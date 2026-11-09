Nashville SC Breaks MLS Points Record, Miami Ties 3-3 with Charlotte
Posted on 11/09/26 at 11:15
Nashville SC closed the MLS regular season on a high note, winning 2-0 at FC Cincinnati on Saturday, November 7, and finishing with 77 points, a new points record in an MLS season. This surpasses the 74 points Inter Miami accumulated in 2024, according to AP.
The match was played at 4:00 p.m. ET at TQL Stadium and had a single protagonist: Sam Surridge. The forward scored in the 61st minute, assisted by Andy Nájar, and scored again in the 86th minute, following a pass from Patrick Yazbek on a counterattack. Both goals were scored with his right foot, from the center of the area, and to the left post. Surridge was also the Nashville player with the most shots, five.
And what about Cincinnati? Roman Celentano had three saves, and Evander tried four times, but there was no way. On the other side, Brian Schwake responded with five saves to keep the goal at zero.
Inter Miami Had It All and Ended Up Tying
Here’s the good part. Inter Miami was winning 3-0 at halftime at Nu Stadium and ended up tying 3-3 with Charlotte FC. How do you throw away a lead like that?
- Minute 14: Ian Fray opened the scoring after a corner kick.
- Minute 33: Luis Suárez pushed the ball from very close, after a header from Germán Berterame.
- Minute 42: Rodrigo De Paul made it 3-0 with a shot from outside the area.
But in the second half, everything changed. Liel Abada scored in the 50th and 55th minutes and got Charlotte back into the game. Already in the 90th minute, Rodolfo Aloko tied the game by taking advantage of the rebound after Tyger Smalls hit the post.
According to AP, the last time Miami gave up a 3-0 lead at their stadium was on May 2, when Orlando City came back and won 4-3.
Lionel Messi did not score, although he tried four times. He finished the season with 26 goals, and according to AP, everything indicates that he will be the first player in MLS history to win two consecutive Golden Boots. Casemiro was the team’s engine, with 95 precise passes and 10 defensive interventions.
With this result, Miami finished second in the East with 60 points, after third-place New England lost 1-0 in Orlando. They will open their best-of-three first-round series at home as the second seed in the East. Charlotte is the fifth seed.
What Happened in the Other Matches
The day had more stories. I’ll tell them to you quickly.
Philadelphia Union 4-1 Toronto FC. The Sullivan brothers, Cavan and Quinn, shone. Cavan scored two goals (minutes 28 and 58) and Quinn converted a penalty in the 41st minute, in addition to giving two assists, according to AP. Bruno Damiani put the 4-1 score with a penalty in the 73rd minute. Josh Sargent had scored with a header in added time in the first half. According to AP, this is the third pair of brothers in MLS history to score for the same club in the same game, after Gonzalo and Federico Higuaín and Diego and Yimmi Chara. Philadelphia finished sixth in the East with 50 points and secured a spot in the best-of-three series. Their opponent will be New England, the third seed. Captain Alejandro Bedoya entered at the end in his last regular-season game in the MLS. For Toronto, the season ended.
FC Dallas 3-1 Colorado Rapids. Colorado took the lead with a goal from Morgan Whittaker in the 47th minute, his fourth consecutive game scoring. But Dallas turned it around: Joaquín Valiente tied the game in the 75th minute, Kaick made it 2-1 in the 88th minute, and Santiago Moreno closed the account in the 90+2 minute. Colorado, which would have secured its pass with a win, was eliminated, although Nico Hansen had seven saves. Dallas is the second seed in the West and will host Portland, the seventh seed, in the first game of the series.
CF Montréal 0-2 Vancouver Whitecaps. Cheikh Sabaly scored in the 50th minute, and Mihail Gherasimencov sentenced the game in the 83rd minute. The Whitecaps finished first in the West with 64 points.
Chicago Fire 3-4 Columbus Crew. What a game. Robert Lewandowski scored two penalties for Chicago (minutes 8 and 22), but Gonzalo Tapia, Anass Zaroury, and Brais Méndez, the latter in the 90+3 minute, gave the Crew the victory. Maren Haile-Selassie had scored the 3-2 goal in added time in the first half.
Seattle Sounders 2-1 LAFC. Albert Rusnák scored in the first minute with an assist from Cristian Roldan, and Sebastian Gomez extended the lead in the 31st minute. Eddie Segura scored with a header in the 81st minute, but it was not enough. Andy Thomas had seven saves at Lumen Field, with 40,171 fans in the stands.
How the Table Ended
All teams played 34 games. This is how the top spots ended up, according to ESPN:
Eastern Conference
- 1. Nashville SC: 77 points
- 2. Inter Miami: 60
- 3. New England: 58
- 4. Chicago Fire: 55
- 5. Charlotte: 54
- 6. Philadelphia: 50
Western Conference
- 1. Vancouver Whitecaps: 64 points
- 2. FC Dallas: 58
- 3. St. Louis CITY: 54
- 4. San Jose: 52
- 5. Houston Dynamo: 51
- 6. LAFC: 47
- 7. Portland: 46
The MLS playoffs begin on November 20, according to AP.
Do We Continue with the Next Round?
Now the excitement begins. Stay with us at MundoNow to follow each game of the playoffs. If you missed something, review the previous MLS round and the preview of the weekend.
All the Results
- CF Montréal 0-2 Vancouver Whitecaps
- Chicago Fire 3-4 Columbus Crew
- D.C. United 0-1 NYCFC
- FC Cincinnati 0-2 Nashville SC
- Inter Miami 3-3 Charlotte FC
- Orlando City 1-0 New England
- Philadelphia Union 4-1 Toronto FC
- Red Bull New York 3-0 Atlanta United
- Austin FC 0-2 Portland Timbers
- FC Dallas 3-1 Colorado Rapids
- Houston Dynamo 0-1 St. Louis CITY
- Minnesota United 3-1 San Jose
- Real Salt Lake 2-1 LA Galaxy
- San Diego FC 0-1 Sporting Kansas City
- Seattle Sounders 2-1 LAFC
Sources
- ESPN: match file, sheet, and AP chronicle
- ESPN: match file, sheet, and AP chronicle
- ESPN: match file, sheet, and AP chronicle
- ESPN: match file, sheet, and AP chronicle
- ESPN: match file, sheet, and AP chronicle
- ESPN: match file, sheet, and AP chronicle
- ESPN: match file, sheet, and AP chronicle
- MundoNow Statistics (Datafactory)