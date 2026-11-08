Job Hunting at Year’s End: Five Options for Latinos
Posted on 11/08/26 at 12:30
If you’re thinking of looking for a job at the end of the year, you’re not alone, and the timing isn’t the easiest. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), 4.8 million people work part-time because they can’t find a full-time job or have had their hours cut. That’s 339,000 more than the previous month. The good news is that there are still ways to find employment. Let’s break it down.
What’s the current job market like?
In the October employment report, released on Friday, November 6, the BLS reported that the economy added 165,000 jobs. The unemployment rate remained at 4.1% and 4.7% among Hispanics. Additionally, 2.0 million people have been without a job for 27 weeks or more, accounting for 27.6% of the unemployed.
What about the holiday season? According to Challenger, Gray & Christmas, the retail trade will hire around 450,000 seasonal workers in the fourth quarter of 2026. In 2025, that number was 461,500, the lowest since 2008. Many businesses prefer to give more hours to their current employees and use on-demand staff.
There are exceptions, though. Amazon has increased its goal to 300,000 seasonal workers (here’s how to apply for a seasonal job at Amazon), and UPS is looking for over 100,000. UPS says it offers flexible shifts and «a path to a permanent job.» According to Business Insider, Walmart and Target haven’t announced a national figure, but their local stores hire based on need.
1. Talk to managers in your area in person
Many seasonal jobs aren’t posted online. That’s why it’s a good idea to go directly to businesses that are busier during the holidays: restaurants, stores, bakeries, messaging services, and shipping centers.
- Visit during quiet hours, not when there are more customers.
- Ask to speak with the manager.
- Bring your resume.
- Clearly state which days you’re available to work.
This approach can also help local businesses, which often need extra hands in December.
2. Consider a real estate license
According to the BLS, all states require a license to be a real estate agent. Typically, a high school diploma or equivalent, state-approved courses, and an exam are sufficient. The median annual salary for agents and brokers was $57,400 in 2025 (and $52,830 for sales agents).
Each state has its own requirements. In Florida, according to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR), you need a 63-hour course, be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma, a Social Security number, and fingerprints. In Texas, according to the Texas Real Estate Commission (TREC), you need 180 hours of courses, and the agent must be sponsored by a licensed broker. Many people study online during the quiet weeks of December.
What are the downsides? It takes time and money for courses and exams, and initially, you’ll be paid on commission without a fixed salary. What are the advantages? Higher median salaries and flexible schedules.
3. Or a license to be an insurance agent
The BLS reports a median annual salary of $62,280 in 2025. There are different licenses for life and health insurance and for property and casualty insurance. In most states, courses and a state exam are required. In Florida, the general lines license (property and casualty, 2-20) requires 200 hours of courses, and the personal lines license requires 60 hours, according to Section 626.732 of the state law.
Be aware: each state has its own rules, so check with the state insurance agency first. The same advantages and disadvantages apply as in real estate.
4. Visit an American Job Center
There are approximately 2,300 American Job Centers in the country, coordinated by the Department of Labor. They provide free help with job searching and finding training. You can find the nearest one on CareerOneStop or call 1-877-872-5627.
5. Take a seasonal job as a stepping stone
The good news: quick income, experience, and a foot in the door with the company. Some seasonal jobs become permanent, and UPS says it offers this opportunity. The bad news: it usually ends in January, and sometimes there aren’t many guaranteed hours. If you take a seasonal job, ask from the start how many hours you can expect to work and what happens when the season ends.
Which path is right for you?
Think about your situation. Do you need money now, or can you invest a few weeks in studying? Can you go a few months without a fixed salary, or do you need a steady paycheck? Maybe the most sensible approach is to combine: a seasonal job now and studying for a license in your free time.
To stay informed, read about seasonal jobs at Target and review the mistakes to avoid in a job interview. And before enrolling in any course, confirm the requirements with your state agency.
Sources: Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS); BLS: real estate brokers and sales agents; BLS: insurance sales agents; Florida DBPR; Texas TREC; Florida Law 626.732; CareerOneStop; Challenger, Gray & Christmas; UPS; Business Insider. Data consulted on November 8, 2026.