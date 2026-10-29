The Social Security payment schedule for November 2026 includes four payment dates. Beneficiaries born between the 1st and 10th of the month will receive their payments on Tuesday, November 10, according to the official Social Security Administration (SSA) calendar.

Why it matters: The second Wednesday of November falls on November 11, Veterans Day, a federal holiday recognized by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM). As a result, the SSA has moved payments for this group to Tuesday, November 10, one day earlier than usual. Beneficiaries expecting their deposits on Wednesday, November 11, will instead receive them on Tuesday. Additionally, there will be no SSI deposit in November, and the 3.6% benefit increase will not yet be reflected in this month's payments.

The SSA generally schedules payments according to beneficiaries' birth dates, on the second, third, or fourth Wednesday of each month. For November 2026, the official payment calendar lists:

Tuesday, November 3: Beneficiaries who began receiving Social Security before May 1997 or who receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

Beneficiaries who began receiving Social Security before May 1997 or who receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI). Tuesday, November 10: Beneficiaries born between the 1st and 10th of the month.

Beneficiaries born between the 1st and 10th of the month. Wednesday, November 18: Beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th.

Beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th. Wednesday, November 25: Beneficiaries born between the 21st and 31st.

SSI Payments in November 2026: What Beneficiaries Should Know

There will be no SSI deposit during November. Instead, the November SSI payment is scheduled for Friday, October 30, because November 1 falls on a Sunday. This is an early payment for November, not an additional benefit.

In December, SSI payments are scheduled for Tuesday, December 1, while beneficiaries normally paid on the 3rd will receive their Social Security payments on Thursday, December 3. The remaining groups will receive their payments on Wednesday, December 9, December 16, and December 23, depending on their birth dates.

When Will the 3.6% Social Security COLA Increase Begin?

Social Security benefits will increase by 3.6% in 2027, according to the SSA. The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will begin with benefits payable in January 2027 for nearly 72 million Social Security beneficiaries. Approximately 7.3 million SSI recipients will begin receiving increased payments on December 31, 2026. That Thursday's SSI deposit corresponds to January 2027 benefits. Therefore, November 2026 Social Security payments will not yet include the increase.

What You Can Do to Prepare for November Payments