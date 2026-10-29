President Trump promised to give Americans money if Republicans win the legislative elections, but jokingly acknowledged that his exclusive club is not affordable.

President Donald Trump joked during a rally in Texas that the $5,000 checks he promised Americans would barely be enough to buy a hamburger and a small dessert at Mar-a-Lago, his exclusive resort in Florida.

Why it matters: The statement comes as the cost of living concerns voters, and Trump is conditioning his economic promise on a Republican victory in the November 3 elections.

Trump’s $5,000 Checks: A Joke at Mar-a-Lago

Trump on how people could spend the $5,000 he claims people will receive if Republicans win: «You could even come to Mar-a-Lago…The problem is that for $5,000, the most you’ll be able to buy is a hamburger and maybe a small dessert. I’m not even sure you could buy that. No, don’t go there. That’s not a good place.» — Bulwark Clips (@BulwarkClips) October 27, 2026

During a campaign event held on October 27 in Corpus Christi, Texas, Trump asked Americans to spend the money they would eventually receive within the country. The president mentioned various tourist destinations, including Mar-a-Lago, before joking about the high prices at his private property.

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«For $5,000, the most you’ll be able to buy is a hamburger and maybe a small dessert,» Trump said, provoking laughter among the attendees. Later, he added that he would not recommend visiting the complex to those concerned about how much they would spend.

The detail: Trump presented the comment as a joke. He did not provide real menu prices or information that would allow verifying that comparison.