Barcelona Beats Atletico, Remains LaLiga Leader: Weekend Recap
Posted on 11/09/26 at 09:43
Who’s in charge in Spain? For now, it’s Barcelona. The blaugrana team won 2-1 at Atlético de Madrid’s home on Sunday, November 8, at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, and maintains its lead in LaLiga before the international break. Barcelona beat Atlético after being down and regained the three-point advantage it had lost on Saturday when Real Madrid caught up with a win in Valencia. Here’s the best of the weekend, league by league.
LaLiga: Fermín López Turns the Game Around at the Metropolitano
The match started at full speed. Julián Álvarez had a one-on-one with Joan García in the 6th minute, Marc Pubill hit the crossbar with a header, and Pedri responded with a shot off the post from the front. In the 10th minute, Álvarez centered from the left, and Giuliano Simeone put Atlético ahead 1-0, with the home team performing better on the field.
Before that goal, there was a minute of applause and a pause in the game in tribute to Jesús De Miguel, Tenerife’s forward who passed away last week. The players also wore jerseys in his honor.
But Fermín López changed everything. He tied the game just before halftime, in the 45th minute, with a left-footed shot inside the area. And in the 66th minute, he scored the winning goal, on his first touch, after a filtered pass from Lamine Yamal. López was Barcelona’s player with the most shots, six. Pau Cubarsí completed 106 accurate passes and added 11 defensive interventions.
Atlético was weighed down by the final pass. Álvarez, with four shots, had another clear chance in the 55th minute, but tried to chip the ball and sent it over the crossbar. Oblak and Joan García each made three saves. The attendance was 69,788 fans.
- Standings (12 games each): 1. Barcelona, 33 points; 2. Real Madrid, 30; 3. Atlético de Madrid, 28; 4. Betis, 26; 5. Real Sociedad, 22.
- More results: Betis won 2-0 in Elche, Villarreal beat Getafe 2-0, and Real Sociedad defeated Rayo Vallecano 1-0.
On Saturday, Real Madrid won 3-0 in Valencia, a match we already covered.
Premier League: Liverpool Wins, United Draws a Thriller, and Sunderland Surprises
Liverpool won 3-1 at Crystal Palace’s home, Selhurst Park. Alexis Mac Allister opened the scoring with a header in the 40th minute, after a free kick by Dominik Szoboszlai. Florian Wirtz scored the second goal in the 54th minute, his first goal of the season in the Premier League. Alexander Isak made it 3-0 in the 89th minute. Palace, which had a goal disallowed for offside and a shot off the crossbar by Yéremy Pino, narrowed the score with a penalty by Eddie Nketiah in the 90+5 minute. Alisson Becker made six saves.
And what about Manchester United? They finished 4-4 with Aston Villa at Old Trafford, a crazy match. Villa was ahead 2-0 in the 4th minute, with goals from Alysson and Nicolas Jackson. Bruno Fernandes, from a penalty, and Youri Tielemans tied the game before halftime. Later, John McGinn, also from a penalty, and Leon Goretzka put Villa ahead again, 4-2. In added time, Joshua Zirkzee (90+2) and Patrick Dorgu (90+6) rescued the draw. Still, United is 18th and in the relegation zone, with only one win in ten games.
Another surprise: Sunderland beat Chelsea 1-0 with a penalty by Enzo Le Fée in the 36th minute, committed by Levi Colwill on Brian Brobbey. With that result, Sunderland ended a long winless streak in the league, as their last victory had been in August against Fulham. They moved out of last place, although they remain in the relegation zone. Chelsea suffered their fourth loss of the season and dropped out of the top four.
Standings: 1. Arsenal, 27 points; 2. Brighton, 22; 3. Manchester City, 21; 4. Liverpool, 18; 5. Chelsea, 16. On Saturday, Nottingham Forest beat Manchester City 3-1, and Arsenal won 1-0 against Hull City, which we already reported.
Serie A: Lazio and Inter Remain at the Top
Inter won 2-0 against Como at San Siro with goals from Francesco Pio Esposito (12th minute) and Marcus Thuram (19th). Napoli and Lazio drew 1-1: Davide Frattesi put the visitors ahead in the 28th minute, and an own goal by Alfonso Pedraza tied the game in the 48th. Fiorentina and Juventus also shared points, 2-2, with goals from Mateo Pellegrino, Nick Woltemade, Alieu Njie, and Bremer. Meanwhile, Milan won 2-1 in Genoa, and Roma beat Sassuolo 3-0 on Saturday.
Standings: 1. Lazio, 29 points; 2. Inter, 28; 3. Roma, 27; 4. Milan, 24; 5. Como, 23.
