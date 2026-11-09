Sports Roundup: Notre Dame Upsets Miami, Norris Wins in São Paulo
Posted on 11/09/26 at 10:45
This sports roundup gets you up to speed in just a few minutes. On Saturday, November 7, Notre Dame, ranked No. 11 in the CFP before the game, defeated No. 1 Miami 31-24 at Notre Dame Stadium. And on Sunday, November 8, Lando Norris won the São Paulo Formula 1 Grand Prix. There was much more, so let’s break it down.
Notre Dame Stuns Leader in South Bend
The game started at 7:30 p.m. ET, with 77,622 fans in the stands. Notre Dame took the lead from the first quarter with a 44-yard field goal by Spencer Porath and never trailed. At halftime, they were up 17-3, and by the start of the third quarter, they had extended their lead to 24-3.
The star of the show was quarterback CJ Carr, who completed 29 of 40 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns. Two of those passes went to Micah Gilbert, for 18 and 20 yards, and he finished with nine receptions and 98 yards. Jordan Faison received the other touchdown pass, for 27 yards, and Nolan James Jr. extended the lead to 31-17 with a one-yard run in the final quarter.
Did Miami give up? Not at all. Darian Mensah threw for 276 yards and three touchdowns, with two touchdown passes to Cooper Barkate and one to Elija Lofton, who finished with seven receptions and 113 yards. The Hurricanes closed the gap to 24-17 and, with the one-yard pass to Barkate, were within seven points (31-24) with 9:53 left to play.
The play that will be debated came with 3:36 on the clock. Lofton seemed to catch a pass in the end zone on fourth down, but Luke Talich knocked the ball out, and the referees decided it was not a completed reception. Notre Dame took over on downs, ran out the clock, and held on for the win.
- Miami had first and goal from the one-yard line in the second quarter and had to settle for a field goal.
- Miami played without injured receiver Malachi Toney.
- Notre Dame avenged last season’s 27-24 loss to the Hurricanes.
- Both teams ended up with an 8-1 record. After this loss, only Utah and UCLA remain undefeated, with 9-0 records.
On defense, Jaiden Ausberry stood out with nine tackles, and Mohamed Toure had 12 for Miami.
College Football: Saturday’s Key Games
The day had many more surprises. These were the main results:
- Oregon 41, Ohio State 28. The No. 23 Ducks came back from a 14-0 deficit in Columbus against No. 12 and scored 38 consecutive points. Dylan Raiola completed 25 of 40 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns, and Dierre Hill Jr. ran for 75 yards with two touchdowns. Luke Fahey threw for 360 yards for Ohio State, and Jeremiah Smith caught seven passes for 133 yards. The Buckeyes lost two games in a row for the first time since 2011.
- Utah 28, BYU 20. The No. 3 Utes remain undefeated at 9-0 and 6-0 in the Big 12. Devon Dampier scored four touchdowns: two through the air, both to Braden Pegan, and two on the ground. Utah’s defense intercepted Bear Bachmeier four times. With this win, Utah ended a three-game losing streak in the rivalry with No. 9.
- Alabama 31, LSU 13. The No. 5 Crimson Tide won in Baton Rouge against No. 14 with three touchdown passes from Keelon Russell, who threw 17 of 24 for 206 yards. LSU had more total yards but failed on all four fourth-down attempts. Sam Leavitt threw for 380 yards, and Jackson Harris caught 11 passes for 166.
- Georgia 42, Ole Miss 7. The No. 2 Bulldogs dominated in Oxford against No. 10 and went up 28-0 at halftime. Gunner Stockton threw four touchdowns and ran for another. Talyn Taylor caught three touchdown passes and added 140 yards on four receptions. Ole Miss saw its 16-game home winning streak come to an end.
And there was more: No. 13 Tennessee beat No. 6 Kentucky 34-6, No. 7 Texas won 34-20 at No. 18 Missouri, No. 8 UCLA won 34-20 in Minnesota, and Oklahoma defeated No. 24 Florida 23-7 at Florida.
Formula 1: Norris Wins in São Paulo
Lando Norris, from McLaren, made it a complete weekend: pole on Saturday and victory on Sunday, November 8, in the São Paulo Grand Prix. Max Verstappen, from Red Bull, came in second. These were the top 10 finishers:
- 1. Lando Norris
- 2. Max Verstappen
- 3. Isack Hadjar
- 4. George Russell
- 5. Kimi Antonelli
- 6. Oscar Piastri
- 7. Liam Lawson
- 8. Charles Leclerc
- 9. Lewis Hamilton
- 10. Nico Hülkenberg
How does the drivers’ championship stand? Kimi Antonelli, from Mercedes, leads with 390 points. Verstappen is next with 279, followed by Russell with 262, Hamilton with 261, Leclerc with 249, and Norris with 246.
In the constructors’ championship, Mercedes leads with 652 points, followed by Ferrari with 510, Red Bull with 415, and McLaren with 398.
Follow the Next Round with MundoNow
Next Saturday, November 14, will bring more action: Georgia hosts Missouri, Oregon hosts Michigan, Alabama visits Vanderbilt, and LSU plays at home against Texas. Which of those games catches your attention the most? If you want to review what’s being said about the Utah rivalry, read the Utah-BYU preview. And if you’re left wanting more, here’s last weekend’s roundup. Come back to MundoNow, and we’ll keep you updated on everything.