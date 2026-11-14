Mexico Dollar Exchange: FIX at 18.6188

If you’re keeping an eye on the dollar in Mexico, this is what Banxico’s system shows when consulted on Friday, November 13, 2026, at 8:10 a.m. (Eastern time): the latest FIX is 18.6188 pesos per dollar and was determined on Thursday, November 12. Note: this is not a live price or Friday’s closing rate.

What happened to the FIX this week?

On Wednesday, November 11, the FIX was 18.6192. On Thursday, November 12, it was 18.6188. The difference is a mere 0.0004 pesos, a minimal change that doesn’t indicate a pressured peso or a significant shift in the exchange rate.

And what about Friday’s rate? At the time of consultation, Friday’s FIX appears as N/E, meaning there is no data yet. According to Banxico, the FIX is released starting at 12:00 p.m. on business days.

Why do I see three different numbers?

Because they are not the same. Banxico manages three references:

FIX: determined by Banxico each business day with an average of wholesale exchange market quotes. Thursday’s FIX was 18.6188.

determined by Banxico each business day with an average of wholesale exchange market quotes. Thursday’s FIX was 18.6188. Publication in the DOF: the FIX is published in the Diario Oficial de la Federación the following business day. On Friday, November 13, the published rate was 18.6188, which corresponds to Thursday’s FIX.

the FIX is published in the Diario Oficial de la Federación the following business day. On Friday, November 13, the published rate was 18.6188, which corresponds to Thursday’s FIX. For payments: this is the exchange rate used to calculate in pesos the dollar-denominated obligations paid in Mexico. For Friday, November 13, it is 18.6192, which is the rate published in the DOF on Thursday, November 12.

According to Banxico, the latter should be the rate published in the DOF on the immediately preceding business day.

And what if you send or receive remittances?

Here, it’s best to proceed with caution. The FIX is a wholesale reference, not the rate applied by a remittance company. Each company sets its own exchange rate and charges its fees, so what your family receives may be different.