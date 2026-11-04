CD Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel dies at age 30 on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at Hospital Universitario Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria, where he had been hospitalized since Monday night, according to RTVE. The soccer player suffered a severe blow to the chest during a collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono while challenging for the ball.

According to RTVE, the collision occurred on Monday, November 2, at Heliodoro Rodríguez López Stadium. The match was suspended in the 108th minute with the score tied 2-2.

According to Cadena SER, De Miguel was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) after suffering cardiopulmonary arrest and requiring resuscitation. The club confirmed that he died at 8:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), numerous clubs, FC Andorra, FC Barcelona, and Real Madrid expressed their condolences.

Why it matters: The death of a 30-year-old professional soccer player following a collision during a competitive match has left his family, teammates, supporters, and the Spanish soccer community mourning a loss that extends far beyond the game.

How the Collision Between Jesús de Miguel and Jesús Owono Occurred

According to RTVE, De Miguel was running from midfield to launch a counterattack when Owono rushed several yards outside his penalty area and jumped toward the forward with his knee raised, striking him in the chest. The goalkeeper was sent off following the collision.

De Miguel collapsed onto the field, prompting a stoppage of approximately ten minutes before he was transported by ambulance. According to Marca, spectators gave him a standing ovation as he was taken from the stadium. The match was suspended in the 108th minute with the score tied 2-2 after Andorra had recovered from a 2-0 deficit with goals in the 80th and 87th minutes.

The match had originally been scheduled for Sunday, November 1, but was postponed because of a heavy rain warning on the island, according to RTVE.

Jesús de Miguel Dies: His Final Hours in the Hospital

De Miguel, a native of Madrid, was transported to Hospital Universitario Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria in Santa Cruz de Tenerife. According to Cadena SER, he was admitted to the ICU after suffering cardiopulmonary arrest and requiring resuscitation.

Cadena SER reported that the club initially described his condition as stable "given the severity" of his injuries, but his neurological condition deteriorated Monday night. According to Marca, the club announced his death early Tuesday morning.