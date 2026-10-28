The Social Security Administration (SSA) explained the eligibility requirements for Social Security benefits for divorced spouses on October 27, 2026. If you were married for at least 10 years, you may qualify for monthly benefits based on your ex-spouse’s work history.

Why it matters: Many divorced individuals are unaware that they may qualify for monthly Social Security payments based on their former spouse’s earnings record. Claiming these benefits does not reduce the amount their ex-spouse or their ex-spouse’s current family members receive.

Social Security Benefits for Divorced Spouses: Eligibility Requirements

You must be at least 62 years old, unmarried, and divorced from someone eligible for Social Security retirement or disability benefits.

Your marriage must have lasted at least 10 years.

If you remarried, you generally cannot claim benefits based on your ex-spouse’s work history unless your subsequent marriage has ended.

If you also qualify for Social Security benefits based on your own work history, the SSA pays the higher eligible amount rather than combining both benefits.

If you have been divorced for at least two years, you may claim benefits based on your former spouse’s work record even if they have not yet applied for their own benefits.

Only individuals born before January 2, 1954, who have reached full retirement age can choose to receive divorced spouse benefits while delaying their own retirement benefits.

Receiving divorced spouse benefits does not reduce payments to your ex-spouse’s current spouse or other eligible family members, nor does it count toward the Social Security «family maximum.»

How Much Can Divorced Spouses Receive From Social Security?

You may receive up to 50% of the benefit your former spouse would qualify for at their full retirement age.

You can apply for divorced spouse benefits as early as age 62, but your monthly payment increases the longer you wait, up to your full retirement age, which falls between 66 and 67.

If you work while collecting Social Security benefits, annual earnings limits may apply. Exceeding those limits could temporarily reduce your payments.

If you are 65 or older, you may also qualify for Medicare based on your former spouse’s work history.

Social Security Survivor Benefits if Your Ex-Spouse Dies

You may qualify for survivor benefits if you are at least 60 years old, or 50 if you have a disability, were married to your former spouse for at least 10 years, meet the applicable remarriage rules, and are not eligible for a higher benefit based on your own earnings record.

You may also qualify at any age if you care for your former spouse’s child who is under 16, or older and has a disability, and is eligible for Social Security benefits.

How to Claim Social Security Benefits After Divorce