Real Madrid defeats Racing 3-0, closes in on Barcelona: weekend recap
Posted on 11/02/26 at 06:12
The Real Madrid won 3-0 at Racing de Santander’s home on Sunday, November 1, at El Sardinero, and is now three points behind leader Barcelona in LaLiga. The three goals came before halftime, with Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, and Yan Diomande as scorers. The weekend also saw wins by Arsenal at Anfield, Juventus over Napoli, PSG at Le Havre, and Cruz Azul in Liga MX.
LaLiga
Madrid earned its fourth consecutive league win and came into the match after beating Barcelona in the Clásico the previous week. Mbappé opened the scoring at 11 minutes with a penalty kick, due to a foul by Álvaro Mantilla inside the area. Bellingham extended the lead at 21 minutes with a pass from Arda Güler, his first goal since September and his 50th with the club. Diomande closed the account at 36 minutes with a shot from outside the area, his third goal in four matches.
Mbappé took six shots and reached five goals in three matches. Julen Agirrezabala kept Racing in the game with five saves, and the ball hit the post on a Mbappé shot in the second half. The referee canceled a penalty that had been awarded to Racing for a handball by Aurélien Tchouaméni after reviewing the VAR. Madrid now has nine wins and two losses, with no draws. Racing, with three wins, two draws, and six losses, ended its streak of unbeaten home matches.
On Saturday, October 31, Atlético de Madrid won 2-0 at Levante with goals from Alejandro Grimaldo at 36 minutes and Giuliano Simeone at 62 minutes, after a pass from Álex Baena. Getafe defeated Sevilla 3-1, and Athletic Club won 2-1 over Real Sociedad in the Basque derby. Barcelona defeated Alavés 6-1, a result already reported.
The standings after the weekend, with all teams having played 11 matches:
- 1. Barcelona, 30 points
- 2. Atlético de Madrid, 28
- 3. Real Madrid, 27
- 4. Betis, 23
- 5. Real Sociedad, 19
Premier League
Arsenal, the leader with 24 points, won 1-0 at Liverpool’s Anfield on Sunday. Kai Havertz scored at 16 minutes after a cross from Declan Rice, in a play that started with a failed pass by Alisson Becker. With that goal, Havertz surpassed Ilkay Gündogan as the German with the most goals in Premier League history, with 46. This is Arsenal’s first win at Anfield since 2012, and David Raya did not have to make any saves. Arsenal has eight wins and one loss. Liverpool has four wins, three draws, and two losses.
Manchester City, second with 21 points, lost 0-1 at home to Brighton on Saturday. Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Manchester United and Tottenham’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace were already reported.
Serie A
Juventus defeated Napoli 2-0 in Turin. Kerim Alajbegovic opened the scoring at 70 minutes with a shot from outside the area, after a pass from Edon Zhegrova. At 75 minutes, Luca Marianucci received his second yellow card and left Napoli with 10 players. Jérémie Boga sealed the 2-0 win at 87 minutes with another mid-range shot, assisted by Andrea Cambiaso. Juventus now has five wins, two draws, and three losses; Napoli has four wins, two draws, and four losses.
Lazio, the leader with 28 points, won 2-1 over Cagliari, and Roma won 5-2 at Udine. Milan’s 3-1 win over Inter in the derby on Saturday was already reported. The standings are: 1. Lazio, 28; 2. Inter, 25; 3. Roma, 24; 4. Como, 23; 5. Milan, 21.
Bundesliga
Eintracht Frankfurt won 3-1 over Hamburgo. An own goal by Warmed Omari put the home team ahead at 10 minutes, and Terem Moffi tied the game at 14 minutes. Raphael Onyedika scored at 47 minutes after a corner kick, and Younes Ebnoutalib made it 3-1 at 69 minutes with an assist from Can Uzun. Noah Atubolu made three saves, and Hamburgo’s goalkeeper, Daniel Heuer Fernandes, made eight. Stuttgart won 4-2 at Leverkusen. The 2-2 draw between Bayern and Dortmund on Saturday was already reported: both teams have 18 points at the top and Bayern is ahead on goal difference.
