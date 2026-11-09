Sports Roundup: Notre Dame Upsets Miami, Norris Wins in São Paulo

This sports roundup gets you up to speed in just a few minutes. On Saturday, November 7, Notre Dame, ranked No. 11 in the CFP before the game, defeated No. 1 Miami 31-24 at Notre Dame Stadium. And on Sunday, November 8, Lando Norris won the São Paulo Formula 1 Grand Prix. There was much more, so let’s break it down.

Notre Dame Stuns Leader in South Bend

The game started at 7:30 p.m. ET, with 77,622 fans in the stands. Notre Dame took the lead from the first quarter with a 44-yard field goal by Spencer Porath and never trailed. At halftime, they were up 17-3, and by the start of the third quarter, they had extended their lead to 24-3.

The star of the show was quarterback CJ Carr, who completed 29 of 40 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns. Two of those passes went to Micah Gilbert, for 18 and 20 yards, and he finished with nine receptions and 98 yards. Jordan Faison received the other touchdown pass, for 27 yards, and Nolan James Jr. extended the lead to 31-17 with a one-yard run in the final quarter.

Did Miami give up? Not at all. Darian Mensah threw for 276 yards and three touchdowns, with two touchdown passes to Cooper Barkate and one to Elija Lofton, who finished with seven receptions and 113 yards. The Hurricanes closed the gap to 24-17 and, with the one-yard pass to Barkate, were within seven points (31-24) with 9:53 left to play.

The play that will be debated came with 3:36 on the clock. Lofton seemed to catch a pass in the end zone on fourth down, but Luke Talich knocked the ball out, and the referees decided it was not a completed reception. Notre Dame took over on downs, ran out the clock, and held on for the win.

Miami had first and goal from the one-yard line in the second quarter and had to settle for a field goal.

Miami played without injured receiver Malachi Toney.

Notre Dame avenged last season’s 27-24 loss to the Hurricanes.

Both teams ended up with an 8-1 record. After this loss, only Utah and UCLA remain undefeated, with 9-0 records.

On defense, Jaiden Ausberry stood out with nine tackles, and Mohamed Toure had 12 for Miami.

College Football: Saturday’s Key Games

The day had many more surprises. These were the main results: