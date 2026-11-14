Mexico Dollar Exchange: FIX at 18.6188
If you’re keeping an eye on the dollar in Mexico , this is what Banxico’s system shows when consulted on Friday, November 13, 2026, at 8:10 a.m. (Eastern…
Posted on 11/13/26 at 19:13
If you’re keeping an eye on the dollar in Mexico, this is what Banxico’s system shows when consulted on Friday, November 13, 2026, at 8:10 a.m. (Eastern time): the latest FIX is 18.6188 pesos per dollar and was determined on Thursday, November 12. Note: this is not a live price or Friday’s closing rate.
What happened to the FIX this week?
On Wednesday, November 11, the FIX was 18.6192. On Thursday, November 12, it was 18.6188. The difference is a mere 0.0004 pesos, a minimal change that doesn’t indicate a pressured peso or a significant shift in the exchange rate.
And what about Friday’s rate? At the time of consultation, Friday’s FIX appears as N/E, meaning there is no data yet. According to Banxico, the FIX is released starting at 12:00 p.m. on business days.
Why do I see three different numbers?
Because they are not the same. Banxico manages three references:
- FIX: determined by Banxico each business day with an average of wholesale exchange market quotes. Thursday’s FIX was 18.6188.
- Publication in the DOF: the FIX is published in the Diario Oficial de la Federación the following business day. On Friday, November 13, the published rate was 18.6188, which corresponds to Thursday’s FIX.
- For payments: this is the exchange rate used to calculate in pesos the dollar-denominated obligations paid in Mexico. For Friday, November 13, it is 18.6192, which is the rate published in the DOF on Thursday, November 12.
According to Banxico, the latter should be the rate published in the DOF on the immediately preceding business day.
And what if you send or receive remittances?
Here, it’s best to proceed with caution. The FIX is a wholesale reference, not the rate applied by a remittance company. Each company sets its own exchange rate and charges its fees, so what your family receives may be different.
Just to illustrate, if $100 were converted at Thursday’s FIX, it would yield 1,861.88 pesos before fees. This is not a guaranteed real amount, just a theoretical operation.
What does this mean for each party?
- Families receiving money: the more pesos obtained per dollar, the more the transfer yields. But what matters is the final amount after the remittance company’s rate and fees.
- Those sending money from the U.S.: the total cost depends on the commission and exchange rate offered. Comparing before sending can make a difference.
- Those who must pay in dollars in Mexico: according to Banxico, the «for payments» reference is used to calculate the equivalent in pesos, not the most recent FIX.
What’s next and where to stay informed?
We don’t know what Friday’s FIX will be or where the exchange rate is headed, and we’re not going to speculate. The most useful thing is to check Banxico’s system (SIE, Mercado cambiario) after 12:00 p.m. and see what rate your remittance company offers before sending money.
If you want more context, you can read two previous articles from MundoNow. They were published on other dates, so their figures may not match this week’s: bitcoin, miners, Mexican peso, and inflation and economic risks in 2026 and how to protect family finances.
And you, do you frequently send or receive money? Think about how much you lose between fees and exchange rates, and compare. A few minutes can be worth a few dollars a year.
Sources: Banco de México: mercado cambiario. Data consulted on November 13, 2026.