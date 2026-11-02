The Washington Commanders defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 27-10 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, in the Sunday night finale of NFL Week 8. The Sunday, November 1, game, part of Sunday Night Football, kicked off at 8:20 p.m. ET. Washington improved to 2-4-1, while Philadelphia (2-6) suffered its sixth consecutive loss.

The Commanders trailed 10-0 after a first quarter marked by numerous penalties but then scored 27 consecutive points. Jayden Daniels completed 16 of 29 passes for 217 yards and an 8-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs. Drew Stevens kicked four field goals, including one from 56 yards, and Rachaad White ran for a 1-yard touchdown. Treylon Burks caught three passes for 81 yards. The defense sacked Tanner McKee five times and limited Philadelphia to 268 total yards. Saquon Barkley scored on the ground for the Eagles but managed only 30 yards on 13 carries.

The week had begun on Thursday, October 29, when the Green Bay Packers defeated the Carolina Panthers 27-19.

Broncos 28, Chiefs 24: final sack decides in Denver

The Denver Broncos defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 28-24 at Empower Field at Mile High and improved to 6-2, a half-game ahead of Kansas City (5-2) at the top of the AFC West division. Denver trailed 24-13 at the start of the fourth quarter. Bo Nix completed 20 of 32 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns, and rookie Jonah Coleman ran 5 yards for the winning touchdown. Patrick Mahomes threw for 321 yards and three touchdowns, and Emmett Johnson had 128 yards on five receptions, including a 73-yard touchdown. On fourth-and-goal, in the final play, Malcolm Roach sacked Mahomes.

Cardinals 33, Cowboys 30: kicker Chad Ryland wins in overtime

Arizona came back at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, after trailing 24-10 at the start of the fourth quarter. Gardner Minshew II, who entered in the third quarter, completed 17 of 23 passes for 188 yards and three touchdowns. The last one was a 13-yard pass to Michael Wilson, with 6 seconds to play, for a 30-30 tie. Ryland missed the extra point but kicked a 42-yard field goal in overtime. Tyler Allgeier ran for 147 yards, including a 63-yard touchdown, and Wilson added 111 yards on eight receptions. Both teams are now 3-5.

Raiders 38, Jets 33: Cousins leads comeback

The Las Vegas Raiders came back at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford and ended a four-game losing streak (4-4). Kirk Cousins completed 19 of 26 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a yard for another. Brock Bowers caught seven passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns. Dylan Laube returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. Jalen Nailor put Las Vegas ahead 35-30 in the fourth quarter, and Matt Gay kicked a 53-yard field goal with 27 seconds to play. Jeremy Chinn intercepted Geno Smith in the end zone. Smith threw for 290 yards and two touchdowns, Braelon Allen ran for 147 yards, and Adonai Mitchell added 142 yards through the air. The Jets (2-6) lost for the third consecutive time.

Bengals 43, Titans 36: Burrow decides in overtime