Bundesliga: Leverkusen Wins in the End
Aleix García put Leverkusen ahead with a free kick in the 7th minute. Patrik Schick extended the lead in the 85th minute, and Saïd El Mala narrowed the score for Colonia in the 90+2 minute. The final score was 2-1 for the visitors. Friburgo also won, 2-0 against Union Berlin. On Saturday, Bayern won 2-1 in Mainz, and Dortmund beat Elversberg 2-1, both results already covered.
At the top, Bayern and Dortmund are tied with 21 points, with the Bavarians ahead on goal difference. Friburgo is third with 19 points.
Ligue 1: PSG Leads
PSG beat Troyes 1-0 on Saturday and leads with 23 points. Lille, second with 21 points, won 2-1 in Rennes. And Marseille won 2-1 at Lens’s home.
Liga MX: Dramatic Draws in Matchday 16
Pumas and América drew 2-2 on Saturday night. Álex Zendejas put América ahead in the 3rd minute, and César Huerta tied the game a minute later. Later, Henry Martín put América ahead again from a penalty in the 72nd minute, and Robert Morales tied the game for Pumas from a penalty in the 77th minute. On Sunday night, León and Guadalajara also drew 1-1. León played with ten men from the 53rd minute due to Iván Rodríguez’s expulsion. Ricardo Marín put Guadalajara ahead in the 69th minute, but Paúl Bellón tied the game in the 87th minute. Additionally, Puebla won 2-0 in Querétaro. Cruz Azul beat Tigres 3-2 at Tigres’ home ground, and Toluca thrashed Monterrey 4-0 on Saturday, as we already reported.
Apertura Standings after Matchday 16 (tiebreaker by goal difference): 1. Cruz Azul, 32 points; 2. América, 30 (+15); 3. Guadalajara, 30 (+11); 4. Toluca, 27 (+14); 5. Atlas, 27 (-3).
See You in the Next Matchday
Did you want more? Follow the next matchday with us and review what we’ve already published: Real Madrid at Mestalla, Saturday’s Premier League, and Saturday’s Liga MX. More soccer, always on MundoNow.
All Results
Premier League
- Everton 3-1 Coventry City (Friday)
- Leeds 1-0 Tottenham
- Arsenal 1-0 Hull City
- Fulham 1-1 Newcastle
- Nottingham Forest 3-1 Manchester City
- Brighton 2-0 Brentford
- Crystal Palace 1-3 Liverpool
- Ipswich Town 1-2 Bournemouth
- Sunderland 1-0 Chelsea
- Manchester United 4-4 Aston Villa
LaLiga
- Sevilla 0-0 Alavés (Friday)
- Málaga 1-2 Racing de Santander
- Espanyol 0-0 Deportivo
- Osasuna 1-1 Athletic Club
- Valencia 0-3 Real Madrid
- Elche 0-2 Betis
- Real Sociedad 1-0 Rayo Vallecano
- Celta 0-0 Levante
- Villarreal 2-0 Getafe
- Atlético de Madrid 1-2 Barcelona
Serie A
- Venezia 2-1 Udinese (Friday)
- Cagliari 1-0 Frosinone
- Torino 1-1 Lecce
- Parma 1-2 Bologna
- Roma 3-0 Sassuolo
- Napoli 1-1 Lazio
- Genoa 1-2 Milan
- Monza 0-1 Atalanta
- Inter 2-0 Como
- Fiorentina 2-2 Juventus
Bundesliga
- Hamburgo 3-1 Mönchengladbach (Friday)
- Dortmund 2-1 Elversberg
- Mainz 1-2 Bayern
- Leipzig 5-2 Augsburgo
- Paderborn 2-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
- Stuttgart 1-0 Werder Bremen
- Colonia 1-2 Leverkusen
- Friburgo 2-0 Union Berlin
- Hoffenheim 2-1 Schalke
Ligue 1
- Toulouse 3-1 Strasbourg (Friday)
- Auxerre 0-1 Paris FC
- PSG 1-0 Troyes
- Rennes 1-2 Lille
- Angers 0-2 Niza
- Brest 2-0 Lyon
- Le Havre 0-2 Lorient
- Le Mans 1-1 Mónaco
- Lens 1-2 Marsella
Liga MX
- San Luis 0-1 Juárez
- Necaxa 1-0 Tijuana
- Atlante 0-2 Santos
- Atlas 1-4 Pachuca
- Tigres 2-3 Cruz Azul
- Toluca 4-0 Monterrey
- Pumas 2-2 América
- Querétaro 0-2 Puebla
- León 1-1 Guadalajara
Sources
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP report
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP report
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP report
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP report
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP report
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP report
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP report
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP report
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP report
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP report
- MundoNow Statistics (Datafactory)