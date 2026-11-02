This sports recap for the weekend kicks off in San Francisco, where the Golden State Valkyries defeated the Atlanta Dream 68-63 on Saturday, October 31, in Game 7 of the WNBA Finals, claiming the championship with a 4-3 series win. Additionally, Max Verstappen won the Mexico City Grand Prix, and college football saw upsets like USC’s win over Ohio State.

WNBA: Valkyries Win Championship in Second Season

Game 7 took place on Saturday, October 31, at 8:00 p.m. ET at the Chase Center in San Francisco, with 18,064 fans in attendance. It was the first Game 7 in WNBA Finals history. Atlanta led 30-24 at halftime, but Gabby Williams took control of the game: she scored Golden State’s last 11 points in the third quarter and finished with 30. With this mark, she joined Penny Taylor, of Phoenix in 2007, as the only players in league history with 30 or more points in a decisive Finals game. Williams left the court with the MVP trophy in her arms.

The closing was extremely tense. Rhyne Howard tied the game 57-57 with a layup at 2:41 from the end, and Williams responded with a three-pointer. She then added two free throws at 1:40, and Kiah Stokes scored a late basket. Allisha Gray made two free throws with 11 seconds left, and Atlanta forced a jump ball between Gray and Williams. Veronica Burton got the ball and sealed the win with two free throws at 5.1 seconds.

Finals Statistics

Gabby Williams (Golden State): 30 points.

30 points. Kiah Stokes (Golden State): 13 rebounds and two blocks, in her fourth WNBA title.

13 rebounds and two blocks, in her fourth WNBA title. Veronica Burton (Golden State): 5 assists.

5 assists. Tiffany Hayes (Golden State): 11 points, at 37 years old.

11 points, at 37 years old. Jordin Canada (Atlanta): 18 points and 5 assists.

18 points and 5 assists. Allisha Gray (Atlanta): 16 points.

16 points. Angel Reese (Atlanta): 8 points and 12 rebounds.

Coach Natalie Nakase had modified her starting lineup for Game 4, when her team was down 2-1 in the series. She added Kaila Charles and Tiffany Hayes and sent Kayla Thornton and Cecilia Zandalasini to the bench. Golden State won the playoff series 4-3 and had also won the regular season series 3-0 against Atlanta. In 2025, it was the first expansion organization to reach the postseason in its inaugural year, and now its title adds to the one the Golden State Warriors won in the NBA in 2022. For the Dream, this was their fourth lost Finals in history. DeWanna Bonner became the first WNBA player with 600 defensive rebounds in playoffs throughout her career.

Formula 1: Verstappen Wins in Mexico City

Max Verstappen, of Red Bull, won the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday, November 1, at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Lewis Hamilton had secured the first position on the starting grid and finished second. Kimi Antonelli, of Mercedes, completed the podium. These were the top ten: