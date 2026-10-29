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ICE Under Fire: Lawyers Seek to Block Policy Hindering Location of Detained Immigrants
Lawyers sue to stop ICE from hiding locations of immigrants with final deportation orders, citing obstacles to legal representation.
By  Bryan Vargas Martinez
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Foto Protesta anti-ICE cierra Puente Brooklyn: 14 arrestos en NY FOTO: EFE

Posted on 10/29/26 at 09:00

  • Four organizations are suing the government.
  • Lawyers denounce obstacles to locating detainees.
  • They are seeking to suspend the immigration policy.

Four legal aid organizations sued the Donald Trump administration on Wednesday, October 28, for preventing the location of immigrants detained with final deportation orders. The lawsuit, filed in a federal court in Boston, seeks to reverse a policy that, according to the plaintiffs, hinders legal representation.

The organizations claim that ICE stopped showing these locations in its digital locator and restricted direct responses to family members and lawyers. They are asking to suspend the measure while the lawsuit moves forward and for the court to declare it illegal. The filing does not equate to a judicial suspension.

What Changed in ICE’s Detainee Locator


Since 2010, the Online Detainee Locator System has allowed queries on where people in immigration custody are being held. According to the lawsuit, in September, ICE began excluding from the system those with final deportation orders without public notice. The change affected more than 16,000 people among nearly 69,000 detainees last month. This figure corresponds to people in custody: it does not represent all immigrants with final deportation orders in the United States.

Lawyers Denounce Obstacles to Defending Immigrants

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Lawsuit against ICE for hiding detainee locations FOTO: EFE

The plaintiffs are Greater Boston Legal Services, Rian Immigrant Center, Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights Project, and Amica Center for Immigrant Rights. Their teams claim that they now need to spend more time tracking down clients and that some remain unlocated.

The lawsuit describes unreturned calls, prolonged waits, and interrupted communications that make it difficult to confirm the detention center. According to the organizations, these obstacles have caused delays, lost legal filings, and a reduced capacity to accept new cases.

A Final Deportation Order Does Not Eliminate All Options

Depending on the circumstances, a person with a final order can still request the reopening of their case or challenge their detention. There may also be ways to question a deportation to third countries or report rights violations.

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The plaintiffs allege violations of the Administrative Procedure Act and the First Amendment; they also question the lack of publication of the policy. The central argument is that not knowing the client’s whereabouts can prevent a lawyer from acting before a deportation

What the Government Responds and What Families Can Do

ICE and the Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit. Previously, the agencies denied that they were making detainees disappear and maintained that they still have access to phone calls. Families can seek legal assistance and document the queries made, the responses received, and the last known location. The absence of a person in the locator, by itself, does not allow concluding that they have already been deported.

SOURCE: ABC7, Telemundo

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