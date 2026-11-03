As of November 1, 2026, SNAP (food stamp) beneficiaries in South Carolina, North Dakota, Montana, and Virginia can no longer purchase soda and other sugary products with their EBT cards.

Why it matters: if you live in one of these states, you can no longer pay for soda with SNAP or other excluded products. Other states also have current or upcoming restrictions, and in four states, a court has blocked them.

What Changed on November 1

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) approves exemptions that allow states to prohibit the purchase with SNAP of low-nutrient products, such as soda and candy, through demonstration projects under Section 17(b) of the 2008 Food and Nutrition Act.

South Carolina: candy, energy drinks, soda, and sweetened beverages.

candy, energy drinks, soda, and sweetened beverages. North Dakota: sweetened beverages, energy drinks, and candy.

sweetened beverages, energy drinks, and candy. Montana: high-sugar drinks, energy drinks, candy, and prepared desserts.

high-sugar drinks, energy drinks, candy, and prepared desserts. Virginia: sweetened beverages.

The Federal Register published the final approval notices for South Carolina, North Dakota, and Montana on November 3 (47, 65, and 29 public comments, respectively). In South Carolina, the majority opposed the ban, but the USDA concluded that no comment was significant and approved the project without changes.

The USDA reminds that SNAP benefits are supplemental and do not prevent purchasing excluded products with personal money (not SNAP).

Where Restrictions Are Already in Place and What’s Coming

Already in effect (2026 start dates):