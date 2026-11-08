The Real Madrid vs. Valencia match ended with a clear victory for the visitors: 3-0 at Mestalla Stadium in Manises on Saturday, November 7, 2026. With this result, Jose Mourinho’s team achieved its eighth consecutive win and tied Barcelona in points. Arda Güler was the standout player, scoring and assisting. Valencia, second-to-last in the standings, finished the game with 10 men.

Valverde and Güler Take Control of the Game Before Halftime

The game, which started at 3:00 p.m. ET in front of 47,914 spectators, initially saw approaches from both sides. Ibrahima Konaté was close to opening the scoring with a header from a corner kick, and in the other area, Thibaut Courtois had to stop a shot from Aaron Mayol.

Shortly after, Kylian Mbappé forced a foul, and Pablo Maffeo received a yellow card for the tackle. Mbappé took the free kick against the wall, but Federico Valverde controlled the ball and unleashed a right-footed shot from outside the area, about 22 yards out, which went in through the lower left corner. It was 1-0 in the 28th minute.

Eight minutes later, the second goal arrived. Jude Bellingham entered the area and sent in a cross that was deflected; Güler took advantage and defined it with his first touch, with a right-footed shot to the upper right corner. It was his fourth goal of the season and his third in five games.

Before halftime, Yan Diomande sent a deflected shot for Valencia. At the end of the first half, there was a confrontation between players from both teams, and Valencia coach Javier Aguirre introduced Luis Rioja at halftime.

Mbappé Seals the Win and Gayà is Expelled

In the second half, Real Madrid continued to dominate, although the third goal took time to arrive. Stole Dimitrievski had to intervene to stop Mbappé, and Aguirre made more changes to try to give his team a reaction.

It was Mbappé who closed the scoring in the 75th minute. Güler ran after a long ball and assisted with a filtered pass, and the Frenchman defined it from the right side of the small area after overcoming Dimitrievski.

The night became even more complicated for Valencia: in the 79th minute, José Gayà received a red card, and the local team played the final minutes with 10 men.