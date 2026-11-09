Nashville SC Breaks MLS Points Record, Miami Ties 3-3 with Charlotte

Nashville SC closed the MLS regular season on a high note, winning 2-0 at FC Cincinnati on Saturday, November 7, and finishing with 77 points, a new points record in an MLS season. This surpasses the 74 points Inter Miami accumulated in 2024, according to AP.

The match was played at 4:00 p.m. ET at TQL Stadium and had a single protagonist: Sam Surridge. The forward scored in the 61st minute, assisted by Andy Nájar, and scored again in the 86th minute, following a pass from Patrick Yazbek on a counterattack. Both goals were scored with his right foot, from the center of the area, and to the left post. Surridge was also the Nashville player with the most shots, five.

And what about Cincinnati? Roman Celentano had three saves, and Evander tried four times, but there was no way. On the other side, Brian Schwake responded with five saves to keep the goal at zero.

Inter Miami Had It All and Ended Up Tying

Here’s the good part. Inter Miami was winning 3-0 at halftime at Nu Stadium and ended up tying 3-3 with Charlotte FC. How do you throw away a lead like that?

Minute 14: Ian Fray opened the scoring after a corner kick.

Ian Fray opened the scoring after a corner kick. Minute 33: Luis Suárez pushed the ball from very close, after a header from Germán Berterame.

Luis Suárez pushed the ball from very close, after a header from Germán Berterame. Minute 42: Rodrigo De Paul made it 3-0 with a shot from outside the area.

But in the second half, everything changed. Liel Abada scored in the 50th and 55th minutes and got Charlotte back into the game. Already in the 90th minute, Rodolfo Aloko tied the game by taking advantage of the rebound after Tyger Smalls hit the post.

According to AP, the last time Miami gave up a 3-0 lead at their stadium was on May 2, when Orlando City came back and won 4-3.

Lionel Messi did not score, although he tried four times. He finished the season with 26 goals, and according to AP, everything indicates that he will be the first player in MLS history to win two consecutive Golden Boots. Casemiro was the team’s engine, with 95 precise passes and 10 defensive interventions.

With this result, Miami finished second in the East with 60 points, after third-place New England lost 1-0 in Orlando. They will open their best-of-three first-round series at home as the second seed in the East. Charlotte is the fifth seed.