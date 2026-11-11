ICE raids worsen labor shortages in the construction industry.

Construction companies face project delays and rising costs.

Even workers with legal immigration status fear enforcement operations.

ICE raids are worsening labor shortages in the US construction industry. Leo Cárdenas, a Venezuelan contractor based in Dunwoody, Georgia, has lost his entire workforce in recent months. Most of his employees, including his stepfather, returned to their home countries after being deported or choosing to leave voluntarily amid President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

Cárdenas, the father of a baby girl just a few months old, has had to "reinvent" himself to keep his small business running without employees. He also fears becoming a target of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, despite having legal immigration status.

"This situation is unsustainable," Cárdenas told EFE. He even had to sell his white work truck, a type of vehicle he says has become a particular target for immigration enforcement agents.

Like Cárdenas, thousands of construction contractors are struggling to find workers. The Atlanta metropolitan area lost approximately 5,100 construction jobs between September 2025 and September 2026, the largest decline among US metropolitan areas, according to the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC). The losses occurred amid immigration enforcement operations, rising costs, and broader uncertainty in the construction industry.

ICE Raids Leave Construction Workers Afraid to Report to Work

[caption id="attachment_1700401" align="alignnone" width="1200"] ICE Raids Deepen Construction Labor Shortage as Atlanta Loses 5,100 Jobs - Photo from October 27, 2026, showing a crane parked at a stalled construction site in the Atlanta, Georgia area (USA). Thousands of construction contractors are facing difficulties finding workers, in a sector that lost around 5,100 jobs between September 2025 and September 2026 in the Atlanta metropolitan area, the most affected in the country in a context marked by ICE raids, according to surveys by the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC). EFE/Gabriel DeFranco[/caption]

"The impact is real. According to AGC, worker shortages are now the leading cause of construction project delays. That translates into higher costs and longer timelines," Gabriela Matute, executive director of the Georgia Hispanic Contractors Association (GHCA), told EFE.

Matute explained that the labor shortage "is not a new phenomenon, but a cyclical one." However, she acknowledged that uncertainty surrounding ICE operations "affects the entire Hispanic community, and construction is no exception."

"Our industry feels it particularly strongly because, for decades, construction has been the entry point for generations of Hispanic immigrants: the place where they learned a trade, built a reputation, and, through years of hard work, eventually started their own businesses. Many of the entrepreneurs creating jobs in Georgia today began exactly that way," she said.

The GHCA executive director added that even workers with legal immigration status and US citizens have been staying away from job sites because they prefer not to expose themselves or their families to potential immigration enforcement operations.

In addition to ICE operations, AGC identifies rising material costs, high interest rates, and political uncertainty as factors discouraging investment and delaying new construction projects.