Medicare Assistance in 2026: Five Programs, Not Five Benefits at Once
Posted on 11/14/26 at 13:00
If you have Medicare and the bills aren’t adding up, there may be Medicare assistance you don’t know about. There are five: four Medicare Savings Programs (QMB, SLMB, QI, and QDWI) and Extra Help, which focuses on medication. The data is from 2026, according to Medicare.gov, and this note was updated on Friday, November 13, 2026.
Can I combine the five assistance programs?
No. They are five distinct programs, and when you apply, your state determines which one or ones you qualify for. It’s not enough to just receive Social Security retirement benefits: in most cases, your income and resources are taken into account. And note that retirement and SSI are not the same thing. SSI is another Social Security payment, and those who receive it automatically get Extra Help, according to Medicare.
What does each savings program cover?
- QMB: the Part B premium, deductibles, coinsurance, and copays for what Medicare covers, and the Part A premium if you don’t have it for free. Medicare providers cannot charge you for these services.
- SLMB: only the Part B premium. You must have Parts A and B.
- QI: also the Part B premium, with Parts A and B. You have to apply for it every year, and states approve it on a first-come, first-served basis, with priority for those who had it the previous year. It’s only for those who don’t qualify for other Medicaid coverage.
- QDWI: only the Part A premium. It’s for people with disabilities who work and lost their disability benefits and free Part A when they returned to work.
Those in QMB, SLMB, or QI also receive Extra Help. In 2026, they pay a maximum of $12.65 for each medication covered by their plan, according to Medicare.
What are the limits in 2026?
Here you have to pay close attention: the savings program limits are monthly, and those for Extra Help are annual. For a single person:
- QMB: income up to $1,350 per month and resources up to $9,950.
- QI: income up to $1,816 per month, with the same resource limit.
- Extra Help: income up to $23,940 per year and resources up to $18,090.
The limits are slightly higher in Alaska and Hawaii. Additionally, some states do not count certain income or resources, so you may qualify even if you exceed the federal figure. However, the amounts change every year. Here you only see the 2026 figures.
What’s in favor and what should be considered?
In favor: if you qualify for QMB, the coverage is broad. Medicare also says that Extra Help eliminates the late enrollment penalty for Part D while you receive it. For some, the help also comes without paperwork: Extra Help is automatic with full Medicaid, a savings program, or SSI.
Against or with limits: QI depends on availability and is renewed every year. QDWI is very specific. And Extra Help is not available in Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, or American Samoa. There are other programs that vary in these places, and Medicare recommends calling the state Medicaid office.
How do I apply for them?
The savings programs are requested through Medicaid in your state. Extra Help is applied for through the Social Security Administration (SSA) or with free help from your local SHIP program. You can apply for both at the same time: the Social Security Administration sends your data to the state to initiate the savings program application, unless you indicate that you don’t want it to.
No one can guarantee that you will be approved. Still, Medicare insists that you apply even if you think you don’t qualify, because each state reviews the rules in its own way.
What does this mean for you?
Review your monthly and annual income, and your savings. Then compare with the limits. If you’re interested in the context, read our note on the Social Security increase for 2027. That adjustment corresponds to 2027, while the limits above are for 2026. You can also read about immigrants who will lose Medicare coverage in February 2027. Do you know someone who pays too much? Tell them what you’ve read.
Sources: Medicare: savings programs; Medicare: Extra Help. Data consulted on November 13, 2026.