Ligue 1
PSG thrashed Le Havre 5-1 on Friday, October 30, and is the leader with 20 points. Achraf Hakimi scored a hat-trick and provided two assists, after Le Havre’s Josh Maja scored at 18 minutes. Mika Godts tied the game at 26 minutes, and Hakimi gave PSG the lead at 28 minutes. Hakimi scored on a free kick at 55 minutes, Senny Mayulu made it 4-1 at 62 minutes, and Hakimi completed his hat-trick at 69 minutes. This is PSG’s ninth consecutive win in all competitions and its sixth straight in the league. Le Havre, with two draws and seven losses, has two points. In other matches, Lille won 1-0 over Lens, Strasbourg won 5-1 over Auxerre, Marseille won 2-0 over Toulouse, and Lyon won 2-0 over Angers.
Liga MX
Cruz Azul won 2-1 over León on Sunday night at Estadio Banorte. Andrés Montaño opened the scoring with a penalty kick at 56 minutes, and José Paradela scored the second goal at 72 minutes. Alfonso Alvarado scored a penalty kick in stoppage time. Cruz Azul has nine wins, two draws, and four losses.
America and Toluca drew 2-2 on Saturday. Federico Viñas put Toluca ahead at 42 minutes, and Henry Martín tied the game at 62 minutes. Santiago Bueno was sent off at 85 minutes. In the 87th minute, Luis Malagón saved a penalty kick from Alexis Vega, and in the same minute, Vega put Toluca ahead 2-1 with a header from a corner kick. Federico Pereira received his second yellow card at 90+1 minutes, and Henry Martín tied the game 2-2 with a penalty kick at 90+2 minutes after a VAR review. Guadalajara won 4-2 over Atlante, with two goals from Santiago Sandoval, one from Efraín Álvarez, and an own goal from Diogo Bagüí. Pachuca won 3-0 over Tigres.
The Apertura standings after the 15th round, with tiebreakers decided by goal difference:
- 1. América, 29 points (+15)
- 2. Guadalajara, 29 (+11)
- 3. Cruz Azul, 29 (+10)
- 4. Atlas, 27
- 5. Toluca, 24
All results
Premier League
- Chelsea 2-0 Manchester United
- Bournemouth 2-0 Leeds
- Brentford 2-0 Nottingham Forest
- Coventry City 3-1 Sunderland
- Hull City 2-2 Ipswich Town
- Manchester City 0-1 Brighton
- Tottenham 2-0 Crystal Palace
- Aston Villa 1-1 Fulham
- Liverpool 0-1 Arsenal
- Pending: Newcastle-Everton, Monday, November 2
LaLiga
- Villarreal 0-1 Espanyol (Friday)
- Levante 0-2 Atlético de Madrid
- Rayo Vallecano 3-0 Celta
- Betis 2-1 Málaga
- Barcelona 6-1 Alavés
- Getafe 3-1 Sevilla
- Racing de Santander 0-3 Real Madrid
- Elche 0-1 Valencia
- Athletic Club 2-1 Real Sociedad
- Pending: Deportivo-Osasuna, Monday, November 2
Serie A
- Bologna 2-1 Monza
- Udinese 2-5 Roma
- Milan 3-1 Inter
- Como 1-0 Venezia
- Frosinone 2-0 Torino
- Lazio 2-1 Cagliari
- Lecce 1-2 Genoa
- Juventus 2-0 Napoli
- Pending: Sassuolo-Fiorentina and Atalanta-Parma, Monday, November 2
Bundesliga
- Elversberg 4-1 Mainz (Friday)
- Leverkusen 2-4 Stuttgart
- Mönchengladbach 0-0 Paderborn
- Augsburgo 1-2 Friburgo
- Schalke 0-2 Leipzig
- Werder Bremen 2-0 Hoffenheim
- Bayern 2-2 Dortmund
- Union Berlin 1-1 Colonia
- Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 Hamburgo
Ligue 1
- Le Havre 1-5 PSG (Friday)
- Niza 5-2 Rennes (Friday)
- Lille 1-0 Lens (Friday)
- Troyes 2-0 Le Mans
- Strasbourg 5-1 Auxerre
- Lyon 2-0 Angers
- Paris FC 3-1 Mónaco
- Marsella 2-0 Toulouse
- Pending: Lorient-Brest, Monday, November 2
Liga MX
- San Luis 0-1 Atlas
- Juárez 3-1 Querétaro
- Puebla 1-2 Pumas
- Pachuca 3-0 Tigres
- Monterrey 3-3 Tijuana
- Guadalajara 4-2 Atlante
- América 2-2 Toluca
- Santos 1-0 Necaxa
- Cruz Azul 2-1 León
Sources
- ESPN: match report, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match report, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match report, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match report, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match report, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match report, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match report, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match report, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match report, stats, and AP story
- MundoNow Statistics (Datafactory)