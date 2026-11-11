Trump administration signals openness to immigration reform talks.

DACA recipients could be considered for a path to permanent legal status.

Trump encourages discussions with Democratic lawmakers.

Could immigration reform be on the horizon? President Donald Trump's administration has signaled a willingness to negotiate changes to US immigration laws that could benefit immigrants protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said he is willing to work with Congress to explore options that could allow DACA recipients to obtain permanent legal status in the United States.

His remarks signal an openness to immigration negotiations, although Mullin firmly rejected any proposal involving broad amnesty for the more than 15 million undocumented immigrants estimated to be living in the country, according to the EFE news agency.

Who Could Benefit From Immigration Reform Under Trump?

[caption id="attachment_1700410" align="alignnone" width="1200"] Trump Administration Open to Immigration Reform That Could Benefit DACA Recipients - Markwayne Mullin, U.S. National Security Secretary, opened the possibility of discussing a permanent legal status for DACA beneficiaries. Photo: EFE.[/caption]

Mullin specifically mentioned DACA recipients, who are protected from deportation under a program established for certain undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children.

The secretary raised the possibility of finding a path to permanent legal residency for these immigrants, while emphasizing that any such change would require action by Congress.

"If we want to pursue immigration reform, look at DACA, and find a way for these individuals to perhaps become lawful permanent residents or something similar, Congress would have to make that decision. I'm open to discussing anything," Mullin said.

The comments were made to reporters in Maryland on Monday, November 9, and were subsequently reported by US media outlets, according to EFE.