Japan beat Brazil 3-2 in a FIFA friendly played at Singapore’s National Stadium, which kicked off on Saturday, November 14, at 5:15 a.m. ET. The match was decided in stoppage time: Tatsuhiro Sakamoto scored Japan’s third goal in the 90+1 minute, after a VAR review, and a minute later Raphinha was given a red card.

Japan struck first and went up 2-0

The Japanese team took only 15 minutes to open the scoring. Takefusa Kubo defined the play with his left leg from the center of the box, to the lower right corner, after a filtered pass from Ritsu Doan.

Just four minutes later, in the 19th minute, Keito Nakamura extended the lead with a right-footed shot from the center of the box, to the lower left corner. The assist was from Shuto Nakano with a cross. Thus, Japan had a 2-0 lead before the first half-hour was up.

Vinícius Júnior revives Brazil with two goals

Brazil responded in the 33rd minute. Vinícius Júnior received a pass from Bruno Guimarães and unleashed a right-footed shot from outside the box that went in through the upper left corner to make it 2-1.

In the 75th minute, Vinícius appeared again. After a corner kick, Guimarães assisted him again, and the forward executed another right-footed shot from outside the box, this time to the lower left corner, to tie the game 2-2. Both Brazilian goals bore Vinícius’ signature and Guimarães’ assist.

Sakamoto scores in the 90+1′ and Raphinha is expelled

When a tie seemed likely, Japan found the final blow. In the 90+1 minute, Tatsuhiro Sakamoto connected a right-footed shot from the right side of the small box and sent it to the upper left corner. The goal was confirmed after a VAR review.

The closing still had another episode: in the 90+2 minute, Raphinha, from Brazil, received a red card.