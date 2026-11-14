Child Tax Credit: $6,800 for Four Kids Isn’t a New Check
Posted on 11/13/26 at 20:30
If you saw a headline about $6,800 for families with four kids, don’t be confused: it’s not a new check or an automatic November deposit. It’s the maximum refundable amount of the Child Tax Credit, and it’s claimed on your 2026 tax year return, which is filed in 2027. We’re clarifying this on Friday, November 13, 2026.
Where does the $6,800 figure come from?
According to the IRS, the Child Tax Credit (CTC) is worth up to $2,200 per qualifying child. Rev. Proc. 2025-32 confirms this amount for 2026. A portion of this credit is refundable: the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC), up to $1,700 per child. With four kids, 4 × $1,700 equals $6,800.
Beware of the sum many people make: $2,200 + $1,700 doesn’t equal $3,900 per child. The ACTC isn’t an extra; it’s part of the total credit. With four kids, the total credit can reach up to $8,800, and up to $6,800 of that can come as a refund. And it’s an «up to»: it depends on your income, the formula, and whether each child meets the requirements.
Do my kids qualify?
According to the IRS, a child qualifies if they meet all of the following:
- They’re under 17 years old at the end of the tax year.
- They’re your son, daughter, stepchild, eligible foster child, brother, sister, or descendant of any of them (for example, a grandchild, niece, or nephew).
- They lived with you for more than half the year and didn’t provide more than half of their own support.
- You claim them as a dependent on your return.
Additionally, each child needs a valid Social Security number (SSN) to work in the U.S. You also need one, or at least one spouse if you file jointly. Both parents don’t need to have an SSN.
Who benefits and who misses out?
Working families with low or moderate incomes. The ACTC allows you to receive a refund when the credit exceeds the tax you owe. The condition is having earned income above $2,500. If your income comes from another source, this part doesn’t apply to you.
Families with higher incomes. The full credit is available with incomes up to $200,000, or $400,000 if you file jointly. Above these limits, it’s reduced, but the IRS indicates you can claim a partial credit.
Households missing a Social Security number. If a child doesn’t have a valid SSN, they don’t count for the CTC. According to the IRS, they might qualify for the Credit for Other Dependents (ODC), up to $500 per dependent and non-refundable. It’s significantly less, but not zero.
What the IRS warns about. The IRS offers a guide to common errors and explains what to do if you receive a letter about your credit or are denied. It’s a useful warning: claiming too much or without meeting the requirements can cause problems.
How do you claim it?
There’s no separate form to request a check. You claim it on your federal return, Form 1040, with Schedule 8812. The IRS says that even if you normally don’t file, you can claim the credit. Their Interactive Tax Assistant helps you see if you qualify, and there’s also free help with tax preparation. The IRS website was updated on October 29, 2026.
What do you do now?
Before counting on that $6,800, review your case: how many kids do you have with a valid SSN?, what was your earned income?, do they live with you for more than half the year? With that, you’ll know if you’re eligible for the maximum, a portion, or nothing.
If you want more context, read our previous articles on the standard deduction and tax brackets and 2026 economic risks and how to protect family finances. These articles provide context and don’t change the rules for this credit.
Sources: IRS: Child Tax Credit; IRS: 2026 tax figures, RP 2025-32. Data consulted on November 13, 2026.