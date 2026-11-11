Trump Administration Open to Immigration Reform That Could Benefit DACA Recipients
Posted on 11/10/26 at 21:00
- Trump administration signals openness to immigration reform talks.
- DACA recipients could be considered for a path to permanent legal status.
- Trump encourages discussions with Democratic lawmakers.
Could immigration reform be on the horizon? President Donald Trump's administration has signaled a willingness to negotiate changes to US immigration laws that could benefit immigrants protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.
Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said he is willing to work with Congress to explore options that could allow DACA recipients to obtain permanent legal status in the United States.
His remarks signal an openness to immigration negotiations, although Mullin firmly rejected any proposal involving broad amnesty for the more than 15 million undocumented immigrants estimated to be living in the country, according to the EFE news agency.
Who Could Benefit From Immigration Reform Under Trump?
Mullin specifically mentioned DACA recipients, who are protected from deportation under a program established for certain undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children.
The secretary raised the possibility of finding a path to permanent legal residency for these immigrants, while emphasizing that any such change would require action by Congress.
"If we want to pursue immigration reform, look at DACA, and find a way for these individuals to perhaps become lawful permanent residents or something similar, Congress would have to make that decision. I'm open to discussing anything," Mullin said.
The comments were made to reporters in Maryland on Monday, November 9, and were subsequently reported by US media outlets, according to EFE.
Trump Encourages Immigration Talks With Democrats
Mullin also revealed that President Donald Trump had encouraged him to engage with Democratic lawmakers about possible bipartisan immigration agreements.
"He said we should start working with them and meet at some point," Mullin explained, referring to the president's instructions.
His remarks followed Trump's interview with CBS News, in which the president expressed a willingness to work with Democrats on immigration policy.
Trump acknowledged that his administration's deportation efforts may have been "too tough," although he continued to defend his record on border security and immigration enforcement.
Will Trump Reach an Immigration Reform Agreement With Congress?
Trump did not outline a specific immigration reform proposal or identify the conditions he would accept in negotiations with Democrats. However, he suggested that reaching an agreement was possible.
"Well, the deal would be we would work something out. And I think that's something that's actually doable," Trump said during his CBS News interview.
The possibility of bipartisan negotiations follows the November 3 midterm elections, in which immigration enforcement became a significant issue amid Republican losses.
According to an NBC News poll cited by EFE, 57% of voters believed Trump's immigration enforcement measures had gone too far.
Stephen Miller's Appointment Raises Questions About Immigration Reform
Despite the administration's recent openness to negotiations, Trump appointed Stephen Miller as White House chief of staff on November 6, raising questions about whether his immigration policies will change.
Miller is considered one of the principal architects of the administration's restrictive immigration policies, including its mass deportation agenda.
For now, no immigration reform has been approved, and the administration has not introduced a specific legislative proposal based on Mullin's remarks. No new pathway to permanent residency has been established for DACA recipients.
Any potential changes will depend on negotiations between the White House and Congress, where lawmakers would need to reach an agreement on immigration policy despite longstanding political disagreements.