, and BYU arrives with just one loss.

Before that, on Friday, November 6, the slate is filled with closely matched duels:

SMU (6-2) vs. Virginia Tech (6-2) , 7:00 p.m. ET, Gerald J. Ford Stadium, ESPN. Identical records.

, 7:00 p.m. ET, Gerald J. Ford Stadium, ESPN. Identical records. East Carolina (4-4) vs. South Florida (6-2) , 7:30 p.m. ET, Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, ESPN2.

, 7:30 p.m. ET, Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, ESPN2. Illinois (5-3) vs. Nebraska (5-3) , 8:00 p.m. ET, Gies Memorial Stadium, Fox. Another matchup with equal records.

, 8:00 p.m. ET, Gies Memorial Stadium, Fox. Another matchup with equal records. Nevada (3-5) vs. New Mexico (7-1) , 9:00 p.m. ET, Mackay Stadium, CBSSN. New Mexico arrives with just one loss.

, 9:00 p.m. ET, Mackay Stadium, CBSSN. New Mexico arrives with just one loss. Arizona (6-2) vs. TCU (4-4), 10:15 p.m. ET, Casino Del Sol Stadium, ESPN.

Quick Schedule