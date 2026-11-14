FIFA Window Soccer Schedule, Nov. 13-17: Mexico, USA, Spain-England, Argentina

Turned on the TV looking for LaLiga or the Premier League and found nothing? Relax: it’s the FIFA window, the first national-team break after this summer’s World Cup, and it runs from Nov. 9 to Nov. 17. Europe’s top leagues (LaLiga, the Premier League, Serie A, the Bundesliga and Ligue 1) are on pause, and so is MLS. But there is plenty of soccer: Mexico and the United States are playing, there’s a Spain-England match in Madrid, and Argentina begins a new chapter without Lionel Messi. Let’s take it step by step.

How Does El Tri Arrive in Jamaica?

Mexico faces Jamaica in the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Nations League. The first leg is Saturday, Nov. 14, at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. central Mexico time), at the National Stadium in Kingston. The second leg is Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 9:30 p.m. ET (8:30 p.m. in Mexico), at Estadio Monterrey.

The new element is on the bench: this is Rafael Márquez’s official debut as El Tri’s head coach. According to Telemundo, he arrives after four friendlies. Récord counts it as his fifth match in charge and his first official competition. What’s at stake? According to Récord, the series earns a spot in the tournament’s Final Four and counts toward a berth in the 2027 Gold Cup. Telemundo, for its part, highlights the young Gilberto Mora.

United States vs. Haiti: Why Is the First Leg in Miami?

The U.S. national team is also in the Nations League quarterfinals, against Haiti. These are its first official matches of the cycle leading up to the 2030 World Cup. The first leg is Saturday, Nov. 14, at 4:30 p.m. ET, at Nu Stadium in Miami, home of Inter Miami. According to U.S. Soccer and SI, the match was moved from Kingston for security reasons related to Haiti. The second leg is Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET, at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.

Where can you watch? On TBS, truTV, Universo, HBO Max and Peacock. On Spanish-language radio, it’s on Fútbol de Primera. The team that advances goes to the Nations League Finals, in March 2027 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, and secures a place in the 2027 Gold Cup.

Spain vs. England, the Main Event in Europe

On Sunday, Nov. 15, at 2:45 p.m. ET, Spain and England meet at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, in Group 3 of League A of the UEFA Nations League. According to Sky Sports’ standings as of Nov. 13, Spain has won all 5 of its matches and has 15 points, with 14 goals for and 5 against. England has 12 points, with 4 wins and 1 loss, 16 goals for and 4 against.

According to UEFA.com, both teams have already clinched their spots in the March quarterfinals. What’s still to be decided is who finishes first in the group. On Thursday, Nov. 12, according to NBC Sports, Spain beat Czechia 2-0 and England defeated Croatia 2-1.