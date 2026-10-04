This week’s money news included an increase in SNAP benefits, the dollar rising above 18 pesos in Mexico, and only 29,000 new jobs in the United States in September.

Why it matters: these changes affect your wallet directly: how much you can buy with your food stamps, how much your remittances are worth, and how easy it is to find a job or get a raise.

SNAP: Slightly Higher Benefits Starting October 1

As it does every year, the Department of Agriculture (USDA) adjusted SNAP benefit amounts for inflation. The new maximums took effect on Thursday, October 1, in the 48 contiguous states and Washington, D.C.:

Family of four: up to $1,023 per month , $29 more than the previous $994.

, $29 more than the previous $994. One person: up to $306 per month (previously $298).

The minimum benefit increased to $25.

Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, and the US Virgin Islands have their own tables; in Hawaii, the maximum for four people decreased to $1,655.

Starting this month, states must also pay 75% of SNAP administrative costs, instead of 50%, due to the fiscal and spending law Congress approved in 2025. Deposit dates still depend on each state’s calendar.

Social Security: Early Payments and Countdown to 2027 COLA