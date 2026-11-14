If you saw a headline about $6,800 for families with four kids, don’t be confused: it’s not a new check or an automatic November deposit. It’s the maximum refundable amount of the Child Tax Credit, and it’s claimed on your 2026 tax year return, which is filed in 2027. We’re clarifying this on Friday, November 13, 2026.

Where does the $6,800 figure come from?

According to the IRS, the Child Tax Credit (CTC) is worth up to $2,200 per qualifying child. Rev. Proc. 2025-32 confirms this amount for 2026. A portion of this credit is refundable: the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC), up to $1,700 per child. With four kids, 4 × $1,700 equals $6,800.

Beware of the sum many people make: $2,200 + $1,700 doesn’t equal $3,900 per child. The ACTC isn’t an extra; it’s part of the total credit. With four kids, the total credit can reach up to $8,800, and up to $6,800 of that can come as a refund. And it’s an «up to»: it depends on your income, the formula, and whether each child meets the requirements.

Do my kids qualify?

According to the IRS, a child qualifies if they meet all of the following:

They’re under 17 years old at the end of the tax year.

They’re your son, daughter, stepchild, eligible foster child, brother, sister, or descendant of any of them (for example, a grandchild, niece, or nephew).

They lived with you for more than half the year and didn’t provide more than half of their own support.

You claim them as a dependent on your return.

Additionally, each child needs a valid Social Security number (SSN) to work in the U.S. You also need one, or at least one spouse if you file jointly. Both parents don’t need to have an SSN.

Who benefits and who misses out?

Working families with low or moderate incomes. The ACTC allows you to receive a refund when the credit exceeds the tax you owe. The condition is having earned income above $2,500. If your income comes from another source, this part doesn’t apply to you.