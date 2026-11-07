The October jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), released on Friday, November 6, brought a positive surprise: nonfarm payrolls rose by 165,000 jobs, and the unemployment rate stood at 4.1%, down from 4.2% in September. According to USA Today, the figure exceeded forecasters’ expectations, following months of sharp fluctuations in hiring.

The 165,000 new jobs surpassed the monthly average of 48,000 over the previous 12 months.

The unemployment rate for Hispanics was 4.7%, unchanged from September.

Wages rose 3.1% over 12 months, but 339,000 more people are working part-time, although they would prefer full-time work.

Why it matters: employment and wages determine how much you take home in your paycheck and how easy it is to find a job. A strong month is good news, but the underlying numbers show a labor market with lingering weaknesses.

Where the jobs were created

Professional and business services led the gains with 70,000 jobs: 33,000 in professional, scientific, and technical services, and 28,000 in administrative and support services. Healthcare followed with 42,000 jobs (hospitals, 16,000; home healthcare, 11,000; outpatient care centers, 5,000).

Transportation and warehousing added 25,000 jobs, with 17,000 in couriers and messengers and 4,000 in air transportation. Manufacturing added 19,000 jobs. In contrast, construction, retail trade, leisure and hospitality, and government showed little change. If you’re looking for a job, those first sectors are where most of the hiring took place.

How Hispanic workers fared

The unemployment rate for Hispanics was 4.7% in October, unchanged from September. It is higher than the national rate (4.1%), the rate for whites (3.7%), and the rate for Asians (2.8%), and lower than the rate for blacks (6.6%). Among adults, the rate was 3.9% for men and 3.6% for women; among teenagers, it reached 13.9%.

In other words, the strong hiring month did not translate into a measurable improvement for Hispanic workers. Nationally, the rate has been moving between 4.1% and 4.3% since March.