Real Madrid defeats Barcelona 2-1 with Kylian Mbappé's double, while Seahawks beat Chiefs 20-3 and Milwaukee leads World Series 2-0.

This is the sports recap for the weekend of Friday, October 23 to Sunday, October 25, 2026. Real Madrid won El Clásico 2-1 at Barcelona’s home with a double from Mbappé, the Seahawks defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 20-3, and the Milwaukee Brewers took a 2-0 lead in the World Series. There was also a 3-3 tie between Napoli and Roma, the Supporters’ Shield for Nashville, and a twist at the top of the Premier League. NFL: Seahawks stop Chiefs and Steelers win in Paris The Seattle Seahawks defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 20-3 on Sunday, October 25, at Lumen Field, handing them their first loss of the season. Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught nine passes for 150 yards and a 28-yard touchdown from Sam Darnold, and the defense limited Patrick Mahomes to 165 yards with one interception. In Paris, the Steelers won 16-10 against the Saints in the first regular-season NFL game in France, and Aaron Rodgers threw his 540th touchdown pass, third in history. The Buccaneers beat the Carolina Panthers 43-13, the Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens 35-13, the Lions beat the Packers 20-17 with a field goal by Jake Bates as time expired, and the Rams defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 35-21. Read more: NFL Week 7 Recap: Seahawks stop Chiefs and Steelers win in Paris MLS: Inter Miami loses and Nashville wins Supporters’ Shield Inter Miami lost 2-0 at the New York Red Bulls in Harrison, New Jersey. An own goal by Casemiro in the 7th minute opened the scoring, and Emil Forsberg, who had entered in the 85th minute, sealed the result in the first minute of added time. Lionel Messi came on in the 56th minute. Inter Miami had won their previous three games of the month by a combined 9-1. Nashville SC won 2-0 in Montreal, reached 70 points, and secured the 2026 Supporters’ Shield. On Sunday, October 25, LAFC tied 2-2 with the LA Galaxy at the BMO Stadium and secured their postseason spot. In the East, New England remains ahead of Inter Miami, both with 55 points, due to having more wins. Read more: Inter Miami loses 2-0 to Red Bulls and Nashville wins Supporters’ Shield Mbappé decides El Clásico

Real Madrid won 2-1 against Barcelona on Sunday, October 25, at the Spotify Camp Nou. Kylian Mbappé opened the scoring in the 41st minute, Raphinha tied the game in the 61st minute, and Mbappé scored again in the 87th minute. It was Barcelona’s first league loss of the season. The win cuts the distance to three points: after 10 games, Barcelona has 27 points, Atlético de Madrid has 25, and Real Madrid has 24. In other leagues, Liverpool won 2-0 against Brighton, Bournemouth thrashed Manchester United 3-0, Inter came back to defeat Fiorentina 2-1, Bayern Munich won 3-1 in Friburgo and returned to the top of the Bundesliga, and Marseille beat Le Havre 4-3. In Liga MX, Pachuca won 2-1 at home against América. Read more: Mbappé decides El Clásico: Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona and weekend recap World Series, WNBA, F1, and college football The Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 on Saturday, October 24, and took a 2-0 lead in the World Series, after being down 4-0 in the first inning. Sal Frelick tied the game with a home run in the sixth, and Cooper Pratt drove in the decisive run in the seventh. On the same day, the Golden State Valkyries won 67-62 against the Atlanta Dream and tied the WNBA Finals 2-2. Kimi Antonelli, from Mercedes, won the United States Grand Prix on Sunday, October 25, in Austin and leads the championship with 365 points; Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen completed the podium. In college football, on Saturday, October 24, second-ranked BYU lost to UCF (39-31 in double overtime) and seventh-ranked Ole Miss lost to Texas (34-27). Leader Miami won 52-23 against Pittsburgh. Read more: Sports weekend recap: World Series, WNBA, F1, and college football Napoli and Roma tie 3-3 with Balerdi’s goal in the 89th minute Napoli and Roma tied 3-3 on Saturday, October 24, at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Serie A. Frank Anguissa opened the scoring in the 28th minute, and Scott McTominay made it 2-0 in the 48th minute. Roma reacted in five minutes: Matías Soulé scored in the 69th minute, and Leonardo Balerdi tied the game in the 74th minute. McTominay put Napoli ahead again in the 83rd minute, but Balerdi, with a header, made it 3-3 in the 89th minute, a goal confirmed after VAR review. Both teams ended with two goals. Pierluigi Gollini made five saves for Roma. Read more: Napoli and Roma tie 3-3 with Balerdi’s goal in the 89th minute