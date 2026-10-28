President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday, October 27, that he will seek to eliminate methane emission regulations established during the Biden administration, promising to reduce energy costs in the United States. During a rally in Lubbock, Texas, the president assured that the measure would generate savings of $45 billion and allow for increased national oil and gas production.

The announcement comes a week before the November 3 legislative elections, when fuel costs are a major concern for Americans' economic worries. However, eliminating methane restrictions does not guarantee an immediate reduction in gas prices, as this also depends on the international oil market, refining, and distribution.

Trump Eliminates Methane Regulations: Will Gas Prices Drop?

President Trump announces plans to relax rules on methane: «Tonight I’m officially terminating Biden’s expensive and unnecessary methane regulations to save consumers and energy producers.» https://t.co/fU37WQYP6D — CSPAN (@cspan) October 28, 2026

The rules approved during the Biden administration in 2024 established controls to identify and repair methane leaks in facilities dedicated to oil and gas extraction and processing. These provisions also required periodic inspections of equipment and greater controls over existing wells, including those with reduced production levels.

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Trump's proposal involves relaxing these obligations and modifying restrictions on routine gas burning, a practice used in certain oil operations. Another expected change affects the Super Emitter program of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), designed to facilitate the detection of exceptionally high emissions through information provided by third parties.