Barcelona routed Alavés 6-1 at Spotify Camp Nou on Saturday, October 31, at 4:00 p.m. ET, before 53,523 spectators. Hansi Flick’s team responded to its first loss of the season, a 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid, and reached a record of 10 wins, no draws, and one loss. With this result, it remains the leader in the standings.

A Devastating First Half

Barça took a 1-0 lead at the 8-minute mark. Fermín López broke through the defensive line and gave Raphinha an easy chance, which the Brazilian defined with a left-footed shot from the center of the area to the right post.

At 23 minutes, the second goal arrived. Fermín López, after receiving a pass from Lamine Yamal, moved down the right side and beat Antonio Sivera from a tight angle with a right-footed shot to the upper left corner.

Fermín was again the protagonist in the 3-0 goal (41′). He stole the ball in midfield and enabled Raphinha with a filtered pass, and the latter defined it with his left foot to the left post. In the first minute of stoppage time in the first half, Lamine Yamal scored the 4-0 goal with a left-footed shot from outside the area to the right post, after an assist from João Cancelo.

Yamal and Gordon Extend the Lead

With the score already heavily in favor, Gabriel Jesus entered the game at the hour mark and assisted on the fifth goal (64′). His filtered pass left Lamine Yamal facing the goal, and the young striker defined it with his left foot. The goal was awarded after a VAR review.

At 81 minutes, Anthony Gordon, who had entered from the bench, sealed the 6-0 score with a right-footed shot from the center of the area, after a filtered pass from Rodri. It was his first league goal with Barça.

Alavés narrowed the gap at 84 minutes through Mariano Díaz, who defined a right-footed shot from the center of the area to the left post.

The Key Players and Statistics