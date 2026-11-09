Barcelona Beats Atletico, Remains LaLiga Leader: Weekend Recap

Who’s in charge in Spain? For now, it’s Barcelona. The blaugrana team won 2-1 at Atlético de Madrid’s home on Sunday, November 8, at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, and maintains its lead in LaLiga before the international break. Barcelona beat Atlético after being down and regained the three-point advantage it had lost on Saturday when Real Madrid caught up with a win in Valencia. Here’s the best of the weekend, league by league.

LaLiga: Fermín López Turns the Game Around at the Metropolitano

The match started at full speed. Julián Álvarez had a one-on-one with Joan García in the 6th minute, Marc Pubill hit the crossbar with a header, and Pedri responded with a shot off the post from the front. In the 10th minute, Álvarez centered from the left, and Giuliano Simeone put Atlético ahead 1-0, with the home team performing better on the field.

Before that goal, there was a minute of applause and a pause in the game in tribute to Jesús De Miguel, Tenerife’s forward who passed away last week. The players also wore jerseys in his honor.

But Fermín López changed everything. He tied the game just before halftime, in the 45th minute, with a left-footed shot inside the area. And in the 66th minute, he scored the winning goal, on his first touch, after a filtered pass from Lamine Yamal. López was Barcelona’s player with the most shots, six. Pau Cubarsí completed 106 accurate passes and added 11 defensive interventions.

Atlético was weighed down by the final pass. Álvarez, with four shots, had another clear chance in the 55th minute, but tried to chip the ball and sent it over the crossbar. Oblak and Joan García each made three saves. The attendance was 69,788 fans.

Standings (12 games each): 1. Barcelona, 33 points; 2. Real Madrid, 30; 3. Atlético de Madrid, 28; 4. Betis, 26; 5. Real Sociedad, 22.

1. Barcelona, 33 points; 2. Real Madrid, 30; 3. Atlético de Madrid, 28; 4. Betis, 26; 5. Real Sociedad, 22. More results: Betis won 2-0 in Elche, Villarreal beat Getafe 2-0, and Real Sociedad defeated Rayo Vallecano 1-0.

On Saturday, Real Madrid won 3-0 in Valencia, a match we already covered.

Premier League: Liverpool Wins, United Draws a Thriller, and Sunderland Surprises

Liverpool won 3-1 at Crystal Palace’s home, Selhurst Park. Alexis Mac Allister opened the scoring with a header in the 40th minute, after a free kick by Dominik Szoboszlai. Florian Wirtz scored the second goal in the 54th minute, his first goal of the season in the Premier League. Alexander Isak made it 3-0 in the 89th minute. Palace, which had a goal disallowed for offside and a shot off the crossbar by Yéremy Pino, narrowed the score with a penalty by Eddie Nketiah in the 90+5 minute. Alisson Becker made six saves.