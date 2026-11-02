Inter Miami came from behind to beat the New England Revolution 2-1 on Sunday, November 1, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and moved into second place in the East. The match started at 7:00 p.m. ET and was played in front of 54,112 spectators. With 59 points (16 wins, 11 draws, and 6 losses), Miami took a one-point lead over New England, which has 58 points (18 wins, 4 draws, and 11 losses).

Dániel Gazdag opened the scoring in the 53rd minute with a right-footed shot after a pass from Ilay Feingold. Germán Berterame equalized in the 69th minute with a header, after a headed pass from Lionel Messi. And in the 83rd minute, Messi defined the match with a left-footed shot from the center of the area, assisted by Telasco Segovia, for the final 2-1 score.

It was Messi’s 26th goal in the league, the highest total in the tournament. Additionally, he has 16 assists and 42 goal participations, nine more than any other player. Berterame reached 10 goals and 10 assists in his first season in the MLS, and Segovia achieved his personal record of 12 assists. It was Miami’s tenth away win this year, three more than any other team, and secured a place in the Concacaf Champions Cup next year. Matt Turner made three saves for New England, which saw its four-game winning streak come to an end.

Highlights of the day

Nashville SC 3-2 Red Bull New York. The Eastern Conference leader reached 74 points with a comeback at GEODIS Park. The visitors were winning 2-0 with goals from Julian Hall (34′) and Rafael Mosquera (40′), after Brian Schwake stopped a penalty from Cade Cowell in the 19th minute. Nashville tied the match with two own goals from Red Bulls players, Tim Parker (45′) and Julián Bazán (78′). In the 90+1 minute, Sam Surridge, who had seven shots, won the match with a header after a cross from Cristian Espinoza.

Vancouver Whitecaps 5-1 Seattle Sounders. The Western Conference leader, with 61 points, thrashed its opponent at BC Place. Brian White scored in the 1st minute and again in the 53rd; Ryan Gauld made it 2-0 in the 9th minute and assisted Mathías Laborda in the 3-0 score in the 43rd minute. Jordan Morris scored for Seattle in the 62nd minute, but Aleksa Cvetkovic made it 5-1 in the 70th minute. Yohei Takaoka made four saves.

LAFC 1-3 Minnesota United. Joaquín Pereyra scored two goals (29′ and 81′) and Cherrion Valerius scored in the 34th minute, with a headed pass from Kelvin Yeboah. Sergio Vasquez scored in the 89th minute. Drake Callender made six saves.

Colorado Rapids 2-4 Chicago Fire. Chicago came back from a goal down, scored by Morgan Whittaker (22′). Jonathan Bamba scored in the 41st and 56th minutes, Paxten Aaronson tied the match 2-2 in the 58th minute, and Robert Lewandowski (74′) and Puso Dithejane (88′) sealed the win. Lewandowski also assisted on the fourth goal.

LA Galaxy 4-1 Austin FC. Marco Reus provided three assists, on the goals from Hirving Lozano (38′), Robert Taylor (48′), and Sergi Roberto (66′). João Klauss had opened the scoring in the 10th minute, and Ervin Torres scored for Austin in the 54th minute. Zan Kolmanic was sent off in the 90+5 minute.

Charlotte FC 4-0 Orlando City. Henry Kessler opened the scoring with a header in the 6th minute, and Allan Saint-Maximin extended the lead in the 49th minute. Maxime Crépeau stopped a penalty from Saint-Maximin in the 84th minute, and in the same minute, Abdoulaye Doucouré scored the third goal. Saint-Maximin was sent off in the 89th minute, and Rodolfo Aloko scored the 4-0 goal with a volley in the 90+4 minute.