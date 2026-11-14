Medicare Assistance in 2026: Five Programs, Not Five Benefits at Once

If you have Medicare and the bills aren’t adding up, there may be Medicare assistance you don’t know about. There are five: four Medicare Savings Programs (QMB, SLMB, QI, and QDWI) and Extra Help, which focuses on medication. The data is from 2026, according to Medicare.gov, and this note was updated on Friday, November 13, 2026.

Can I combine the five assistance programs?

No. They are five distinct programs, and when you apply, your state determines which one or ones you qualify for. It’s not enough to just receive Social Security retirement benefits: in most cases, your income and resources are taken into account. And note that retirement and SSI are not the same thing. SSI is another Social Security payment, and those who receive it automatically get Extra Help, according to Medicare.

What does each savings program cover?

QMB : the Part B premium, deductibles, coinsurance, and copays for what Medicare covers, and the Part A premium if you don’t have it for free. Medicare providers cannot charge you for these services.

: the Part B premium, deductibles, coinsurance, and copays for what Medicare covers, and the Part A premium if you don’t have it for free. Medicare providers cannot charge you for these services. SLMB : only the Part B premium. You must have Parts A and B.

: only the Part B premium. You must have Parts A and B. QI : also the Part B premium, with Parts A and B. You have to apply for it every year, and states approve it on a first-come, first-served basis, with priority for those who had it the previous year. It’s only for those who don’t qualify for other Medicaid coverage.

: also the Part B premium, with Parts A and B. You have to apply for it every year, and states approve it on a first-come, first-served basis, with priority for those who had it the previous year. It’s only for those who don’t qualify for other Medicaid coverage. QDWI: only the Part A premium. It’s for people with disabilities who work and lost their disability benefits and free Part A when they returned to work.

Those in QMB, SLMB, or QI also receive Extra Help. In 2026, they pay a maximum of $12.65 for each medication covered by their plan, according to Medicare.

What are the limits in 2026?

Here you have to pay close attention: the savings program limits are monthly, and those for Extra Help are annual. For a single person:

QMB: income up to $1,350 per month and resources up to $9,950.

QI: income up to $1,816 per month, with the same resource limit.

Extra Help: income up to $23,940 per year and resources up to $18,090.

The limits are slightly higher in Alaska and Hawaii. Additionally, some states do not count certain income or resources, so you may qualify even if you exceed the federal figure. However, the amounts change every year. Here you only see the 2026 figures.