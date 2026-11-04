The price of regular gasoline in the United States saw its largest weekly drop since June. According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the national average was $4.153 per gallon on Monday, November 2, compared to $4.269 on October 26: a decrease of 11.6 cents. This marks the sixth consecutive week of declines since the peak of $4.478 on September 21, and the lowest price since August 31, when it was $4.071. A larger drop had not been seen since the week of June 22, when the average fell 13.8 cents.

Why it matters: gasoline is cheaper than it was a few weeks ago, but it’s still much higher than it was a year ago: it costs $1.134 more per gallon. The EIA prices include all taxes.

Where Prices Dropped the Most

Prices fell in all five regions reported by the EIA:

Rocky Mountains: $4.213 (-24.5 cents), the largest regional drop.

$4.213 (-24.5 cents), the largest regional drop. Midwest: $4.102 (-16.7 cents); the previous week it had risen.

$4.102 (-16.7 cents); the previous week it had risen. East Coast: $3.936 (-8.6 cents).

$3.936 (-8.6 cents). Gulf Coast: $3.636 (-6.6 cents), the cheapest region.

$3.636 (-6.6 cents), the cheapest region. West Coast: $5.296 (-12.1 cents), the most expensive.

Among states, Colorado ($4.068) dropped 39 cents and Ohio ($4.090), 29 cents. Florida ($3.791) dropped 22.6 cents; California ($5.748), 14; New York ($4.217), 3.2; and Texas ($3.578), 5.4.

In cities, Denver ($4.016) fell 39.1 cents; Miami ($3.872), 20.5; Chicago ($4.706), 19.1; Los Angeles ($5.742), 14.1; New York City ($4.114), 6.4; and Houston ($3.625), 5.6 cents.

Diesel Prices Also Dropped

The national average for diesel was $6.292 per gallon, 6 cents less than the $6.352 of the previous week, the highest level since September 21. Still, it costs $2.539 more than it did a year ago. California has the most expensive diesel: $8.076.

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