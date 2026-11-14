ICE reports a record 483,200 deportations during fiscal year 2026.

Immigration arrests reach nearly 475,000, another agency record.

Deaths during immigration enforcement operations intensify scrutiny of ICE.

ICE deportations reached a record high in fiscal year 2026, with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement removing 483,200 people from the United States and making nearly 475,000 administrative immigration arrests, according to figures released by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The figures represent the highest annual totals reported in ICE’s 23-year history, according to the EFE news agency, reflecting the expansion of immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump’s administration.

The reporting period covers October 1, 2025, through September 30, 2026, when federal authorities intensified operations aimed at locating, detaining, and deporting immigrants.

ICE Deportations Break Previous Record Set in 2025

The 483,200 deportations reported for fiscal year 2026 surpassed the previous ICE record of 442,640 in fiscal year 2025, representing an increase of approximately 9%.

DHS emphasized that the number of deportations carried out in 2026 was «practically equivalent» to the combined total recorded during three full fiscal years of former President Joe Biden’s administration.

Between fiscal years 2022 and 2024, ICE reported approximately 486,000 deportations, slightly more than the total recorded during fiscal year 2026 alone.

Federal officials cited the comparison to emphasize the scale of immigration enforcement under Trump, although the newly released figures do not include a detailed breakdown of the people deported or their criminal histories.