Four organizations are suing the government.

Lawyers denounce obstacles to locating detainees.

They are seeking to suspend the immigration policy.

Four legal aid organizations sued the Donald Trump administration on Wednesday, October 28, for preventing the location of immigrants detained with final deportation orders. The lawsuit, filed in a federal court in Boston, seeks to reverse a policy that, according to the plaintiffs, hinders legal representation.

The organizations claim that ICE stopped showing these locations in its digital locator and restricted direct responses to family members and lawyers. They are asking to suspend the measure while the lawsuit moves forward and for the court to declare it illegal. The filing does not equate to a judicial suspension.

What Changed in ICE’s Detainee Locator

Lawsuit seeks to block ICE from hiding locations of detainees with final removal orders https://t.co/h1m3FF0Ktf — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) October 28, 2026



Since 2010, the Online Detainee Locator System has allowed queries on where people in immigration custody are being held. According to the lawsuit, in September, ICE began excluding from the system those with final deportation orders without public notice. The change affected more than 16,000 people among nearly 69,000 detainees last month. This figure corresponds to people in custody: it does not represent all immigrants with final deportation orders in the United States.