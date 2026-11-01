This is the Premier League recap for Saturday, October 31, 2026, a day with three significant results. Chelsea defeated Manchester United 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, Brighton & Hove Albion won 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium and ended leader Manchester City’s unbeaten league run, and Tottenham Hotspur beat Crystal Palace 2-0, who played with ten men for almost the entire game.

Chelsea 2-0 Manchester United: Martínez’s expulsion changed the game

Manchester United dominated the first half in London, but failed to score. Matheus Cunha had a goal disallowed for offside after a Harry Maguire header, and Amad Diallo and Bruno Fernandes wasted good chances. Mike Penders made 3 saves for Chelsea.

Everything changed in the second half. At the 50th minute, Morgan Rogers faced the rival defense from the center circle and defined with his left foot, assisted by Roméo Lavia. In the 63rd minute, Lisandro Martínez received his second yellow card for a foul on Wesley Fofana and the referee awarded a penalty. A minute later, Cole Palmer converted it with a left-footed shot to the lower right corner.

Estêvão, with 6 shots, was Chelsea’s player with the most attempts, although one of his goals was disallowed for offside in the final stretch. Senne Lammens made 7 saves for the United.

With the defeat, Michael Carrick’s team has three consecutive losses and nine winless games in all competitions, something that had not happened since the 1988-89 season. Chelsea now has a record of 5-1-3 and the United, 1-4-4.

Manchester City 0-1 Brighton: Ayari decides at the Etihad

Brighton took revenge for the defeat in penalties in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. Yasin Ayari scored at the 11th minute with a left-footed shot from the center of the area, after a set piece and a pass from Maxim De Cuyper. The midfielder had missed a penalty in the cup game.

City reacted and had its best chances with Iliman Ndiaye, whose strong shot was deflected to the post by Bart Verbruggen. The Brighton goalkeeper ended with 7 saves, compared to Gianluigi Donnarumma’s 2. Erling Haaland registered 4 shots. Brighton resisted the final pressure and took the three points.

This was City’s second consecutive league defeat after starting with seven straight wins. Its record now stands at 7-0-2, while Brighton reaches 6-1-2 and is two points away from the top.