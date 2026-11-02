The Real Madrid won 3-0 at Racing de Santander’s home on Sunday, November 1, at El Sardinero, and is now three points behind leader Barcelona in LaLiga. The three goals came before halftime, with Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, and Yan Diomande as scorers. The weekend also saw wins by Arsenal at Anfield, Juventus over Napoli, PSG at Le Havre, and Cruz Azul in Liga MX.

LaLiga

Madrid earned its fourth consecutive league win and came into the match after beating Barcelona in the Clásico the previous week. Mbappé opened the scoring at 11 minutes with a penalty kick, due to a foul by Álvaro Mantilla inside the area. Bellingham extended the lead at 21 minutes with a pass from Arda Güler, his first goal since September and his 50th with the club. Diomande closed the account at 36 minutes with a shot from outside the area, his third goal in four matches.

Mbappé took six shots and reached five goals in three matches. Julen Agirrezabala kept Racing in the game with five saves, and the ball hit the post on a Mbappé shot in the second half. The referee canceled a penalty that had been awarded to Racing for a handball by Aurélien Tchouaméni after reviewing the VAR. Madrid now has nine wins and two losses, with no draws. Racing, with three wins, two draws, and six losses, ended its streak of unbeaten home matches.

On Saturday, October 31, Atlético de Madrid won 2-0 at Levante with goals from Alejandro Grimaldo at 36 minutes and Giuliano Simeone at 62 minutes, after a pass from Álex Baena. Getafe defeated Sevilla 3-1, and Athletic Club won 2-1 over Real Sociedad in the Basque derby. Barcelona defeated Alavés 6-1, a result already reported.

The standings after the weekend, with all teams having played 11 matches:

1. Barcelona, 30 points

2. Atlético de Madrid, 28

3. Real Madrid, 27

4. Betis, 23

5. Real Sociedad, 19

Premier League

Arsenal, the leader with 24 points, won 1-0 at Liverpool’s Anfield on Sunday. Kai Havertz scored at 16 minutes after a cross from Declan Rice, in a play that started with a failed pass by Alisson Becker. With that goal, Havertz surpassed Ilkay Gündogan as the German with the most goals in Premier League history, with 46. This is Arsenal’s first win at Anfield since 2012, and David Raya did not have to make any saves. Arsenal has eight wins and one loss. Liverpool has four wins, three draws, and two losses.

Manchester City, second with 21 points, lost 0-1 at home to Brighton on Saturday. Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Manchester United and Tottenham’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace were already reported.