Jesús de Miguel Dies at 30 After Collision During CD Tenerife Match
Posted on 11/03/26 at 20:45
CD Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel dies at age 30 on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at Hospital Universitario Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria, where he had been hospitalized since Monday night, according to RTVE. The soccer player suffered a severe blow to the chest during a collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono while challenging for the ball.
- According to RTVE, the collision occurred on Monday, November 2, at Heliodoro Rodríguez López Stadium. The match was suspended in the 108th minute with the score tied 2-2.
- According to Cadena SER, De Miguel was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) after suffering cardiopulmonary arrest and requiring resuscitation. The club confirmed that he died at 8:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday.
- The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), numerous clubs, FC Andorra, FC Barcelona, and Real Madrid expressed their condolences.
Why it matters: The death of a 30-year-old professional soccer player following a collision during a competitive match has left his family, teammates, supporters, and the Spanish soccer community mourning a loss that extends far beyond the game.
How the Collision Between Jesús de Miguel and Jesús Owono Occurred
According to RTVE, De Miguel was running from midfield to launch a counterattack when Owono rushed several yards outside his penalty area and jumped toward the forward with his knee raised, striking him in the chest. The goalkeeper was sent off following the collision.
De Miguel collapsed onto the field, prompting a stoppage of approximately ten minutes before he was transported by ambulance. According to Marca, spectators gave him a standing ovation as he was taken from the stadium. The match was suspended in the 108th minute with the score tied 2-2 after Andorra had recovered from a 2-0 deficit with goals in the 80th and 87th minutes.
The match had originally been scheduled for Sunday, November 1, but was postponed because of a heavy rain warning on the island, according to RTVE.
Jesús de Miguel Dies: His Final Hours in the Hospital
De Miguel, a native of Madrid, was transported to Hospital Universitario Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria in Santa Cruz de Tenerife. According to Cadena SER, he was admitted to the ICU after suffering cardiopulmonary arrest and requiring resuscitation.
Cadena SER reported that the club initially described his condition as stable "given the severity" of his injuries, but his neurological condition deteriorated Monday night. According to Marca, the club announced his death early Tuesday morning.
CD Tenerife Confirms Jesús de Miguel's Death in Emotional Statement
CD Tenerife released a statement saying the club was "broken by grief, with a lump in our throats, unable to believe this is true." The club announced "the tragic death of Jesús de Miguel Alameda on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 8:00 a.m."
The statement continued: "There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can ease this overwhelming sadness. We stand with his devastated family, his loved ones, and the entire Tenerife community mourning this tragic loss."
According to Us Weekly, the player's family expressed gratitude for the messages of support and requested that their privacy be respected.
Spanish Soccer Clubs Mourn Jesús de Miguel
According to RTVE, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and numerous Spanish soccer clubs expressed their condolences. Us Weekly reported that FC Andorra shared a statement on Instagram expressing profound sadness over the loss and extending condolences to De Miguel's family, friends, teammates, and the entire CD Tenerife community.
Us Weekly also reported that FC Barcelona expressed its sorrow on X. Real Madrid likewise extended its condolences, while the club's players and coaching staff observed a minute of silence before Tuesday's training session at Ciudad Real Madrid.
According to Cadena SER, Owono is an Equatorial Guinean goalkeeper.
You can read the latest Spanish soccer news from the weekend on MundoNow.
Sources: RTVE; Marca; Cadena SER; Us Weekly. Information consulted November 3, 2026.
Main photo: EFE/Ramón de la Rocha