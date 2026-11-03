Atlético vs. Bayern: Karl and Laimer Score in 0-2 Win
Posted on 11/03/26 at 18:30
The Atlético vs. Bayern match in the 4th round of the Champions League group stage ended with a 0-2 German victory at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Lennart Karl, in the 54th minute, and Konrad Laimer, in the 74th, scored the goals for a Bayern team that arrived with four major losses and left Madrid without losing its undefeated status.
- Karl (54th minute) and Laimer (74th minute, assisted by Harry Kane) scored after a 0-0 tie at halftime.
- Bayern reaches 8 points and remains undefeated; Atlético stays at 4 points.
- According to Europa Press, Bayern won in shots (18-8) and possession (59%-41%).
Why it matters: according to Flashscore, Atlético had never lost at home to Bayern in the Champions League (2 wins and 1 tie) and arrived with nine consecutive unbeaten games in LaLiga. The loss leaves them with 4 points in a standings where only the top eight advance directly to the round of 16.
How the match went
Atlético warned first. At 2 minutes, after an Oblak exit, Sorloth acted as a pivot and Julián Álvarez shot wide by a little. It was the first clear chance, according to AS Colombia’s chronicle, and one of the few for the locals in the first half.
Then Bayern took control. In the 23rd minute, after an Upamecano steal, Kane enabled Karl, who sent the ball over the goal. In the 28th minute, Kane, the new Ballon d’Or winner, shot a volley inside the area without connecting well. Halftime arrived with a 0-0 tie.
Upon returning from the locker room, Kimmich tried from outside the area and Oblak saved. In the 54th minute came the blow: Le Normand failed in the exit, and Karl, 18 years old, stole the ball inside the area after a poorly cleared Bischof shot and defined it against Oblak’s exit.
Atlético made three changes in the 59th minute (Koke, Lee, and Lookman), but the script didn’t change. In the 73rd, Upamecano hit the crossbar, and a minute later, Kane changed sides for Laimer, who entered from the right and unleashed a powerful shot from a tight angle to the near post. The ball hit the crossbar and went in.
There was still time for a 0-3, but in the 80th minute, the referee annulled an Upamecano header goal for a foul, after a VAR review.
After the match, Marcos Llorente acknowledged the blow. «We knew what kind of match we were facing, it’s a very strong team, there are details that decide the match, the first goal was unexpected and was a cold shower,» he declared, according to Mundo Deportivo.
Match stats
|Stat
|Detail
|Result
|Atlético de Madrid 0, Bayern Múnich 2 (0-0 at halftime)
|Goals
|0-1, 54th minute, Lennart Karl; 0-2, 74th minute, Konrad Laimer
|Stadium
|Riyadh Air Metropolitano
|Referee
|François Letexier (France)
|Possession
|41%-59%
|Shots
|8-18
|Yellow cards
|Giuliano Simeone (80th minute), for Atlético; Joshua Kimmich (57th minute) and Josip Stanisic (90+1), for Bayern
According to the same Europa Press stats, Bayern also surpassed Atlético in passes (639-450), while the locals committed more fouls (13-3). The Germans were caught offside four times; Atlético, none.
What it means for the standings
With this victory, Bayern adds 8 points and remains undefeated in the Champions League, with 2 wins and 2 ties, according to Eurosport and ESPN. Atlético stays at 4 points, the result of 1 win, 1 tie, and 2 losses. The top eight in the standings advance directly to the round of 16.
To review another recent result from the German team, you can read our chronicle about the Bayern tie with Dortmund. According to Estadio Deportivo, the Bavarian team couldn’t count on Musiala, Luis Díaz, Gnabry, or Saibari in Madrid.
Other results from Tuesday
According to Flashscore and AP, the other matches of the day ended as follows:
- Galatasaray 2-0 Stuttgart
- Shakhtar 0-1 Sporting de Portugal
- Barcelona 3-0 Aston Villa (Lamine Yamal and Raphinha’s double)
- Villarreal 0-6 PSG
- Manchester United 3-2 Roma (came back from 0-2)
- Feyenoord 0-3 Inter
- LASK 4-0 Slovan Bratislava
- Bodo/Glimt 0-0 Lille
Sources: Europa Press; AS Colombia; Mundo Deportivo; Eurosport; Flashscore; AP. Data consulted on November 3, 2026.
Main photo: EFE/Juanjo Martín