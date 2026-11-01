Premier League Recap: Chelsea, Brighton, and Tottenham Win
Posted on 11/01/26 at 18:27
This is the Premier League recap for Saturday, October 31, 2026, a day with three significant results. Chelsea defeated Manchester United 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, Brighton & Hove Albion won 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium and ended leader Manchester City’s unbeaten league run, and Tottenham Hotspur beat Crystal Palace 2-0, who played with ten men for almost the entire game.
Chelsea 2-0 Manchester United: Martínez’s expulsion changed the game
Manchester United dominated the first half in London, but failed to score. Matheus Cunha had a goal disallowed for offside after a Harry Maguire header, and Amad Diallo and Bruno Fernandes wasted good chances. Mike Penders made 3 saves for Chelsea.
Everything changed in the second half. At the 50th minute, Morgan Rogers faced the rival defense from the center circle and defined with his left foot, assisted by Roméo Lavia. In the 63rd minute, Lisandro Martínez received his second yellow card for a foul on Wesley Fofana and the referee awarded a penalty. A minute later, Cole Palmer converted it with a left-footed shot to the lower right corner.
Estêvão, with 6 shots, was Chelsea’s player with the most attempts, although one of his goals was disallowed for offside in the final stretch. Senne Lammens made 7 saves for the United.
With the defeat, Michael Carrick’s team has three consecutive losses and nine winless games in all competitions, something that had not happened since the 1988-89 season. Chelsea now has a record of 5-1-3 and the United, 1-4-4.
Manchester City 0-1 Brighton: Ayari decides at the Etihad
Brighton took revenge for the defeat in penalties in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. Yasin Ayari scored at the 11th minute with a left-footed shot from the center of the area, after a set piece and a pass from Maxim De Cuyper. The midfielder had missed a penalty in the cup game.
City reacted and had its best chances with Iliman Ndiaye, whose strong shot was deflected to the post by Bart Verbruggen. The Brighton goalkeeper ended with 7 saves, compared to Gianluigi Donnarumma’s 2. Erling Haaland registered 4 shots. Brighton resisted the final pressure and took the three points.
This was City’s second consecutive league defeat after starting with seven straight wins. Its record now stands at 7-0-2, while Brighton reaches 6-1-2 and is two points away from the top.
Tottenham 2-0 Crystal Palace: third consecutive win
At the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the game was decided early. At the 13th minute, Jean-Philippe Mateta was expelled for a tackle with his studs up on Micky van de Ven, a decision the referee Michael Oliver made after a VAR review.
Archie Gray opened the scoring at the 25th minute with a header after a cross from Mohammed Kudus on a corner kick. Already in the 73rd minute, Jan Paul van Hecke extended the lead, also with a header and after another corner. Van Hecke was also the Tottenham player with the most shots (5) and accurate passes (143). Dean Henderson made 7 saves for the Palace.
With this result, Tottenham chains three consecutive wins in the Premier League for the first time in 20 months. Its record is 3-3-3. The Palace remains at 2-1-6 and increases the pressure on its coach, Pierre Sage. Teenager Luca Williams-Barnett made his league debut with Tottenham.
What’s next
On Sunday, November 1, Arsenal visits Liverpool and, if they win, could surpass Manchester City in the standings.