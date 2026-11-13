If you couldn’t open your email on Thursday or Friday, it wasn’t your fault. The Outlook failure and other Microsoft 365 services started failing just before 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 12, and continued into Friday, November 13. Although there was a partial recovery that morning, it’s still not back to normal.

What happened exactly?

According to CNBC, the outage affected Outlook, Teams, SharePoint, and Copilot, in addition to external services that connect with Microsoft products, such as Outlook Calendar.

In an update shortly after 7 a.m. ET on Friday, Microsoft spoke of «encouraging progress» in Europe. The company said the service is being restored gradually in the Asia-Pacific region and that the situation in North America is improving. However, it warned that intermittent problems will continue.

Do we know why it happened?

Not entirely. Microsoft initially attributed the problem to a heavy load on part of its infrastructure, with servers becoming unavailable and overloading the rest. Some servers were failing automatic status checks.

iTnews reports that the company has not yet revealed the final cause and will publish a complete report once it has fully corrected the problem. Microsoft also says that, for now, it has no evidence of malicious activity. Note: this is what the company claims at this time, not a definitive conclusion.

Australian Minister Tony Burke said, according to Reuters as cited by CNBC, that Microsoft believes it’s similar to the CrowdStrike case, an update that went wrong. This is his version of what the company explained to him, not a confirmed diagnosis.

What about the emails that didn’t arrive?

Microsoft extended to 48 hours the time during which delayed messages will continue to try to be delivered. This aims to protect them, but does not guarantee that all will be recovered. iTnews noted that some scheduled emails appeared with hours of disorder.