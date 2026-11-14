FIFA Window Soccer Schedule, Nov. 13-17: Mexico, USA, Spain-England, Argentina
Posted on 11/13/26 at 22:30
Turned on the TV looking for LaLiga or the Premier League and found nothing? Relax: it’s the FIFA window, the first national-team break after this summer’s World Cup, and it runs from Nov. 9 to Nov. 17. Europe’s top leagues (LaLiga, the Premier League, Serie A, the Bundesliga and Ligue 1) are on pause, and so is MLS. But there is plenty of soccer: Mexico and the United States are playing, there’s a Spain-England match in Madrid, and Argentina begins a new chapter without Lionel Messi. Let’s take it step by step.
How Does El Tri Arrive in Jamaica?
Mexico faces Jamaica in the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Nations League. The first leg is Saturday, Nov. 14, at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. central Mexico time), at the National Stadium in Kingston. The second leg is Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 9:30 p.m. ET (8:30 p.m. in Mexico), at Estadio Monterrey.
The new element is on the bench: this is Rafael Márquez’s official debut as El Tri’s head coach. According to Telemundo, he arrives after four friendlies. Récord counts it as his fifth match in charge and his first official competition. What’s at stake? According to Récord, the series earns a spot in the tournament’s Final Four and counts toward a berth in the 2027 Gold Cup. Telemundo, for its part, highlights the young Gilberto Mora.
United States vs. Haiti: Why Is the First Leg in Miami?
The U.S. national team is also in the Nations League quarterfinals, against Haiti. These are its first official matches of the cycle leading up to the 2030 World Cup. The first leg is Saturday, Nov. 14, at 4:30 p.m. ET, at Nu Stadium in Miami, home of Inter Miami. According to U.S. Soccer and SI, the match was moved from Kingston for security reasons related to Haiti. The second leg is Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET, at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.
Where can you watch? On TBS, truTV, Universo, HBO Max and Peacock. On Spanish-language radio, it’s on Fútbol de Primera. The team that advances goes to the Nations League Finals, in March 2027 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, and secures a place in the 2027 Gold Cup.
Spain vs. England, the Main Event in Europe
On Sunday, Nov. 15, at 2:45 p.m. ET, Spain and England meet at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, in Group 3 of League A of the UEFA Nations League. According to Sky Sports’ standings as of Nov. 13, Spain has won all 5 of its matches and has 15 points, with 14 goals for and 5 against. England has 12 points, with 4 wins and 1 loss, 16 goals for and 4 against.
According to UEFA.com, both teams have already clinched their spots in the March quarterfinals. What’s still to be decided is who finishes first in the group. On Thursday, Nov. 12, according to NBC Sports, Spain beat Czechia 2-0 and England defeated Croatia 2-1.
There’s more. According to NBC Sports and ESPN, on Friday, Nov. 13, at 2:45 p.m. ET, the Netherlands play Greece (FS1), and Serbia plays Germany. On Saturday, Nov. 14, at the same time, Portugal, which has already qualified and is 4-0-0, hosts Denmark in Braga (FS2). On Sunday, Nov. 15, it’s Belgium vs. Italy and France vs. Turkey. In that group, according to UEFA.com, Italy and France have 10 points, Belgium 9 and Turkey 0. On Monday, Nov. 16, Germany and the Netherlands close things out at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin (FS1). And if you want to remember how LaLiga stood before the break, here is the recap of the weekend before the FIFA window.
What’s Happening in South America?
It kicks off Friday, Nov. 13. At 6:00 p.m. ET, Argentina hosts Uruguay at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires. According to Telemundo, it marks the start of a new era after Messi’s farewell from the national team, and Julián Álvarez is one of the faces of the new generation. On Tuesday, Nov. 17, Argentina plays Costa Rica at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium in Córdoba.
