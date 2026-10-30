The dollar in Mexico rose to 18.8148 pesos, according to the FIX exchange rate that Banco de México (Banxico) determined on Thursday, October 29, 2026. This is the highest level since August 4, 2025, when the FIX was 18.8783, and the highest so far in 2026.

Why it matters: when the dollar rises against the peso, the reference rate is equivalent to more pesos for each dollar sent to Mexico. This can be reflected in what a family receives, although the final amount depends on the rate and commissions of each money transfer company.

Figures of the day

FIX on Thursday, October 29: 18.8148 pesos per dollar.

pesos per dollar. FIX on Wednesday, October 28: 18.6673. The increase was 14.75 cents, 0.8% in one day.

FIX on Monday, October 26: 18.5798. In three business days, the dollar rose 1.3%.

The previous high for 2026 was on Thursday, October 22: 18.7005.

The lowest FIX in 2026 was on September 4: 16.8748. Since then, the dollar has risen 11.5% against the peso.

On December 31, 2025, the FIX was 18.0012. With the data from October 29, the dollar is worth 4.5% more than at the end of 2025.

How much your money transfers yield today

With the FIX of October 29, these are the reference conversions:

200 dollars are equivalent to 3,762.96 pesos.

500 dollars are equivalent to 9,407.40 pesos.

With the FIX of October 28, 500 dollars were 9,333.65 pesos, that is, 73.75 pesos less. With the FIX of September 4, 500 dollars were 8,437.40 pesos, or 970 pesos less than with the most recent data.

What is the FIX?

The FIX is determined by Banxico based on an average of wholesale foreign exchange market quotations. It is announced starting at 12:00 PM on each business day and is published in the Diario Oficial de la Federación one business day later. It is a reference rate: banks, exchange houses, and money transfer companies apply their own rate and commissions.