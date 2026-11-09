NFL Week 9: Bengals Shine in Madrid, Packers Dominate
Posted on 11/09/26 at 10:14
The NFL Week 9 had it all, and it started in Spain. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-17 at Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, the international game of the week. On Thursday, November 5, the Jaguars had already won 33-10 in Baltimore. Want to know what else happened? Let’s break it down.
Bengals 34, Falcons 17: Fiesta at the Bernabéu
Joe Burrow completed 24 of 29 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns, and also scored one on the ground. Ja’Marr Chase finished with 10 receptions, 155 yards, and a 47-yard touchdown in the first quarter, after a career-best first half (eight receptions, 142 yards). Tee Higgins added two touchdowns. After his score, Chase and Higgins celebrated by mimicking a bullfight. Cincinnati (6-2) strung together its fourth consecutive win and reached 30 points or more for the fourth consecutive game, something it hadn’t done since 1997. It was also its first win in an international game. Atlanta (3-6) added its second consecutive loss, although Bijan Robinson ran for 100 yards and a touchdown. The game was attended by 78,660 people.
Bears 27, Buccaneers 24: Sunday Night Football Thriller
Caleb Williams threw a career-high four interceptions, and still won. His 38-yard pass to tight end Colston Loveland set up Cairo Santos’ 38-yard field goal as time expired. Chicago (7-2) committed five turnovers, but reached its fourth consecutive win. Bucky Irving scored two touchdowns and ran for 97 yards, and Baker Mayfield tied the game 24-24 with a two-point conversion run. Tampa Bay fell to 3-6.
Giants 19, Eagles 11: Finally, After 13 Years
The Giants won at the Eagles’ field for the first time since October 27, 2013. Dominic Zvada kicked four field goals. J.J. McCarthy left the game for a while due to a hip injury, and Jameis Winston came in and threw a 5-yard pass to Isaiah Likely that put New York up 13-8. McCarthy returned and completed 12 of 19 for 127 yards. Arvell Reese added three sacks. New York (5-2-1) is the only team in the NFC East with a winning record. Philadelphia (2-7) lost for the seventh consecutive time, its worst streak since 2012.
Packers 45, Patriots 27: Jordan Love’s Big Night
Love threw for 372 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for another. Christian Watson had seven receptions and 171 yards, and Matthew Golden added 10 and 164 yards, both with a touchdown. This is the first time since 1942 that two Green Bay teammates have exceeded 150 yards and scored in the same game. The team converted four turnovers into 21 points and reached 478 total yards, and improved to 6-3. Drake Maye threw three touchdowns, but also three interceptions. New England (5-4) received the largest number of points in Gillette Stadium history.
Texans 44, Chargers 22: Stroud, Despite Feeling Unwell, Throws Five Touchdowns
C.J. Stroud felt unwell all week, and yet completed 21 of 35 passes for 384 yards and five touchdowns, including two 63-yarders to Tank Dell and Kayshon Boutte. Boutte finished with 125 yards and two scores. Houston (3-5) has won three of its last four games. The Chargers (0-8) broke a drought of 37 offensive series without a touchdown with a 58-yard pass from Justin Herbert to Quentin Johnston, but equaled their record of 11 consecutive losses. Herbert was sacked eight times.
Chiefs 35, Jets 12: Kenneth Walker Revs Up
Kenneth Walker III scored three touchdowns, two by pass and one by run, and added 143 yards between rushing and receiving. Patrick Mahomes left the game hurting his elbow after a David Bailey sack, but returned and threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns. With that, Kansas City (6-2) ended its two-game losing streak. Mahomes and Travis Kelce reached 9,365 yards together, the highest figure in history between a quarterback and a tight end. The Jets (2-7) only made field goals and finished with 229 yards of offense.
49ers 38, Raiders 17: Five Turnovers in the Second Half
Jaden Dugger returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the third quarter, and then came four more turnovers. Brock Purdy threw two touchdowns and ran for another, and became the tenth quarterback since the merger with 100 touchdown passes in his first 57 games. Jordan Watkins, with 86 yards and a touchdown, took advantage of Mike Evans’ absence. San Francisco (7-1) remains at the top of the NFC. Kirk Cousins threw three interceptions for the Raiders (4-5), who received 30 points or more for the sixth consecutive week.
Cowboys 27, Colts 23: Dallas Avoids Another Collapse
Dak Prescott threw for 335 yards and two touchdowns, and CeeDee Lamb caught 10 passes for 195 yards. With Dallas down 23-20, Prescott connected a 46-yard pass to Ryan Flournoy, and Javonte Williams scored on the ground with 1:08 on the clock. Caleb Downs intercepted Daniel Jones with 35 seconds left. The Cowboys (4-5) outgained Indianapolis 508 to 271, but received 14 penalties. The Colts lost their fifth consecutive game. The previous week, Dallas had lost in overtime to Arizona after being up by 14.
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All Week 9 Results
- Jaguars 33, Ravens 10 (Thursday, 5th)
- Bengals 34, Falcons 17 (Madrid)
- Cowboys 27, Colts 23
- Jets 12, Chiefs 35
- Lions 19, Dolphins 9
- Browns 22, Saints 23
- Giants 19, Eagles 11
- Rams 20, Commanders 13
- Broncos 26, Panthers 21
- Texans 44, Chargers 22
- Packers 45, Patriots 27
- Raiders 17, 49ers 38
- Cardinals 3, Seahawks 17
- Buccaneers 24, Bears 27
The Steelers and Titans had a bye.
What’s Coming Up
Week 9 concludes on Monday, November 9, with the Buffalo Bills at the Minnesota Vikings, on Monday Night Football, at 8:15 p.m. ET.
Sources
- ESPN: game sheet, box score, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, box score, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, box score, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, box score, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, box score, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, box score, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, box score, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, box score, and AP story
- ESPN: NFL standings
- MundoNow Statistics (Datafactory)