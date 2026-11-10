If gold gave you a reason to be happy yesterday, today it’s time to hit the brakes. The gold price retreated this Tuesday, November 10, 2026, and is trading below $4,100 per ounce. According to Reuters, at 6:53 a.m. Eastern Time (11:53 GMT), spot gold was down 1.6% and trading at $4,071.07 per ounce.

Keep in mind that this is an early morning figure, prior to the release of the inflation data at 8:30 a.m., and may fluctuate throughout the day.

What happened exactly?

According to Reuters, the decline followed comments from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, who said that aggressive monetary policy might be necessary if inflation continues to rise. Reuters also noted that the dollar stabilized.

Another factor helping to understand the environment is that, according to the CME’s FedWatch tool, traders saw a probability of around 99% that the Fed would raise rates in December.

And what about yesterday? On Monday, November 9, gold had surpassed $4,100. According to Reuters, as reported by Kitco, spot gold was up 1% and trading at $4,107.01 per ounce at 1:35 p.m. Eastern Time. Jim Wyckoff, an analyst at American Gold Exchange, quoted by Reuters, linked this advance to a weaker dollar and cheaper oil. Today, the landscape changed.

Spot gold or futures? They’re not the same

Perhaps you saw two different numbers and wondered which one was valid. Spot gold is the reference price for the metal for immediate delivery in the wholesale market. It’s not what you pay for a chain or a ring at a jewelry store.

Futures, on the other hand, are contracts for delivery of the metal at a later date. According to Reuters, US gold futures for December were down 0.9% at 6:53 a.m. Eastern Time and stood at $4,079.80. This price is for the December contract, not spot gold. That’s why the two numbers don’t match. On Monday, according to Reuters, the same contract had closed with a 1% gain, at $4,114.50.

And what about this morning’s inflation data?