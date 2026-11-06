The weekend from Friday, November 6, to Sunday, November 8, brings soccer from Liga MX, LaLiga, the Premier League, and the MLS. European games start early in Eastern Time, while those in Mexico and the United States take place in the afternoons and evenings. Here are the matches to keep on your radar.

Liga MX: Cruz Azul Visits Tigres and América Visits Pumas

On Saturday, November 7, there are three attractive games. Tigres UANL vs. Cruz Azul kicks off at 8:00 PM ET at the Estadio Universitario. Cruz Azul arrives with a record of 9-2-4, the most wins among the teams on this list, while Tigres has 3-6-6.

At the same time, Toluca vs. Monterrey brings together two teams with six wins each: Toluca (6-6-3) and Monterrey (6-3-5). The game takes place at the Estadio Nemesio Díez Riega.

That night, at 10:10 PM ET, Pumas UNAM vs. América closes out Saturday’s schedule at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario. América arrives with 8-5-2, and Pumas has 5-5-5.

Earlier, at 6:00 PM ET, Atlas vs. Pachuca at the Estadio Jalisco faces off against an Atlas with 8-3-4 and a Pachuca with 5-4-6. On Friday, November 6, at 10:00 PM ET, Santos (7-1-7) visits Atlante (3-5-7) at the Estadio Banorte, and on Sunday, November 8, at 7:00 PM ET, Querétaro (6-2-6) hosts Puebla (4-4-7) at the Estadio Corregidora. For now, there is no confirmed broadcast channel for these games.

LaLiga: Real Madrid Visits Mestalla

The main event is Valencia vs. Real Madrid, on Saturday, November 7, at 3:00 PM ET at Mestalla, broadcast on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. Real Madrid arrives with a record of 9-0-2, and Valencia has 2-3-6.

On Sunday, November 8, at 8:00 AM ET, Elche vs. Real Betis will be broadcast on ESPN+. Betis arrives with 7-2-2, and Elche has 2-4-5. Two and a quarter hours later, at 10:15 AM ET, Real Sociedad (6-1-4) hosts Rayo Vallecano (3-3-4), also on ESPN+. On Saturday, at 12:30 PM ET, Osasuna (3-2-6) and Athletic Club (4-3-3) face off at El Sadar, broadcast on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

Premier League: Manchester City and Arsenal in Action