NFL Week 8: Commanders 27-10 over Eagles and complete results
Posted on 11/02/26 at 06:12
The Washington Commanders defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 27-10 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, in the Sunday night finale of NFL Week 8. The Sunday, November 1, game, part of Sunday Night Football, kicked off at 8:20 p.m. ET. Washington improved to 2-4-1, while Philadelphia (2-6) suffered its sixth consecutive loss.
The Commanders trailed 10-0 after a first quarter marked by numerous penalties but then scored 27 consecutive points. Jayden Daniels completed 16 of 29 passes for 217 yards and an 8-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs. Drew Stevens kicked four field goals, including one from 56 yards, and Rachaad White ran for a 1-yard touchdown. Treylon Burks caught three passes for 81 yards. The defense sacked Tanner McKee five times and limited Philadelphia to 268 total yards. Saquon Barkley scored on the ground for the Eagles but managed only 30 yards on 13 carries.
The week had begun on Thursday, October 29, when the Green Bay Packers defeated the Carolina Panthers 27-19.
Broncos 28, Chiefs 24: final sack decides in Denver
The Denver Broncos defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 28-24 at Empower Field at Mile High and improved to 6-2, a half-game ahead of Kansas City (5-2) at the top of the AFC West division. Denver trailed 24-13 at the start of the fourth quarter. Bo Nix completed 20 of 32 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns, and rookie Jonah Coleman ran 5 yards for the winning touchdown. Patrick Mahomes threw for 321 yards and three touchdowns, and Emmett Johnson had 128 yards on five receptions, including a 73-yard touchdown. On fourth-and-goal, in the final play, Malcolm Roach sacked Mahomes.
Cardinals 33, Cowboys 30: kicker Chad Ryland wins in overtime
Arizona came back at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, after trailing 24-10 at the start of the fourth quarter. Gardner Minshew II, who entered in the third quarter, completed 17 of 23 passes for 188 yards and three touchdowns. The last one was a 13-yard pass to Michael Wilson, with 6 seconds to play, for a 30-30 tie. Ryland missed the extra point but kicked a 42-yard field goal in overtime. Tyler Allgeier ran for 147 yards, including a 63-yard touchdown, and Wilson added 111 yards on eight receptions. Both teams are now 3-5.
Raiders 38, Jets 33: Cousins leads comeback
The Las Vegas Raiders came back at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford and ended a four-game losing streak (4-4). Kirk Cousins completed 19 of 26 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a yard for another. Brock Bowers caught seven passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns. Dylan Laube returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. Jalen Nailor put Las Vegas ahead 35-30 in the fourth quarter, and Matt Gay kicked a 53-yard field goal with 27 seconds to play. Jeremy Chinn intercepted Geno Smith in the end zone. Smith threw for 290 yards and two touchdowns, Braelon Allen ran for 147 yards, and Adonai Mitchell added 142 yards through the air. The Jets (2-6) lost for the third consecutive time.
Bengals 43, Titans 36: Burrow decides in overtime
Cincinnati recovered from a 13-0 deficit and won at Paycor Stadium to improve to 5-2. Joe Burrow threw for 462 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions and ran 9 yards for the winning touchdown in overtime. Tee Higgins had 10 receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns, including an 18-yard touchdown that tied the game 36-36 with 1:17 to play. Tennessee (1-7) had Cam Ward with over 300 yards and two touchdowns, and Tony Pollard with 117 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Amari Hooker intercepted three passes from Burrow.
Bills 36, Ravens 10: Allen breaks franchise record
Buffalo improved to 6-1 with its victory at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Josh Allen threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another. He reached 260 career touchdown passes, surpassing the franchise record held by Jim Kelly (258). James Cook ran for 80 yards with a touchdown, Dalton Kincaid added 86 yards and a touchdown, and Tyler Bass converted three field goals, including one from 56 yards. The Ravens (4-4) lost for the third consecutive time and saw Lamar Jackson injure his right thumb on his first offensive play. The team reported that he will require surgery. Tyler Huntley also got injured, and Joe Fagnano finished the game, making his NFL debut.
Lions 19, Vikings 15: first loss for Minnesota
Detroit (5-2) ended the Vikings’ perfect record (6-1) at Ford Field. Jared Goff threw a 7-yard pass to Jameson Williams with 4:35 to play for the final 19-15. Jahmyr Gibbs ran for 153 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown, and the Lions added 230 yards on the ground. Kyler Murray completed 17 of 29 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns, and Andrew Van Ginkel had 2.5 sacks. Detroit linebacker Jack Campbell was taken to a hospital with a neck injury.
Jaguars 42, Colts 7: three-game lead in AFC South
Jacksonville (5-2) won in the rain at EverBank Stadium and took a three-game lead in the AFC South division. Trevor Lawrence completed 10 of 14 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns, including a 12-yard pass to Brian Thomas Jr. Bhayshul Tuten ran for 104 yards and received 55, with a 39-yard rushing touchdown and a 25-yard receiving touchdown. Rayuan Lane returned an interception 92 yards for a touchdown and made it 28-0 at halftime. Indianapolis (2-6) lost for the fourth consecutive time. Daniel Jones threw for 144 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions and was replaced by Anthony Richardson in the fourth quarter.
All Week 8 results
- Panthers 19, Packers 27 (Thursday, October 29)
- Ravens 10, Bills 36
- Titans 36, Bengals 43
- Cardinals 33, Cowboys 30
- Vikings 15, Lions 19
- Raiders 38, Jets 33
- Browns 6, Steelers 27
- Falcons 0, Buccaneers 16
- Colts 7, Jaguars 42
- Chargers 9, Rams 24
- Chiefs 24, Broncos 28
- Patriots 24, Dolphins 19
- Eagles 10, Commanders 27
The Texans, Giants, 49ers, and Saints had a bye week.
What’s next
Week 8 concludes on Monday, November 2, with the Monday Night Football matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Seattle Seahawks, at 8:15 p.m. ET.
Sources
- ESPN: game sheet, box score, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, box score, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, box score, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, box score, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, box score, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, box score, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, box score, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, box score, and AP story
- ESPN: NFL standings
- MundoNow Statistics (Datafactory)