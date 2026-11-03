SNAP: Four More States Ban Buying Soda with EBT as of November
Posted on 11/03/26 at 09:30
As of November 1, 2026, SNAP (food stamp) beneficiaries in South Carolina, North Dakota, Montana, and Virginia can no longer purchase soda and other sugary products with their EBT cards.
Why it matters: if you live in one of these states, you can no longer pay for soda with SNAP or other excluded products. Other states also have current or upcoming restrictions, and in four states, a court has blocked them.
What Changed on November 1
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) approves exemptions that allow states to prohibit the purchase with SNAP of low-nutrient products, such as soda and candy, through demonstration projects under Section 17(b) of the 2008 Food and Nutrition Act.
- South Carolina: candy, energy drinks, soda, and sweetened beverages.
- North Dakota: sweetened beverages, energy drinks, and candy.
- Montana: high-sugar drinks, energy drinks, candy, and prepared desserts.
- Virginia: sweetened beverages.
The Federal Register published the final approval notices for South Carolina, North Dakota, and Montana on November 3 (47, 65, and 29 public comments, respectively). In South Carolina, the majority opposed the ban, but the USDA concluded that no comment was significant and approved the project without changes.
The USDA reminds that SNAP benefits are supplemental and do not prevent purchasing excluded products with personal money (not SNAP).
Where Restrictions Are Already in Place and What’s Coming
Already in effect (2026 start dates):
- Indiana (January 1): soda and candy.
- Utah (January 1): soda.
- Idaho (February 15): soda and candy.
- Oklahoma (February 15): soda and candy.
- Louisiana (February 18): soda, energy drinks, and candy.
- Texas (April 1): sweetened beverages and candy.
- Florida (April 20): soda, energy drinks, candy, and prepared desserts.
- Arkansas (July 1): soda, fruit drinks with less than 50% natural juice, energy drinks, and candy.
Upcoming:
- Nebraska: December 1, 2026 (soda and energy drinks; starting March 1, 2027, also candy).
- Wyoming: February 1, 2027.
- Kansas and Missouri: February 15, 2027.
- Ohio and Hawaii: April 1, 2027.
- Nevada: February 1, 2028.
States Where a Judge Blocked Restrictions
On June 22, 2026, a federal court in the District of Columbia (case Aragon et al. v. Rollins et al.) overturned the approval and ordered that restrictions not be applied in Colorado, Iowa, Tennessee, and West Virginia.
What You Can Do
- Check your state’s list before going to the store.
- Separate your purchases and pay for excluded products with personal money.
- Consult your state’s page on the USDA map and list, updated on October 30, 2026.
Sources: USDA FNA, SNAP food restriction waivers; Federal Register, South Carolina approval notice (2026-22387). Data consulted on November 3, 2026.