Toluca routs Monterrey, and Cruz Azul tops Tigres UANL in a night of decisive results in the Liga MX. On Saturday, November 7, at 8:00 p.m. ET, the Red Devils won 4-0 at the Estadio Nemesio Díez Riega, while La Máquina took a back-and-forth match 3-2 at the Estadio Universitario in San Nicolás de los Garza.

Toluca routs Monterrey with Paulinho's double

The home team got off to a strong start. Nicolás Castro opened the scoring at 8 minutes with a right-footed shot into the upper right corner after a pass from Brian García. At 23 minutes, Castro assisted Paulinho, who scored from the left side of the box with a left-footed shot to make it 2-0.

In the second half, Paulinho scored again at 51 minutes with a right-footed shot from a difficult angle, assisted by Helinho, extending the lead to 3-0.

Red card for Salcedo and Gallardo's closing goal

At 61 minutes, Carlos Salcedo of Monterrey received a red card for violent conduct, and his team was left with ten men for the rest of the match. Already in the final minutes of regulation time, at 90, Jesús Gallardo scored the 4-0 with a left-footed shot from the center of the box, to the lower left corner, with an assist from Federico Viñas.

Paulinho (Toluca): two goals and four shots, the most on his team.

two goals and four shots, the most on his team. Everardo López (Toluca): 81 accurate passes.

81 accurate passes. Jesús Gallardo (Toluca): goal and 11 defensive interventions.

goal and 11 defensive interventions. Hugo González (Toluca): two saves.

two saves. Esteban Andrada (Monterrey): three saves.

three saves. Lucas Ocampos (Monterrey): three shots, the highest on his team.

Cruz Azul resists and wins 3-2 at Tigres' home

In San Nicolás de los Garza, Cruz Azul took the lead in the 24th minute when Nicolás Ibáñez scored with his left foot after a pass from Andrés Montaño. Tigres equalized in the 39th minute through Juan Brunetta, who netted a right-footed shot with an assist from Fernando Gorriarán.

Montaña converted a penalty for Cruz Azul in the 51st minute, making it 2-1. Tigres tied it again in the 65th minute with Guillermo Martínez's close-range goal. The decisive moment came in the 78th minute when Carlos Rotondi scored the winning goal for Cruz Azul with a left-footed shot, finalizing the match at 3-2.