Forest defeated City 3-1 at City Ground, the most notable result of Saturday, November 7, in the Premier League. Liam Delap scored two goals and gave Nottingham Forest its first home win of the season. On the same day, Leeds United defeated Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 and Arsenal beat Hull City 1-0.

Forest surprises Manchester City

In front of 30,762 fans, Forest took the lead at 6 minutes with a goal from Jair Cunha, who defined with his left foot from the center of the area. At 18 minutes came the second: Delap finished with his right foot to the high center of the goal after a counterattack and a pass from Xaver Schlager.

Manchester City scored at 52 minutes with a left-foot shot from Rayan Cherki to the upper left corner. However, at 73 minutes Forest closed the scoring: Morgan Gibbs-White assisted Delap, who sentenced with his left foot to the upper right corner after another counterattack.

Delap: scored two goals and received assists from Schlager and Gibbs-White on his goals.

scored two goals and received assists from Schlager and Gibbs-White on his goals. Jair Cunha: opened the scoring and had 3 shots.

opened the scoring and had 3 shots. Murillo: had 9 defensive interventions and 17 accurate passes.

had 9 defensive interventions and 17 accurate passes. Erling Haaland: had 4 shots for City, without scoring.

With this result, Forest ended with a record of 2-3-5 and cut a streak of five games without a win. City, with 7-0-3, added its third consecutive league loss.

Okafor rescues Leeds from the bench

At Elland Road, in front of 36,924 spectators, Leeds United broke the tie at 79 minutes. Noah Okafor, who had entered two minutes earlier, finished with his right foot from the center of the area to the lower left corner. It was the only goal in a game with few clear chances.

Goalkeeper James Trafford had 4 saves and kept the goal at zero. On the Tottenham side, Antonín Kinsky made 2 saves and deflected a volley from Sean Longstaff over the crossbar. Ethan Ampadu led Leeds with 3 shots, and Omar Marmoush led Tottenham with 2.

Leeds reached 3-5-2 and cut a streak of five games without a win in the Premier League. Tottenham, which had won its previous three games, lost for the first time in five rounds and ended with a record of 3-3-4.