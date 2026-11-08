If you’re thinking of looking for a job at the end of the year, you’re not alone, and the timing isn’t the easiest. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), 4.8 million people work part-time because they can’t find a full-time job or have had their hours cut. That’s 339,000 more than the previous month. The good news is that there are still ways to find employment. Let’s break it down.

What’s the current job market like?

In the October employment report, released on Friday, November 6, the BLS reported that the economy added 165,000 jobs. The unemployment rate remained at 4.1% and 4.7% among Hispanics. Additionally, 2.0 million people have been without a job for 27 weeks or more, accounting for 27.6% of the unemployed.

What about the holiday season? According to Challenger, Gray & Christmas, the retail trade will hire around 450,000 seasonal workers in the fourth quarter of 2026. In 2025, that number was 461,500, the lowest since 2008. Many businesses prefer to give more hours to their current employees and use on-demand staff.

There are exceptions, though. Amazon has increased its goal to 300,000 seasonal workers (here’s how to apply for a seasonal job at Amazon), and UPS is looking for over 100,000. UPS says it offers flexible shifts and «a path to a permanent job.» According to Business Insider, Walmart and Target haven’t announced a national figure, but their local stores hire based on need.

1. Talk to managers in your area in person

Many seasonal jobs aren’t posted online. That’s why it’s a good idea to go directly to businesses that are busier during the holidays: restaurants, stores, bakeries, messaging services, and shipping centers.

Visit during quiet hours, not when there are more customers.

Ask to speak with the manager.

Bring your resume.

Clearly state which days you’re available to work.

This approach can also help local businesses, which often need extra hands in December.

2. Consider a real estate license