On Friday, Nov. 13, at 7:00 p.m. ET, Colombia and Chile meet at the Pascual Guerrero in Cali, and the rematch is Tuesday, Nov. 17. At that same time, Ecuador and Costa Rica play. Brazil, with Carlo Ancelotti on the bench, faces Japan on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 5:15 a.m. ET in Singapore, with Vinícius Júnior as the focal point. Watch the time: it’s the early morning hours for those living in the United States.
In Liga MX There’s Only One Match, but It’s Worth Its Weight in Gold
Even with a FIFA window, Liga MX has one match left to play: Querétaro vs. Monterrey, on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 6:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. in Mexico), at Estadio Corregidora. It’s the last outstanding match of the 2026 Apertura, from Matchday 7. It was moved from Sept. 5 because Rayados were playing in the Leagues Cup, where they lost the final 2-0 to Toluca on Sept. 6 in Houston, according to TV Azteca and Rayados.com.
Why does it matter? According to ESPN, Monterrey is 10th with 21 points in 15 matches and Querétaro is 12th with 20 in 15. Both are fighting to get into the playoffs, or, as Claro Sports put it, “with qualification for the Liguilla still in play.” Above them are Cruz Azul with 32 points, América and Guadalajara with 30, and Toluca with 27. The final matchday, Matchday 17, is played Nov. 20-22, with América at Tigres and Cruz Azul at Guadalajara on Sunday, Nov. 22. If you missed the latest, here is Toluca’s rout of Monterrey from last weekend.
And MLS?
It’s also on break for the FIFA window. The regular season ended Nov. 7; you can look back at the finish here. The playoffs begin with the wild-card matches on Thursday, Nov. 19: FC Cincinnati visits Orlando City at 7:30 p.m. ET and Real Salt Lake visits the Seattle Sounders at 10:00 p.m. ET. The first round starts the weekend of Nov. 21-22, with Columbus at Inter Miami on Saturday, Nov. 21, according to ESPN.
Quick Schedule
All times are ET:
- Friday, Nov. 13: Netherlands vs. Greece, 2:45 p.m. (FS1); Serbia vs. Germany, 2:45 p.m.; Argentina vs. Uruguay, 6:00 p.m., La Bombonera; Colombia vs. Chile, 7:00 p.m., Cali; Ecuador vs. Costa Rica, 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 14: Brazil vs. Japan, 5:15 a.m., Singapore; Portugal vs. Denmark, 2:45 p.m., Braga (FS2); U.S. vs. Haiti, 4:30 p.m., Nu Stadium in Miami; Querétaro vs. Monterrey, 6:00 p.m., Corregidora; Jamaica vs. Mexico, 8:00 p.m., Kingston.
- Sunday, Nov. 15: Belgium vs. Italy, 2:45 p.m.; France vs. Turkey, 2:45 p.m.; Spain vs. England, 2:45 p.m., Metropolitano in Madrid.
- Monday, Nov. 16: Germany vs. Netherlands, 2:45 p.m., Olympic Stadium in Berlin (FS1).
- Tuesday, Nov. 17: U.S. vs. Haiti, 7:00 p.m., TQL Stadium in Cincinnati; Mexico vs. Jamaica, 9:30 p.m., Estadio Monterrey; Argentina vs. Costa Rica, Kempes in Córdoba; Colombia vs. Chile, rematch.
So, What Should You Watch?
Think about it: is your heart with El Tri, the U.S. national team or La Albiceleste? Or would you rather watch a clash of two powerhouses in Madrid? Everyone has a plan this weekend. And remember that European club soccer returns the weekend after the FIFA window, so this break is a good time to catch up on the standings and on what each team is playing for. Check the schedules, because they vary quite a bit, and let the family know: there’s a lot of soccer on Saturday, Nov. 14.
Sources: Mexican Football Federation; Récord; Telemundo Atlanta; U.S. Soccer; UEFA.com; NBC Sports; TV Azteca; ESPN: Liga MX standings; ESPN: MLS schedule; MundoNow Stats. Data consulted on Nov. 13, 2026.
Main photo: EFE