The Atlético vs. Bayern match in the 4th round of the Champions League group stage ended with a 0-2 German victory at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Lennart Karl, in the 54th minute, and Konrad Laimer, in the 74th, scored the goals for a Bayern team that arrived with four major losses and left Madrid without losing its undefeated status.

Karl (54th minute) and Laimer (74th minute, assisted by Harry Kane) scored after a 0-0 tie at halftime.

Bayern reaches 8 points and remains undefeated; Atlético stays at 4 points.

According to Europa Press, Bayern won in shots (18-8) and possession (59%-41%).

Why it matters: according to Flashscore, Atlético had never lost at home to Bayern in the Champions League (2 wins and 1 tie) and arrived with nine consecutive unbeaten games in LaLiga. The loss leaves them with 4 points in a standings where only the top eight advance directly to the round of 16.

How the match went

Atlético warned first. At 2 minutes, after an Oblak exit, Sorloth acted as a pivot and Julián Álvarez shot wide by a little. It was the first clear chance, according to AS Colombia’s chronicle, and one of the few for the locals in the first half.

Then Bayern took control. In the 23rd minute, after an Upamecano steal, Kane enabled Karl, who sent the ball over the goal. In the 28th minute, Kane, the new Ballon d’Or winner, shot a volley inside the area without connecting well. Halftime arrived with a 0-0 tie.

Upon returning from the locker room, Kimmich tried from outside the area and Oblak saved. In the 54th minute came the blow: Le Normand failed in the exit, and Karl, 18 years old, stole the ball inside the area after a poorly cleared Bischof shot and defined it against Oblak’s exit.

Atlético made three changes in the 59th minute (Koke, Lee, and Lookman), but the script didn’t change. In the 73rd, Upamecano hit the crossbar, and a minute later, Kane changed sides for Laimer, who entered from the right and unleashed a powerful shot from a tight angle to the near post. The ball hit the crossbar and went in.

There was still time for a 0-3, but in the 80th minute, the referee annulled an Upamecano header goal for a foul, after a VAR review.

After the match, Marcos Llorente acknowledged the blow. «We knew what kind of match we were facing, it’s a very strong team, there are details that decide the match, the first goal was unexpected and was a cold shower,» he declared, according to Mundo Deportivo.