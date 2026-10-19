Texans defeat Jaguars 34-31 in London as Ka'imi Fairbairn kicks game-winning field goal.

This sports weekend recap, from Friday, October 16 to Sunday, October 18, 2026, includes the Texans’ game-winning field goal in London, Real Madrid’s 4-1 rout of Sevilla, and Lionel Messi’s two goals for Inter Miami. It also reviews Columbus Crew’s win over Cincinnati, América’s 5-3 victory in León, the Rays’ move to within one win of the American League pennant, and the downfall of the No. 1 and No. 2 college football teams. NFL: Texans, Bills, and Packers Win; Chiefs Remain 5-0 On Sunday, October 18, the Houston Texans defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-31 at Wembley, with Ka’imi Fairbairn kicking a 49-yard field goal as time expired. C.J. Stroud threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns. The Bills won 33-30 in Las Vegas, and Josh Allen tied Jim Kelly’s franchise record with 258 touchdown passes. The Packers beat the Cowboys 23-13, who didn’t score in the first half. The Chiefs improved to 5-0 by defeating the Chargers 22-6, who fell to 0-6; Kenneth Walker III rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns, and Patrick Mahomes earned his 100th win. The Panthers defeated the Eagles 25-14, who lost their fourth straight game without Jalen Hurts. Read more: NFL Week 6 Recap: Texans, Bills, and Packers Win; Chiefs Remain 5-0 LaLiga and International Soccer: Madrid Routs Sevilla Real Madrid routed Sevilla 4-1 on Sunday, October 18, at the Santiago Bernabéu. Arda Güler opened the scoring in the 30th minute, Kylian Mbappé scored two goals (in the 37th and 63rd minutes, the latter on a penalty), and Yan Diomande closed out the scoring in the 82nd minute. The team played without Vinícius Júnior, who served the first game of a four-game suspension, and improved to seven wins and two losses. In the Premier League, Arsenal won 1-0 at Nottingham Forest with a goal by Noni Madueke in the 80th minute. On Saturday, October 17, Liverpool came back to win 2-1 at Brentford, and Manchester City defeated Ipswich Town 3-2 with two goals by Erling Haaland. Also on Saturday, Barcelona routed Betis 5-2, and Bayern Munich defeated Leipzig 6-1. In Italy, Lazio won 3-0 against Juventus, and Milan defeated Atalanta 3-2; in France, PSG won 3-1 at Strasbourg, and Marseille won 5-2 at Angers. Read more: Real Madrid Routs Sevilla 4-1 at the Bernabéu: Weekend Soccer Recap

Messi and Inter Miami: Two Goals in Atlanta Lionel Messi scored two goals in four minutes (in the 56th and 60th minutes) as Inter Miami defeated Atlanta United 3-1 on Saturday, October 17, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Germán Berterame opened the scoring in the 45th minute, and Fafà Picault scored on a penalty in the 89th minute. With his 24th and 25th goals, Messi leads the league in scoring and, with 15 assists, is tied for the top with Son Heung-min. He has 40 goal contributions, nine shy of Carlos Vela’s 2019 record, and has four games left to break it. That day, Orlando City routed D.C. United 4-1 with two goals by Antoine Griezmann, and New York City FC tied LAFC 1-1. Read more: Messi Scores Twice in Inter Miami’s Win; Orlando City Routs 4-1 Columbus Crew: Win in Derby Against Cincinnati Columbus Crew defeated FC Cincinnati 2-0 on Sunday, October 18, at TQL Stadium. Gonzalo Tapia opened the scoring with a header in the 22nd minute and assisted Taha Habroune, who scored in the 54th minute for his third consecutive game with a goal. Patrick Schulte earned his sixth shutout. The Crew improved to 35 points, one behind Cincinnati, which occupies the ninth and final wild-card spot in the East. Columbus has won four of its last five games; Cincinnati has won only one of its last nine. That day, Nashville SC, the Eastern Conference leader with 67 points, tied 1-1 at San Jose. Vancouver, the Western Conference leader with 55 points, won 2-1 against Austin FC. Read more: Columbus Crew Defeats Cincinnati 2-0 and Closes in on Final Eastern Conference Wild-Card Spot Liga MX: América Wins 5-3 in León América defeated León 5-3 on Saturday, October 17, 2026, at Estadio León. Henry Martín opened the scoring on a penalty in the 24th minute, and Carlos Álvarez extended the lead in the 34th minute. León scored in the 53rd minute with Alfonso Alvarado, but Érick Sánchez made it 3-1 in the 58th minute. After Iván Moreno scored in the 82nd minute to make it 2-3, Óscar Perea and Brian Rodríguez responded in the 84th and 90th minutes, and Ismael Díaz closed out the scoring in the 90+6th minute. América improved to 6-3-1, and León fell to 5-3-3.