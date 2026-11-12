ICE Pushes 2,700 Daily Arrests Despite Trump’s Midterm Defeat

ICE aims to carry out 2,700 arrests a day

Stephen Miller is expected to push a tougher policy

Administration rules out slowing deportation operations

New ICE arrest figure. ICE raids in the United States are not expected to let up despite the Republican Party’s defeat in the midterm elections. On the contrary, immigration authorities have been instructed to try to carry out approximately 2,700 arrests a day.

According to a CBS News investigation published on November 8, officials at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) received a new goal of about 19,000 arrests a week, up from the previous target of 2,000 arrests a day.

The appointment of Stephen Miller as White House chief of staff reinforces expectations that Donald Trump’s administration will maintain its immigration operations and its restrictions on legal immigration.

New ICE Arrest Figure… ICE Will Not Slow Deportations After the Elections

Sources at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and ICE told CBS News they have not received instructions to scale back operations after the November 3 election.

One of the officials interviewed was blunt when asked whether operations would decline with Miller leading the president’s staff: “I would expect the opposite.”

White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis also ruled out changes to the deportation strategy and defended the actions taken by the Trump administration.

“This Administration will not let up on its efforts to arrest and deport criminal illegal aliens who terrorize our communities,” Bis told CBS News.

For its part, DHS said ICE will not back down or slow the pace of its immigration operations.