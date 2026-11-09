NFL Week 9: Bengals Shine in Madrid, Packers Dominate

The NFL Week 9 had it all, and it started in Spain. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-17 at Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, the international game of the week. On Thursday, November 5, the Jaguars had already won 33-10 in Baltimore. Want to know what else happened? Let’s break it down.

Bengals 34, Falcons 17: Fiesta at the Bernabéu

Joe Burrow completed 24 of 29 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns, and also scored one on the ground. Ja’Marr Chase finished with 10 receptions, 155 yards, and a 47-yard touchdown in the first quarter, after a career-best first half (eight receptions, 142 yards). Tee Higgins added two touchdowns. After his score, Chase and Higgins celebrated by mimicking a bullfight. Cincinnati (6-2) strung together its fourth consecutive win and reached 30 points or more for the fourth consecutive game, something it hadn’t done since 1997. It was also its first win in an international game. Atlanta (3-6) added its second consecutive loss, although Bijan Robinson ran for 100 yards and a touchdown. The game was attended by 78,660 people.

Bears 27, Buccaneers 24: Sunday Night Football Thriller

Caleb Williams threw a career-high four interceptions, and still won. His 38-yard pass to tight end Colston Loveland set up Cairo Santos’ 38-yard field goal as time expired. Chicago (7-2) committed five turnovers, but reached its fourth consecutive win. Bucky Irving scored two touchdowns and ran for 97 yards, and Baker Mayfield tied the game 24-24 with a two-point conversion run. Tampa Bay fell to 3-6.

Giants 19, Eagles 11: Finally, After 13 Years

The Giants won at the Eagles’ field for the first time since October 27, 2013. Dominic Zvada kicked four field goals. J.J. McCarthy left the game for a while due to a hip injury, and Jameis Winston came in and threw a 5-yard pass to Isaiah Likely that put New York up 13-8. McCarthy returned and completed 12 of 19 for 127 yards. Arvell Reese added three sacks. New York (5-2-1) is the only team in the NFC East with a winning record. Philadelphia (2-7) lost for the seventh consecutive time, its worst streak since 2012.

Packers 45, Patriots 27: Jordan Love’s Big Night

Love threw for 372 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for another. Christian Watson had seven receptions and 171 yards, and Matthew Golden added 10 and 164 yards, both with a touchdown. This is the first time since 1942 that two Green Bay teammates have exceeded 150 yards and scored in the same game. The team converted four turnovers into 21 points and reached 478 total yards, and improved to 6-3. Drake Maye threw three touchdowns, but also three interceptions. New England (5-4) received the largest number of points in Gillette Stadium history.

Texans 44, Chargers 22: Stroud, Despite Feeling Unwell, Throws Five Touchdowns