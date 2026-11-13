Commanders defeat Giants 24-21 as NFL Week 10 kicks off with Patriots vs Lions in Munich and Steelers-Bengals on Sunday Night Football.

Got your coffee ready? NFL Week 10 kicks off on Sunday, November 15, from Germany, with a 9:30 a.m. ET game in Munich. Sunday night features a Steelers-Bengals matchup with both teams at 6-2, and on Monday, November 16, the winless Chargers seek their first victory in Baltimore. Let's break it down, as if we were discussing it over tacos. What Happened on Thursday On Thursday, November 12, the first game of the week was played, and it was a close one. According to AP via ESPN, the Commanders beat the Giants 24-21 in East Rutherford. Jayden Daniels had a strange night. He threw two interceptions, his first of the season, but when it mattered most, he connected with Stefon Diggs on a 32-yard touchdown pass. That gave them the lead with 57 seconds left. He finished 23 of 33 for 249 yards. What's the current landscape? Washington improves to 3-5-1. The Giants, despite the loss, remain leaders of the NFC East with a 5-3-1 record. Missed the previous week's action? Here's what happened last week. Sunday Morning from Germany If you're an early riser on Sunday, you've got a game at 9:30 a.m. ET on Fox. It's the NFL Munich Game: Patriots (5-4) vs. Lions (6-2) at the Bayern Munich stadium. Note that the home team is Detroit, although they're playing on the other side of the Atlantic. If you enjoyed the Madrid game, here's last week's preview, including the Madrid game. After Munich, the strong afternoon slate starts at 1:00 p.m. ET. Must-Mark Games on Your Calendar

Vikings at Packers (1:00 p.m., Fox). Minnesota arrives at 6-2 and Green Bay at 6-3, with the NFC North on the line. In the BetMGM MVP race, Jordan Love is at +700. 49ers at Cowboys (4:25 p.m., Fox). San Francisco has the best record in the NFL, 7-1, tied with the Bills. Brock Purdy is playing at a high level, and BetMGM has him at +450 for MVP. Dallas comes in at 4-5. Steelers at Bengals (8:20 p.m., NBC). It's Sunday Night Football, and both teams are 6-2. According to BetMGM, Joe Burrow (+200) has surpassed Josh Allen (+225) as the MVP favorite. This is just a reference from sportsbooks, not a recommendation. Bills at Jets (1:00 p.m., CBS). According to NFL.com, Buffalo leads the league in scoring (32 points per game) and yards per game (386.4). Allen has 12 touchdown passes and 9 rushing touchdowns. He's the first player in history with 10 or more of the former and 9 or more of the latter in his team's first eight games. The Jets have lost four straight, and the line has the Bills at -7.5. In Neil Reynolds' weekly power rankings on NFL.com, the Bills are number 1, and the 49ers are number 2. Jaguars at Titans (1:00 p.m., Fox). Jacksonville arrives at 6-2, and Tennessee is at 1-7. According to Yahoo Sports, the Jaguars made three changes on Monday, November 9: safety Jessie Bates III (from the Falcons) and defensive linemen Davon Godchaux (from the Saints) and Jordan Davis (from the Eagles). They lead the NFL in point differential and DVOA. BetMGM has moved them to third in Super Bowl odds (+750), behind the 49ers and Bills (+550 each), and they're favored by 10.5 points in Tennessee. Trevor Lawrence is at +750 for MVP. Will the Chargers Get Their First Win? The Chargers are 0-8 and close out the week on Monday, November 16, at 8:15 p.m. ET in Baltimore, on ESPN (Monday Night Football). According to Yahoo, they're the only team that hasn't covered the spread this season (0-7-1). For this game, they're underdogs by 5 points. On the other side, the Ravens (4-5) will start their fourth different quarterback of the year, Jacoby Brissett. So, neither team comes in comfortably. NFL.com doesn't mince words: "they've broken one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league, Justin Herbert." In their weekly power rankings, the Chargers occupy the 32nd spot. Will this be the night they end their drought? We'll see. Full Schedule