IRS: Standard Deduction Rises in 2027, Child Credit Reaches $2,300

The IRS announced that the standard deduction and the child tax credit will increase for the 2027 tax year. On November 5, 2026, the agency released the annual inflation adjustments for nearly 70 tax provisions, including tax brackets. The details are in Revenue Procedure 2026-35.

Why it matters: with a higher standard deduction, a larger portion of income will be tax-free. These amounts generally apply to returns filed in 2028, not the upcoming tax season. Frank J. Bisignano, IRS executive director, said taxpayers will see increases in the standard deduction and child credit.

2027 Standard Deduction

2027 amounts:

$33,200 for married couples filing jointly (up $1,000 from 2026).

$16,600 for single people and married individuals filing separately.

$24,925 for heads of household.

New Tax Brackets

These are the 2027 tax brackets for single people and, in parentheses, for married couples filing jointly:

10% up to $12,800 ($25,600).

12% for income over $12,800 ($25,600).

22% for income over $52,025 ($104,050).

24% for income over $109,125 ($218,250).

32% for income over $208,325 ($416,650).

35% for income over $264,550 ($529,100).

37%, the top rate, which remains unchanged, for income over $661,375 ($793,650).

Family Credits